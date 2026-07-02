SMC and ICT Structure Liquidity Dashboard

No indicator makes you profitable on its own, and any product showing perfect arrows is just screenshotting the winners. This one will not sell you that. It is a no-repaint Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT toolkit that reads the chart for you: market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity, premium and discount, killzone sessions, and a multi-timeframe dashboard. You see the whole picture at a glance instead of marking it by hand, and you still make the call, just with the structure laid out clearly in front of you.

What it maps

Market structure : confirmed Break of Structure and Change of Character on a major swing layer, with HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels reading the trend at a glance, plus an optional internal layer.

: confirmed Break of Structure and Change of Character on a major swing layer, with HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels reading the trend at a glance, plus an optional internal layer. Order blocks : the last opposing candle before a structural break, drawn as a zone and tracked until price mitigates it.

: the last opposing candle before a structural break, drawn as a zone and tracked until price mitigates it. Fair value gaps : the three-candle imbalance, size-filtered for noise, with same-impulse merging so a cascade stays readable.

: the three-candle imbalance, size-filtered for noise, with same-impulse merging so a cascade stays readable. Liquidity : buy-side and sell-side levels with an unswept-only option, equal highs and lows, and previous day high and low.

: buy-side and sell-side levels with an unswept-only option, equal highs and lows, and previous day high and low. Premium and discount : the active dealing range split at equilibrium, with an optional OTE band.

: the active dealing range split at equilibrium, with an optional OTE band. Killzone sessions : Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, with a broker GMT offset you set once.

: Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, with a broker GMT offset you set once. Multi-timeframe dashboard : bias, nearest point of interest and nearest liquidity across M15, H1, H4 and D1, plus a plain-English line that sums up the read.

: bias, nearest point of interest and nearest liquidity across M15, H1, H4 and D1, plus a plain-English line that sums up the read. Alerts: popup, push and email on the events you choose, confirmed on the bar close.

Built to not repaint

No-repaint is the first thing a serious trader checks, so it is the first thing this gets right. Detection runs on closed bars only. Nothing is drawn from the forming bar, and once an object prints it does not move or vanish. The only changes are deliberate and happen on a bar close: a level flips to swept, a zone to mitigated, or a zone extends its edge. What you saw yesterday is still there today.

Uncluttered by default

Every module toggles on its own, and every colour, swing strength, count and session hour is an input. Three presets are included: Minimal for the lightest view, Balanced out of the box, and Full for everything. An automatic light and dark theme reads your chart background and keeps the labels and zones readable either way.

What it does not do

This is an analysis tool. It does not place trades, fire buy or sell signals, or predict direction. It marks structure clearly and consistently. The decisions stay yours.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe; many traders run it M15 to H4 with the dashboard carrying the higher-timeframe context. Updates are regression-tested, so a new version does not break what you already rely on. Questions or requests, reach me through the Comments or MQL5 messaging.