One Click Close and Breakeven Panel

  • Utilities
  • Amal Yuldashev
    Amal Yuldashev

    Amal Yuldashev

    TickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
    I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.0

Close or protect every open trade with one click.

One-Click Close is a fast exit cockpit for MetaTrader 5. When you need to act right now you can close everything, take only your winners, cut only your losers, flatten one direction, move every trade to break-even, or clear your pending orders, each from a single button. It opens no trades and fires no signals. It acts only on the positions you already hold, and only when you click.

What it does

  • Close All open positions in one click
  • Close Profits, only the trades currently in profit
  • Close Losses, only the trades currently in the red
  • Close Longs or Close Shorts, flatten one direction
  • Breakeven All, move the stop of every qualifying trade to its entry so it can no longer turn into a loss
  • Delete Pendings, cancel all your pending orders

Built to be safe and clear

  • A confirm step: destructive buttons arm on the first click and act only on a second click, so a stray click never wipes your book
  • Color-coded feedback after every click tells you exactly what happened, or why nothing did
  • Break-even acts only on trades safely in profit, and never loosens a stop you already have
  • Works account-wide or on the current chart symbol only, with an optional magic-number filter
  • Works on both netting and hedging accounts

The panel

A draggable, lockable panel that always stays fully on your chart. It shows your in-scope position count, pending orders, and live floating profit or loss at a glance.

No surprises

No signals. No auto-entries. No predictions. It closes and protects the trades you already hold, nothing more. Free.

If it earns a place on your charts, a review, a bug report, or a feature idea are all welcome.

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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