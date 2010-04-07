Currency Strength Meter Multi Timeframe

  • Indicators
  • Amal Yuldashev
    Amal Yuldashev

    Amal Yuldashev

    TickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
    I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.0

A free currency strength meter for MetaTrader 5. It ranks the eight major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY) by how they are actually moving across the 28 major pairs, and shows which are strong, which are weak, and which way each one is turning. It computes on closed bars only, so it does not twitch on every tick. It never trades and fires no signals.

What it shows

  • The eight majors ranked strongest to weakest, each with its strength value and a color-coded bar.
  • Multi-timeframe alignment. Four timeframe cells per currency (M15, H1, H4, D1 by default, all configurable). Green across all four means strong on every horizon, the high-conviction read.
  • Momentum direction. An arrow on each currency showing whether it is gaining or losing strength, so you catch a currency turning, not just where it already is.
  • The standout pair. The strongest currency versus the weakest, named as the pair to watch. A read, not a signal.

Stable and transparent

  • Closed bars only, no repaint. Strength updates when a bar closes, not tick by tick. Most free meters jump on every price change, which is noise. This one holds still.
  • A transparent method. Strength is the averaged percent change of each currency across the pairs that contain it, oriented so up means stronger. No hidden formula.
  • It measures, it does not predict. No buy and sell arrows, no promises.

Built to just work on your broker

It auto-detects your broker's symbol naming, including suffixes like .pro or .m, and skips any pair your broker does not offer. The panel footer shows how many of the 28 pairs it found.

Configure it to your style

  • Four timeframes you choose for the alignment cells, and which one drives the ranking and main bar.
  • Lookback in bars for the percent-change window.
  • Toggle the momentum arrows and the pair read on or off.

What it does not do

It does not trade, predict, or fire signals. It measures relative strength from real price and puts it in front of you. The decisions stay yours.

Free. Works on any symbol and timeframe. If it earns a place on your charts, a review, or a note on what to add, both help.


Recommended products
Smart Trend Suite Pro
Morteza Mohammadi
Indicators
Smart Trend Suite Pro – Advanced Trend Indicator with Dashboard & Alerts Overview: Smart Trend Suite Pro is a powerful trend-detection indicator that offers traders a complete set of tools for accurate trend analysis and actionable insights. Designed for versatility and precision, Smart Trend Suite Pro adapts seamlessly to multiple timeframes and market conditions, making it suitable for various trading styles, including scalping and swing trading. Key Features: Real-Time Trend Detection: Identi
FREE
Basic Supply Demand MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.55 (40)
Indicators
Basic supply demand   indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your market analysis and help you identify key areas of opportunity on any chart. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, this free Metatrader indicator gives you a clear view of supply and demand zones, allowing you to make more informed and accurate trading decisions /   Free MT4 version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Supply Demand Dashboard ) Features The indicator   automatically   scans the chart fo
FREE
BreakEven Finder
Halilulloh Rahmatullayev
Indicators
BreakEven Finder – Indicator Description (English) BreakEven Finder is a free and lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed specifically for scalpers and intraday traders . It analyzes your open positions and clearly displays the break-even point on the chart, helping you understand when your trade is nearing zero profit/loss. Key Features: Visually shows the break-even level for each position Automatically calculates the average break-even point for multiple trades Simple and intuitive
FREE
Shadow Flare MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
Indicators
Shadow Flare Indicator is a non-repainting trend & liquidity tool for MetaTrader 5. It runs a configurable moving-average baseline (HMA, EMA, SMA, or RMA) wrapped in an Average True Range envelope and produces a sticky trend state that only flips when price closes through the upper or lower band. The same trend engine drives an automatic supply/demand zone module that detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws coloured boxes around them, and mitigates each zone the moment price closes through it.
FREE
MSX SuperTrend Advanced
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicators
MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator Overview MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display trend direction and market structure using a SuperTrend-based calculation with optional filtering components. The indicator combines trend visualization, volatility measurement and optional EMA-based filtering to provide a clear graphical representation of market conditions. Features • SuperTrend-based trend visualization • ATR-based volatility calculation • Optional Heikin A
FREE
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
4 (1)
Indicators
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (7)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework
Parinya Thipchart
Indicators
Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework The Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework is a multi-timeframe price action scanner for XAUUSD (Gold Spot) . It monitors all 9 timeframes simultaneously — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN — and displays pattern detection results on a real-time dashboard drawn directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the Mae Pla Green Pen trading methodology, which uses structured price action patterns to identify potential trade setups. Pattern Detection Three
FREE
Bollinger Bands Filled
Tran Nhat Minh
5 (3)
Indicators
A clean Bollinger Bands indicator with single-color filling designed to reduce chart clutter. What is This Indicator? This is a Bollinger Bands technical indicator designed with visual simplicity in mind. Unlike standard Bollinger Bands implementations that display multiple colored lines and bands, this indicator uses a single-color filled area to represent the trading bands. This approach minimizes visual clutter while maintaining full functionality for technical analysis. How It Works The ind
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
THV Info Panel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5. It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics. With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision. Abbreviations (current candle information)
FREE
RiskCockpit Prop Firm Risk and Lot Sizer
Sayed Javad Razavi Ebrahimi
Indicators
RiskCockpit - real-time risk advisor for prop-firm and funded accounts (FundedNext, FTMO, E8, The5ers, MyFundedFX) and personal/demo accounts. It is an INDICATOR (an advisor): it shows and proposes; it never opens, modifies or closes a trade. THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES Funded accounts are rarely lost to a bad strategy - they are lost to a single careless click: one lot too big, a stop-loss left off, a trade inside a news window, a daily-loss line crossed by accident. The rules sit in a PDF; your ris
FREE
Zaxti Advanced Trend Following MT5 Indicator
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
5 (1)
Indicators
Zaxti Trend Levels [SORSAWO]: Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Visual Elegance Step into a new era of technical analysis. Zaxti Trend Levels is not just another charting tool; it is a comprehensive trend-visualization engine crafted for the discerning trader. By seamlessly blending the mathematical rigor of advanced adaptive filtering with intuitive visual mapping, this indicator transforms chaotic price action into a clear, actionable roadmap. Designed to eliminate noise and highlight what tru
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in real time, in a clear and quick-to-read dashboard. Goal: identify in seconds which currencies are strong and which are weak, so you can build a focused watchlist (for example, pick pairs where a strong currency faces a weak one).
FREE
Market Session by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
TheOracle
Ottaviano De Cicco
4.7 (10)
Indicators
The Oracle is the perfect companion for traders who need accurate market analysis without managing multiple indicators. While most indicators show single-perspective signals, The Oracle merges scientifically proven methods with proprietary enhancements into one consensus histogram.  Seven models, including our Ultimate Flow Index (UFI) with Ehlers smoothing algorithms, vote independently every bar. When enough models agree threshold you set from 4/7 aggressive to 7/7 conservative—direction be
FREE
SuperTrend TV
Tran Nhat Minh
5 (3)
Indicators
Original supertrend indicator in Tradingview platform.  Indicator type: Price Action indicator Introduction:   The Supertrend Indicator - Enhancing Your Trend Analysis.  If you haven't yet found a Supertrend indicator with good graphics on the MQL5 platform, this is the indicator for you. Overview:   The Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with valuable insights into the current and historical trends of financial markets. It serves as a valuable addition to any t
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicators
BKT Pro Tooco A multi-method support and resistance toolkit for MetaTrader 5 that detects swing levels in real time using four selectable detection algorithms, without repainting confirmed signals. BKT Pro Tooco is a support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, built to serve traders who require reliable zone detection across multiple market structures. The indicator offers four independent detection methods, allowing traders to match the algorithm to their preferred trading style, whether
FREE
TK Rainbow
Nguyen Trung Khiem
5 (2)
Indicators
TK - Rainbow Indicator Description: The TK - Rainbow indicator is a robust tool for technical analysis, designed to provide a clear view of market trends through a multi-line approach. With 30 lines calculated at different periods, it offers an extensive analysis of price movements. The indicator uses a dual-color scheme to highlight upward and downward trends, making it easy to interpret market conditions at a glance. Key Features: 30 Lines: Each line represents a different smoothing period to
FREE
Enhanced FVG
Raka
Indicators
Enhanced FVG Enhanced FVG is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies Fair Value Gaps on the chart and measures the buyer-to-seller volume ratio within each detected gap. Volume classification is performed using M1 timeframe tick volume data, applying the same methodology used in standard Volume Profile analysis. How It Works The indicator scans three consecutive candlesticks to detect Fair Value Gaps. A Bullish FVG is identified when the high of the first candle does not overlap w
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
MT5 TV Style Permanent Crosshair
Jian Gang Feng
Indicators
Core Purpose ​ A permanent crosshair indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It addresses key limitations of MT5's default crosshair, including the need for manual activation, automatic disappearance on click, and solid lines obscuring price bars. This indicator optimizes chart analysis by delivering a smooth, professional-grade crosshair experience on MT5. ​ Key Features ​ Automatic activation: Enabled immediately after loading, replacing the default Ctrl+F function. The crossha
FREE
Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator
Astik Jaura
Indicators
Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG) . The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles , highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG. This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, instit
FREE
Three Pushes MT5
Ivan Grancay
Indicators
Three Pushes Free: Precision Price Action Strategy ️ IMPORTANT: This free version is restricted to the AUDUSD pair and the H1  timeframe only. Trading is not about finding a "holy grail", it is about identifying repeatable market psychology.   Three Pushes Free   is a professional technical analysis tool designed to identify the classic "Three Pushes" exhaustion pattern with institutional-grade filter Unlike basic indicators that only look at price, this tool integrates   Volume, Momentum, and
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Indicators
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Indicators
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
Visual Risk and Position Size Calculator
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Drag three lines onto your chart, Entry, Stop and Target, and read the exact   lot size   for the risk you choose. The panel shows the money at risk in your account currency, the stop distance in points, and the reward-to-risk, all updating as you drag.   Your levels are remembered between sessions , so the plan you set up is still there after a timeframe switch or a restart. No signals, no repaint. What it shows Lot size   for the percent of your account you choose to risk, respecting your brok
FREE
Auto Breakeven Trailing Stop and Partial Close
Amal Yuldashev
Experts
A free position manager for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart and it looks after the trades you already have open: it moves them to   break-even ,   trails the stop   as they run, and takes a   partial close   at your target. It never opens trades and never fires a signal. It only manages what is already there. What it does Auto break-even.   Once a trade is a set number of points in profit, the stop jumps to entry, with an optional buffer so it locks a few points rather than exactly flat. Trai
FREE
Candle Close Countdown Timer
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free countdown for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to any chart and it shows the exact time left on the current candle, a progress bar as the candle forms, and a live countdown for a whole set of higher timeframes at the same time. Accurate to the second, and out of your way. What it shows The exact time to the close.   A big, live countdown on the current chart timeframe, ticking every second, with the last few seconds highlighted. A progress bar.   See at a glance how much of the current candle has
FREE
ADR Average Daily Range Meter
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
See how far this market usually moves in a day, how much of that range it has already used, and where the day runs out of room. The   Average Daily Range (ADR) Meter   draws the projected day high and low on your chart and can   alert you when price reaches one , or when the day has spent a share of its average range that you choose. No signals, no repaint, just the context that tells you whether there is still room to run. What it shows Average Daily Range   over the last N days, the market's t
FREE
Round Number Levels
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free round-number indicator for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to any chart and it draws the psychological round-number price levels that traders watch, the major "00" figures as solid lines and the "50" half levels as dotted lines, each labelled with its price. It follows price automatically as the market moves. What it does Draws the round numbers for you.   The major figures and the half levels around current price, so you never mark them by hand. Auto-scales to the instrument.   It reads what you
FREE
ICT Killzone and Session Tracker
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Know which trading session is live, how long is left, and when the next one opens, with every session's high and low drawn on the chart.   ICT Killzone and Session Tracker   puts the trading day on your chart in GMT, so it reads the same on any broker, and it can   alert you the moment a session or killzone opens or closes . No signals, no repaint. What it shows Live session panel   with a GMT clock and a row for Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, each showing active with the time left, or how
FREE
Pivot Points Classic Fibonacci Camarilla
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Pivot points are support and resistance levels a large part of the market watches every session, and they are the same calculation on every chart. This   Pivot Points   tool builds them for you from the previous closed candle and draws them for you, with the central pivot, resistance and support each labelled and measured against current price. Three calculation methods Classic   floor pivots: the standard central pivot, R1 to R3 and S1 to S3. Fibonacci : the pivot with resistance and support pr
FREE
Basket Close Manager
Amal Yuldashev
Utilities
A free basket closer for MetaTrader 5. If you run a grid, a hedge, or several trades toward one idea, you care about the whole basket, not each ticket. Attach this to a chart, set a total profit target, and it closes   all   your open trades at once the moment they add up to it. It opens nothing and fires no signal. What it does Close the whole basket at a profit target.   When the combined profit of your open trades reaches your target, it closes them all together, in one pass. Optional loss li
FREE
Auto Close by Time and Weekend
Amal Yuldashev
Experts
A free scheduled closer for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart, set a time, and it flattens your open trades for you: at a set time each day, before the weekend gap, or once a trade has been open too long. It opens nothing and fires no signal. It just gets you flat on the schedule you decide. Three ways to be flat Daily time close.   Close every day at a time you set (server time), your session end, before rollover, whenever you want to be out. Weekend close.   Be flat before the weekend gap. Pi
FREE
Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
The previous day's high and low, the weekly open, last week's range: the lines most traders redraw by hand every morning.   Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels   draws them automatically from your broker's own candles and tells you how far price sits from each. Zoom in tight and nothing vanishes, because   any level outside the view pins to the chart edge   as a labelled price chip with an arrow. No signals, no repaint, no clutter. What it draws Previous day   high, low and close. Previous week   hi
FREE
One Click Close and Breakeven Panel
Amal Yuldashev
Utilities
Close or protect every open trade with one click. One-Click Close is a fast exit cockpit for MetaTrader 5. When you need to act right now you can close everything, take only your winners, cut only your losers, flatten one direction, move every trade to break-even, or clear your pending orders, each from a single button. It opens no trades and fires no signals. It acts only on the positions you already hold, and only when you click. What it does Close All open positions in one click Close Profits
FREE
Prop Firm Drawdown and Daily Loss Guard
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free risk panel for MetaTrader 5. It watches the two rails that end most prop-firm accounts, the   daily loss limit   and the   overall (max) loss limit , and shows you exactly how close you are, live, with progress bars and an alert before you breach. It never trades and fires no signals. It just keeps your limits in front of you. What it shows Today's P/L   in account currency and percent, color-coded. Daily loss   as a progress bar toward your daily limit, plus the exact cash room left befo
FREE
Trading Performance Statistics
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free performance panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads your closed trade history and totals up the numbers most traders never actually calculate: net P/L, win rate, profit factor, average win vs loss, payoff, expectancy, best and worst. It shows the truth, good or bad. It never trades and fires no signals. What it shows Net P/L   over the selected period, color-coded. Trades   and   win rate   with the win/loss count. Profit factor , gross profit divided by gross loss. Average win   and   average l
FREE
SMC and ICT Structure Liquidity Dashboard
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
No indicator makes you profitable on its own, and any product showing perfect arrows is just screenshotting the winners. This one will not sell you that. It is a no-repaint   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT   toolkit that reads the chart for you: market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity, premium and discount, killzone sessions, and a multi-timeframe dashboard. You see the whole picture at a glance instead of marking it by hand, and you still make the call, just with the stru
Currency Strength Scanner Pro
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A currency strength meter that does the next step for you. It ranks the 8 majors by their strength, then turns that into a ranked table of the strongest-versus-weakest PAIRS to trade, shows how many timeframes agree on each, and alerts you when the best setup forms. Everything is computed on closed bars, so nothing repaints. It is monitor-only: it does not trade or predict. Reads the 8 majors Ranks EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF and JPY by their averaged percent change across the 28 major pai
Trade Manager with Risk Sizing and Trailing Stops
Amal Yuldashev
Utilities
Three lines on your chart: entry, stop and target. Drag the stop to where the trade is actually wrong, and the lot size follows it, so the risk stays exactly the percent you set no matter how wide or tight you place it. One click sends the order at that size. After that it runs the trade for you: partial closes, break-even, a trailing stop, and a daily limit that stops you entering when the day has gone badly enough. It never decides to trade. You do.   There are no signals, no entry rules and n
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review