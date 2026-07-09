One Click Close and Breakeven Panel

Close or protect every open trade with one click.

One-Click Close is a fast exit cockpit for MetaTrader 5. When you need to act right now you can close everything, take only your winners, cut only your losers, flatten one direction, move every trade to break-even, or clear your pending orders, each from a single button. It opens no trades and fires no signals. It acts only on the positions you already hold, and only when you click.

What it does

Close All open positions in one click

Close Profits, only the trades currently in profit

Close Losses, only the trades currently in the red

Close Longs or Close Shorts, flatten one direction

Breakeven All, move the stop of every qualifying trade to its entry so it can no longer turn into a loss

Delete Pendings, cancel all your pending orders

Built to be safe and clear

A confirm step: destructive buttons arm on the first click and act only on a second click, so a stray click never wipes your book

Color-coded feedback after every click tells you exactly what happened, or why nothing did

Break-even acts only on trades safely in profit, and never loosens a stop you already have

Works account-wide or on the current chart symbol only, with an optional magic-number filter

Works on both netting and hedging accounts

The panel

A draggable, lockable panel that always stays fully on your chart. It shows your in-scope position count, pending orders, and live floating profit or loss at a glance.

No surprises

No signals. No auto-entries. No predictions. It closes and protects the trades you already hold, nothing more. Free.

If it earns a place on your charts, a review, a bug report, or a feature idea are all welcome.