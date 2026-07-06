Trading Performance Statistics

  • Indicators
  • Amal Yuldashev
    Amal Yuldashev

    Amal Yuldashev

    TickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
    I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.0

A free performance panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads your closed trade history and totals up the numbers most traders never actually calculate: net P/L, win rate, profit factor, average win vs loss, payoff, expectancy, best and worst. It shows the truth, good or bad. It never trades and fires no signals.

What it shows

  • Net P/L over the selected period, color-coded.
  • Trades and win rate with the win/loss count.
  • Profit factor, gross profit divided by gross loss.
  • Average win and average loss, and the payoff ratio between them.
  • Expectancy, what an average trade is worth to you.
  • Best and worst trade.

Straight numbers

  • Grouped per position, so a trade closed in parts counts as one trade, not several, and the numbers match how you actually traded.
  • It shows the truth. A losing month reads as a losing month. This is a mirror, not a marketing tool.
  • Reads history only. It cannot place, close or influence a single trade.

Filter it to what you want to see

  • Period: all time, today, this week, this month, last 7 days, last 30 days.
  • This chart's symbol only, or every symbol.
  • By magic number, to isolate one strategy or EA, or 0 for everything.

Why it helps

Most traders never total their own numbers, so they never know whether they have an edge or a leak. Win rate alone lies (a 40% win rate with a big payoff can be excellent). Seeing win rate, profit factor, payoff and expectancy together, updated as you trade, turns a vague feeling into a number you can act on, and makes journaling faster.

What it does not do

It does not trade, predict, or fire signals. It measures what already happened. The decisions stay yours.

Free. Works on any symbol and timeframe. If it shows you a leak worth fixing, a review helps others find it too.


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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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