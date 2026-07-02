SMC and ICT Structure Liquidity Dashboard

  • Indicators
  • Amal Yuldashev
    Amal Yuldashev

    Amal Yuldashev

    TickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
    I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.30
  • Updated: 2 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

No indicator makes you profitable on its own, and any product showing perfect arrows is just screenshotting the winners. This one will not sell you that. It is a no-repaint Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT toolkit that reads the chart for you: market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity, premium and discount, killzone sessions, and a multi-timeframe dashboard. You see the whole picture at a glance instead of marking it by hand, and you still make the call, just with the structure laid out clearly in front of you.

What it maps

  • Market structure: confirmed Break of Structure and Change of Character on a major swing layer, with HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels reading the trend at a glance, plus an optional internal layer.
  • Order blocks: the last opposing candle before a structural break, drawn as a zone and tracked until price mitigates it.
  • Fair value gaps: the three-candle imbalance, size-filtered for noise, with same-impulse merging so a cascade stays readable.
  • Liquidity: buy-side and sell-side levels with an unswept-only option, equal highs and lows, and previous day high and low.
  • Premium and discount: the active dealing range split at equilibrium, with an optional OTE band.
  • Killzone sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, with a broker GMT offset you set once.
  • Multi-timeframe dashboard: bias, nearest point of interest and nearest liquidity across M15, H1, H4 and D1, plus a plain-English line that sums up the read.
  • Alerts: popup, push and email on the events you choose, confirmed on the bar close.

Built to not repaint

No-repaint is the first thing a serious trader checks, so it is the first thing this gets right. Detection runs on closed bars only. Nothing is drawn from the forming bar, and once an object prints it does not move or vanish. The only changes are deliberate and happen on a bar close: a level flips to swept, a zone to mitigated, or a zone extends its edge. What you saw yesterday is still there today.

Uncluttered by default

Every module toggles on its own, and every colour, swing strength, count and session hour is an input. Three presets are included: Minimal for the lightest view, Balanced out of the box, and Full for everything. An automatic light and dark theme reads your chart background and keeps the labels and zones readable either way.

What it does not do

This is an analysis tool. It does not place trades, fire buy or sell signals, or predict direction. It marks structure clearly and consistently. The decisions stay yours.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe; many traders run it M15 to H4 with the dashboard carrying the higher-timeframe context. Updates are regression-tested, so a new version does not break what you already rely on. Questions or requests, reach me through the Comments or MQL5 messaging.


Recommended products
Tim Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Due to the fact that at each separate period of time, trading and exchange platforms from different parts of the planet are connected to the trading process, the Forex market operates around the clock. Depending on which continent trading activity takes place during a certain period, the entire daily routine is divided into several trading sessions. There are 4 main trading sessions: Pacific. European. American Asian This indicator allows you to see the session on the price chart. You can also
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicators
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
DeepInsight
Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
Experts
Title: DeepInsight: Flow and Market Context Analysis What is DeepInsight? DeepInsight is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, developed to assist in reading market dynamics. The indicator processes volume and price movement data to generate objective visual references, facilitating the identification of areas of interest on the chart. The tool functions as an auxiliary analysis dashboard, offering support for manual decision-making without performing automatic order execution. Operationa
RSImaxmin
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
4.5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows when there are overprice and divergences on the RSI. In addition, it has configurable alerts, dynamic overprice levels and a special “RSI cleaner” function. The indicator that automatically calculates the premium rates! RSImaxmin is an indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator that effectively identifies changes in price trends as it reflects the relative strength of bullish movements compared to bearish movements. It is widely used by traders to measur
Indicator summary
Evgeny Raspaev
Indicators
Indicator Summary The indicator dashboard displays values and trading actions, as well as provides a summary of trading actions based on 11 built-in indicators. Built-in Indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Index)   - A crossover from the overbought zone downwards is a sell signal. A crossover from the oversold zone upwards is a buy signal. When fluctuating in the zone between overbought and oversold, the signal is formed depending on the value's position relative to 50. Above 50 indicates a buy,
MT5 opnMAX Moirai
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
Indicators
opnMAX Moirai: Indicator Overview opnMAX Moirai is an indispensable, sleek Heads-Up Display (HUD) utility designed for MQL5 traders who require absolute precision in timing and volatility monitoring. While visually non-intrusive, Moirai runs on a high-performance, second-by-second background timer engine. This ensures that clocks and countdowns tick smoothly and remain perfectly accurate even during periods of low liquidity when price ticks are sparse. Essential synergy for opnMAX EAs Moirai wa
FREE
Volume Zone Analyzer
Basharat Umar Khan
Indicators
Volume Zone Analyzer — VSA-Based Volume, Delta & Spread Reader Turn any price zone into a Volume Spread Analysis. Drop two draggable lines on your chart to mark a Zone Start and Zone End , and Volume Zone Analyzer instantly breaks down what happened inside that zone: Total Volume for the selected range Buy / Sell Delta — estimated from where each candle closes within its own high-low range Delta % with a visual buy/sell ratio bar Average Spread , plus a count of wide vs. narrow-spread candles (t
FREE
DR SMC and Price Action Hotkeys
Ryuta Tanaka
Indicators
Master the Flow of Price Action. The Ultimate Keyboard-Driven Toolkit for SMC Traders Stop fighting your MT5 interface. Start trading the markets at the speed of thought. The Problem with Standard MT5 If you trade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or Price Action, precision and speed are your lifeline. But standard MT5 slows you down. Right-clicking to open properties, manually typing "BOS", or watching your 1-Minute chart get cluttered by 4-Hour drawings... these micro-delays pull you out of the "F
Pair Log Ratio Divergence
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Indicators
Pair Log Ratio Divergence is a professional indicator designed for Pairs Trading . It measures the divergence between two financial instruments using the logarithmic price ratio instead of simple price differences. The logarithmic approach allows accurate comparison of instruments with different price scales while providing a stable equilibrium model. The indicator calculates: logarithmic price ratio dynamic equilibrium line current deviation from equilibrium This makes it possible to identify s
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
Lazy Bar Replay
Lum Zhen Quan
5 (1)
Indicators
Lazy Replay The LazyReplay  is a specialized MQL5 indicator designed to facilitate manual backtesting by simulating a "live" market environment on historical data . It allows traders to practice price action strategies by hiding future bars and revealing them at a controlled pace. Key Features Dynamic Chart Masking : Uses a background-colored rectangle to hide all price action to the right of a chosen "anchor" bar, effectively removing hindsight bias during practice . Playback Controls : Include
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fib
FREE
Double Correlation
Michele Bini
Indicators
Double Correlation indicator (free) plots two windowed correlations in a separate window.  the size of window is taken as input before the two symbols to correlate to. Two symbols are taken as an input parameters as well as period length. and the two correlations are computed with the currently shown symbol ex: input GBPJPY and AUDNZD.  current symbol EURUSD then the following will be computed corr(EURUSD,GBPJPY) and corr(EURUSD,AUDNZD) The indicator can be useful to run a multi-symbol pair trad
FREE
KS Fair Value Gap Alert
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
FVGs + Alerts is a Fair Value Gap detector and visualizer designed specifically for MetaTrader 5.  It helps traders identify and track price imbalances (Fair Value Gaps) that often act as key support/resistance or reaction zones in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading approaches. What is a Fair Value Gap (FVG)? A classic 3-candle Fair Value Gap forms when there is a strong imbalance between consecutive candles: Bullish FVG (potential support zone): High of candle [n-2] < Low of candle [n]
FREE
Order Block Real
Arnold Byarufu
1 (1)
Indicators
Detailed Explanation of the Order Block Indicator What is an Order Block? An Order Block refers to a specific price zone where institutional traders (e.g., banks, hedge funds) have placed a large number of buy or sell orders. These zones are critical because they often mark areas of significant market reversals, continuations, or breakouts. In simpler terms, it's a region on the chart where the "big players" have left their footprints. Traders use these zones to predict price behavior—whether th
XCalper CandleTimer
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
4.64 (14)
Indicators
This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update . It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points. This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles. Indicator parameters Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle. Distance from the
FREE
Keyboard ScalpMaster Pro
Guenter Seidner
Utilities
Video Explanation on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OJXERVs405g Keyboard Scalper Pro – Tool Explanation Keyboard Scalper Pro is a manual scalping tool designed to execute and manage trades entirely via keyboard hotkeys , allowing for fast, precise, and distraction-free trading . The tool does not automate trading decisions . All actions are triggered manually by the trader using predefined keys. Hotkey Functions Explained W – Buy Market Opens a market buy position instantly on the current symbol usi
ClearArrows MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct determination of entry and exit points from the market. The ClearArrows indicator does not display any unnecessary information that may distract or mislead the trader, but only the most important thing. The indicator is very easy to use, when a down arrow appears, you need to open a SELL deal, when an up arrow appears you need to open a BUY deal. The ClearArrows indicator, despite its outward simplicity, has a large analytical algori
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Funded Next Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
Never Lose Your FundedNext Challenge Again UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO is an advanced MT5 account monitoring indicator built exclusively for FundedNext traders . It is a professional account monitoring and risk management dashboard specifically designed for FundedNext traders. This powerful dashboard continuously monitors your trading account in real time and calculates every important FundedNext challenge rule, helping you avoid accidental rule violations. Whether you're trading a Stellar 1-St
Prop Challenge Command Center
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Prop Challenge Command Center is an account-control dashboard for monitoring prop-style daily and overall loss rules, target progress, minimum trading days, consistency, open risk and account state. Key functions: - Configurable rule profiles - Persisted daily and peak-equity baselines - Daily and overall drawdown monitoring - Profit-target and minimum-day progress - Consistency and exposure views - Warning ladder with guarded lock, reset and flatten controls - Event history for operational rev
Red Magic Channel Position Manager Indicator
Ludovic William Beraux
Indicators
≤§≥ The red magic channel Position Manager Indicator helps you build a trading plan from scratch        and shows all the parameters directly on the chart. ≤§≥ All red magic channel products come with a pdf manual in English.       Here is the link for the Position Manager Indicator : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tPoyo7EUJghH5I8fQARzbqXYh_UOn67V/view?usp=sharing ≤§≥ If you encounter any issues with the Position Manager Indicator, contact us at redmagicchannel@gmail.com
Traders Choice
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilities
All-In-One Multi-Functional Dashboard is a comprehensive trading utility designed to streamline your workflow, enhance your technical analysis, and simplify trade management on MetaTrader 5. Instead of cluttering your charts with multiple indicators and scripts, this single Expert Advisor provides a unified control panel that handles everything from market structure analysis and supply/demand zones to risk management and trade execution. Built entirely in pure MQL5 without DLL dependencies , thi
MTFOpenLineEn
Atsushi Katayama
Indicators
Overview Multi Timeframe Open Lines is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays open-price levels from selected timeframes directly on the current chart. You can display open prices from higher, lower, or identical timeframes. For example, you can display H4 and D1 opens on an H1 chart, or display M15 opens on an H1 chart. The indicator supports up to three independently configurable timeframes. It is a chart analysis tool only. It does not generate trading signals, open trades, modify
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indi
FREE
WASD Order
Rodrigo Lima
Utilities
25R - WASD Order is a visual risk management EA for MetaTrader 5 that combines gaming-style WASD keyboard controls with interactive chart drawing for precise order placement. Designed for active traders who value speed and accuracy, it lets you visually plan trades by dragging entry and stop-loss lines directly on the chart, while automatically calculating position size based on your risk percentage. The tool displays color-coded profit/loss zones with real-time risk metrics, supports automatic
TradePilot Dashboard
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
TradePilot Dashboard Summary Graphical panel for MT5 with order management buttons (Buy/Sell/Close/SL/TP), margin check, and log control. Easy to use and testable on demo accounts. No profit promises. Full Description TradePilot Dashboard is an Expert Advisor with a graphical interface (Controls) for manual and semi-automated order management in MetaTrader 5. It provides a visual panel with buttons, editable fields, and safety checks (free margin) to help traders operate directly from the chart
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (7)
Indicators
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
More from author
Visual Risk and Position Size Calculator
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Drag three lines onto your chart, Entry, Stop and Target, and read the exact   lot size   for the risk you choose. The panel shows the money at risk in your account currency, the stop distance in points, and the reward-to-risk, all updating as you drag.   Your levels are remembered between sessions , so the plan you set up is still there after a timeframe switch or a restart. No signals, no repaint. What it shows Lot size   for the percent of your account you choose to risk, respecting your brok
FREE
Auto Breakeven Trailing Stop and Partial Close
Amal Yuldashev
Experts
A free position manager for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart and it looks after the trades you already have open: it moves them to   break-even ,   trails the stop   as they run, and takes a   partial close   at your target. It never opens trades and never fires a signal. It only manages what is already there. What it does Auto break-even.   Once a trade is a set number of points in profit, the stop jumps to entry, with an optional buffer so it locks a few points rather than exactly flat. Trai
FREE
Candle Close Countdown Timer
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free countdown for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to any chart and it shows the exact time left on the current candle, a progress bar as the candle forms, and a live countdown for a whole set of higher timeframes at the same time. Accurate to the second, and out of your way. What it shows The exact time to the close.   A big, live countdown on the current chart timeframe, ticking every second, with the last few seconds highlighted. A progress bar.   See at a glance how much of the current candle has
FREE
ADR Average Daily Range Meter
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
See how far this market usually moves in a day, how much of that range it has already used, and where the day runs out of room. The   Average Daily Range (ADR) Meter   draws the projected day high and low on your chart and can   alert you when price reaches one , or when the day has spent a share of its average range that you choose. No signals, no repaint, just the context that tells you whether there is still room to run. What it shows Average Daily Range   over the last N days, the market's t
FREE
Round Number Levels
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free round-number indicator for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to any chart and it draws the psychological round-number price levels that traders watch, the major "00" figures as solid lines and the "50" half levels as dotted lines, each labelled with its price. It follows price automatically as the market moves. What it does Draws the round numbers for you.   The major figures and the half levels around current price, so you never mark them by hand. Auto-scales to the instrument.   It reads what you
FREE
Currency Strength Meter Multi Timeframe
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free currency strength meter for MetaTrader 5. It ranks the eight major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY) by how they are actually moving across the 28 major pairs, and shows which are strong, which are weak, and which way each one is turning. It computes on   closed bars only , so it does not twitch on every tick. It never trades and fires no signals. What it shows The eight majors ranked   strongest to weakest, each with its strength value and a color-coded bar. Multi-timef
FREE
ICT Killzone and Session Tracker
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Know which trading session is live, how long is left, and when the next one opens, with every session's high and low drawn on the chart.   ICT Killzone and Session Tracker   puts the trading day on your chart in GMT, so it reads the same on any broker, and it can   alert you the moment a session or killzone opens or closes . No signals, no repaint. What it shows Live session panel   with a GMT clock and a row for Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, each showing active with the time left, or how
FREE
Pivot Points Classic Fibonacci Camarilla
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Pivot points are support and resistance levels a large part of the market watches every session, and they are the same calculation on every chart. This   Pivot Points   tool builds them for you from the previous closed candle and draws them for you, with the central pivot, resistance and support each labelled and measured against current price. Three calculation methods Classic   floor pivots: the standard central pivot, R1 to R3 and S1 to S3. Fibonacci : the pivot with resistance and support pr
FREE
Basket Close Manager
Amal Yuldashev
Utilities
A free basket closer for MetaTrader 5. If you run a grid, a hedge, or several trades toward one idea, you care about the whole basket, not each ticket. Attach this to a chart, set a total profit target, and it closes   all   your open trades at once the moment they add up to it. It opens nothing and fires no signal. What it does Close the whole basket at a profit target.   When the combined profit of your open trades reaches your target, it closes them all together, in one pass. Optional loss li
FREE
Auto Close by Time and Weekend
Amal Yuldashev
Experts
A free scheduled closer for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart, set a time, and it flattens your open trades for you: at a set time each day, before the weekend gap, or once a trade has been open too long. It opens nothing and fires no signal. It just gets you flat on the schedule you decide. Three ways to be flat Daily time close.   Close every day at a time you set (server time), your session end, before rollover, whenever you want to be out. Weekend close.   Be flat before the weekend gap. Pi
FREE
Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
The previous day's high and low, the weekly open, last week's range: the lines most traders redraw by hand every morning.   Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels   draws them automatically from your broker's own candles and tells you how far price sits from each. Zoom in tight and nothing vanishes, because   any level outside the view pins to the chart edge   as a labelled price chip with an arrow. No signals, no repaint, no clutter. What it draws Previous day   high, low and close. Previous week   hi
FREE
One Click Close and Breakeven Panel
Amal Yuldashev
Utilities
Close or protect every open trade with one click. One-Click Close is a fast exit cockpit for MetaTrader 5. When you need to act right now you can close everything, take only your winners, cut only your losers, flatten one direction, move every trade to break-even, or clear your pending orders, each from a single button. It opens no trades and fires no signals. It acts only on the positions you already hold, and only when you click. What it does Close All open positions in one click Close Profits
FREE
Prop Firm Drawdown and Daily Loss Guard
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free risk panel for MetaTrader 5. It watches the two rails that end most prop-firm accounts, the   daily loss limit   and the   overall (max) loss limit , and shows you exactly how close you are, live, with progress bars and an alert before you breach. It never trades and fires no signals. It just keeps your limits in front of you. What it shows Today's P/L   in account currency and percent, color-coded. Daily loss   as a progress bar toward your daily limit, plus the exact cash room left befo
FREE
Trading Performance Statistics
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free performance panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads your closed trade history and totals up the numbers most traders never actually calculate: net P/L, win rate, profit factor, average win vs loss, payoff, expectancy, best and worst. It shows the truth, good or bad. It never trades and fires no signals. What it shows Net P/L   over the selected period, color-coded. Trades   and   win rate   with the win/loss count. Profit factor , gross profit divided by gross loss. Average win   and   average l
FREE
Currency Strength Scanner Pro
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A currency strength meter that does the next step for you. It ranks the 8 majors by their strength, then turns that into a ranked table of the strongest-versus-weakest PAIRS to trade, shows how many timeframes agree on each, and alerts you when the best setup forms. Everything is computed on closed bars, so nothing repaints. It is monitor-only: it does not trade or predict. Reads the 8 majors Ranks EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF and JPY by their averaged percent change across the 28 major pai
Trade Manager with Risk Sizing and Trailing Stops
Amal Yuldashev
Utilities
Three lines on your chart: entry, stop and target. Drag the stop to where the trade is actually wrong, and the lot size follows it, so the risk stays exactly the percent you set no matter how wide or tight you place it. One click sends the order at that size. After that it runs the trade for you: partial closes, break-even, a trailing stop, and a daily limit that stops you entering when the day has gone badly enough. It never decides to trade. You do.   There are no signals, no entry rules and n
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review