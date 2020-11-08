ATR Moving Average

4

ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window.


Settings

Name Description
ATR period
 Set Price period for ATR calculation
ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 )
MA Period Set moving Average Period
MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted )
MA Shift
 Set moving average shift
Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR crosses Moving Average
Enable Icons ? Show Alert Icons


Example Use 


Volatility Filter

The ATR is a technical analysis indicator that measures market volatility by decomposing the entire range of an asset price for that period. Higher ATR values means higher market volatility.

By thresholding these values, we can create a filter that shows when the market is volatile.


Method 1 : 

a. Identify a region on chart where the market is less volatile( price is moving slowly or sideways ).

b. Check the ATR value e.g 0.00089

c. Set the ATR level to the whole number starting on right, ignore leading zeros .e.g 0.00089 = 89


Every time the ATR value is above the threshold then the price movement must be more volatile than the region we started with in a. 

The points where the ATR crosses the level can be used to generate signals.

This method is useful if you want to filter volatility when you have specific ATR values.


Method 2:

a. Identify a region on the chart where the market is volatile( price is increasing or decresing rapidly ). 

b. Identify the number of candles( period ) in the region e.g. 5

c. Set ATR MA Period to this number and ATR Period to a higher number e.g 10


Every time the moving average( ATR MA ) is above the ATR the market is volatile for the given period.

The points where the ATR and MA cross can be used to generate signals.

This method is useful if you want to filter volatility without specific ATR values.


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For MT4 : ATR Moving Average MT4

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Enjoy

Reviews 4
Quantum Trader
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Quantum Trader 2021.08.05 07:44 
 

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Chart Link
David Gitau Gakunga
4.83 (12)
Utilities
Chart Link  allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts. Features 1. Synchronised Scrolling :     Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.     Sub charts inherit offset and auto-scroll settings from the master chart. 2. Synchronised Timeframe :     Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts. 3. Synchronised   Symbol   :     Switching the master chart symbol also switches all
FREE
Chart Link MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Link MT4  allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts. Features 1. Synchronised   Scrolling   :     Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.     Sub charts inherit   offset   and   auto-scroll   settings from the master chart. 2. Synchronised   Timeframe   :     Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts. 3. Synchronised   Symbol   :     Switching the master chart symbo
FREE
ATR Moving Average MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
4 (2)
Indicators
ATR Moving Average   draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range(   ATR   ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation   ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR Crosses
FREE
Smooth Aroon MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (1)
Indicators
Smooth Aroon MT4 is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only
Stochatic Pivot MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
Indicators
Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB :   All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Per
Any Moving Average MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
1 (1)
Indicators
Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT4 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average parameters (
Smooth Aroon
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (1)
Indicators
Smooth Aroon  is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have   smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only w
Stochatic Pivot
David Gitau Gakunga
Indicators
Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB : All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Perio
AnyMA
David Gitau Gakunga
Indicators
Any MA Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT5 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average para
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Kyle Young Sangster
235
Kyle Young Sangster 2026.02.24 17:00 
 

Shows the ATR and the MA, but does not generate the alert at the crossing. Messaged the creator, haven't heard back yet.

Jiun Wai
25
Jiun Wai 2022.07.22 19:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.08.05 07:44 
 

VERY HELPFUL . THANKS

EduardRy
24
EduardRy 2021.06.25 11:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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