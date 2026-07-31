Visual Risk and Position Size Calculator

Drag three lines onto your chart, Entry, Stop and Target, and read the exact lot size for the risk you choose. The panel shows the money at risk in your account currency, the stop distance in points, and the reward-to-risk, all updating as you drag. Your levels are remembered between sessions, so the plan you set up is still there after a timeframe switch or a restart. No signals, no repaint.

What it shows

Lot size for the percent of your account you choose to risk, respecting your broker's minimum, maximum and step.

for the percent of your account you choose to risk, respecting your broker's minimum, maximum and step. Money at risk in your account currency.

in your account currency. Stop distance in points.

in points. Reward-to-risk and the potential return at your target.

and the potential return at your target. Direction, long or short, read from where your lines sit.

Your plan stays where you put it

Entry, Stop and Target are saved per symbol and per account. Change timeframe, restart the terminal, come back tomorrow, and your three lines are where you left them. A plan older than 30 days is treated as stale and replaced with fresh defaults, so you never restore levels into empty space. Switch it off if you would rather start clean every time.

Nothing disappears when you zoom in

Zoom in tight and a level often sits outside the visible price range. Instead of the line simply vanishing, a small chip pins to the chart edge carrying the level's name, its price, and an arrow showing which way it lies. You always know where your stop is, even when you cannot see it.

Let the target follow your risk

Set the reward-to-risk you want and the target line follows Entry and Stop as you drag them, so a 2R target stays a 2R target instead of being repositioned by hand every time. Switch it off to place the target freely.

Optional entry alert

Set your levels, walk away, and get a popup, a sound, a push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app, or an email the moment price reaches your Entry line. Off by default, and it announces once rather than on every tick.

Why it helps

Getting size wrong is how an ordinary losing streak turns into a blown account. Set your risk once (1% of balance by default), size off balance or equity, or type a fixed account size to plan a different number. If the account is too small for your chosen risk at a given stop, it falls back to the minimum lot and flags the real risk, so you are never quietly over-exposed.

What it does not do

It does not place trades, fire signals, or predict direction. It is a calculator, and it does the arithmetic correctly so you do not have to do it by hand. The decisions stay yours.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Free to use. If it saves you from getting the size wrong even once, an honest review helps the next trader find it, and a bug report helps just as much.