Money and Trade Manager Demo

This is the demo Version of Money and Trade Manager, which can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58163#

The Demo is limited to EUR/USD, but otherwise fully functional.



Features:

  • easy positioning of stoploss and takeprofit with horizontal Assistance-lines
  • automatic Volume calculation
  • fixed risk, set by the trader
  • Closing of all trades of one type, with the click of one button (long or short, for this symbol)
  • Creation of pending orders with one click
  • Direct feedback through responsive buttons

Made for all your needs:

  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Crypto
  • Gold, Silver, Platinum
  • Working with all account-currencies

Reasons why this is the perfect Money Management Tool:

  • No need to calculate position size ever again
  • timeframe change mid use is supported -> Assistance-lines can be set more precisely in smaller/bigger timeframes
  • very easy to use, fool proof
  • You can fully focus on the actual setups
  • Clean, resizable interface
  • quick and easy resizing makes usage of multiple separate indicator windows possible
  • usable on multiple symbols and charts at once
  • thoroughly tested
  • Active Support

How to load the MM:

  1. go to your MQL5 folder and put the ea into MQL5\Experts
  2. Enable Algo-Trading in Metatrader 5 (top left corner)
  3. Select a chart and run the ea file (in the top left corner, click on the tab "view" and enable "Navigator", search for the ea in the opened window and double-click on it, then it will automatically load in)
  4. ???
  5. Profit

How to use the features:

  • Normal trades: create the red Assistance-lines (the one without "pending order" in the button text), move them where you want stoploss and take profit, then click either buy or sell
  • Pending Orders: create the purple pending order Assistance-lines. Move the outer ones where you want stoploss and takeprofit and the middle one where your entry price should be at. Then click the type of pending order you would like.
  • Close all buy positions: Click on "close buy" (this will close all buy-positions for this symbol)
  • Close all sell positions: Click on "close sell" (this will close all sell-positions for this symbol)


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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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