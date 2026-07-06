Trading Performance Statistics

A free performance panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads your closed trade history and totals up the numbers most traders never actually calculate: net P/L, win rate, profit factor, average win vs loss, payoff, expectancy, best and worst. It shows the truth, good or bad. It never trades and fires no signals.

What it shows

Net P/L over the selected period, color-coded.

over the selected period, color-coded. Trades and win rate with the win/loss count.

and with the win/loss count. Profit factor , gross profit divided by gross loss.

, gross profit divided by gross loss. Average win and average loss , and the payoff ratio between them.

and , and the between them. Expectancy , what an average trade is worth to you.

, what an average trade is worth to you. Best and worst trade.

Straight numbers

Grouped per position , so a trade closed in parts counts as one trade, not several, and the numbers match how you actually traded.

, so a trade closed in parts counts as one trade, not several, and the numbers match how you actually traded. It shows the truth. A losing month reads as a losing month. This is a mirror, not a marketing tool.

A losing month reads as a losing month. This is a mirror, not a marketing tool. Reads history only. It cannot place, close or influence a single trade.

Filter it to what you want to see

Period: all time, today, this week, this month, last 7 days, last 30 days.

all time, today, this week, this month, last 7 days, last 30 days. This chart's symbol only, or every symbol.

or every symbol. By magic number, to isolate one strategy or EA, or 0 for everything.

Why it helps

Most traders never total their own numbers, so they never know whether they have an edge or a leak. Win rate alone lies (a 40% win rate with a big payoff can be excellent). Seeing win rate, profit factor, payoff and expectancy together, updated as you trade, turns a vague feeling into a number you can act on, and makes journaling faster.

What it does not do

It does not trade, predict, or fire signals. It measures what already happened. The decisions stay yours.

Free. Works on any symbol and timeframe. If it shows you a leak worth fixing, a review helps others find it too.