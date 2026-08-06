Trade Manager with Risk Sizing and Trailing Stops

Three lines on your chart: entry, stop and target. Drag the stop to where the trade is actually wrong, and the lot size follows it, so the risk stays exactly the percent you set no matter how wide or tight you place it. One click sends the order at that size. After that it runs the trade for you: partial closes, break-even, a trailing stop, and a daily limit that stops you entering when the day has gone badly enough.

It never decides to trade. You do. There are no signals, no entry rules and no strategy anywhere in it. You choose the direction and the levels; this places that trade at the correct size and then manages it exactly the way you configured, on every tick, whether or not you are watching.

Plan it on the chart

Drag Entry, Stop and Target. Grab them anywhere along the line, not at one hidden weld point.

Lot size, money at risk, stop distance and reward-to-risk recompute as you drag.

Risk as a percent of balance or equity, or a fixed amount in your account currency.

Prefer a rule to a drag? Put the stop a fixed number of points or an ATR multiple behind price, and lock the target to a reward-to-risk multiple so it follows.

Your plan is saved per symbol and restored when you come back, so a timeframe change or a restart never quietly rebuilds it from wherever price happens to be.

Enter it in one click

Buy or sell at the planned size, with the stop and target taken straight from your lines.

Place the entry line away from price and it becomes the right pending order by itself, a stop order or a limit order depending on which side you put it.

The button names what it is about to do before you press it, including the order type and the size.

An optional second click confirms, and the confirmation expires on its own and dies the moment you move a line.

Then it manages the trade

Partial closes , two levels, the second taken from what is left rather than from the original size.

, two levels, the second taken from what is left rather than from the original size. Break-even at your trigger, locking a buffer beyond entry rather than exactly on it.

at your trigger, locking a buffer beyond entry rather than exactly on it. Trailing in four modes: a fixed distance, an ATR multiple, Chandelier below the highest high since entry, or behind the last N closed candles.

in four modes: a fixed distance, an ATR multiple, Chandelier below the highest high since entry, or behind the last N closed candles. Triggers read in whichever unit suits you: points, ATR multiples, R multiples, or your account currency.

Everything reads closed bars, so nothing repaints, and the stop only ever moves toward you. It is never widened, in any mode.

And it stops you when the day is done

Set a daily limit and an overall limit as a percent of your account. The panel shows the headroom you have left before either one bites. On a breach it cancels its working orders, closes what it opened and refuses new entries until the day rolls. It is a limit that acts, not a progress bar that watches.

The parts nobody advertises, which is why they are worth reading

It refuses to size a bad plan. Put the stop a hair from the entry and most panels hand back a confident 77 lot number. This one prints two dashes and tells you the stop is too tight to size. That is the single most expensive mistake a sizing tool can make.

Put the stop a hair from the entry and most panels hand back a confident 77 lot number. This one prints two dashes and tells you the stop is too tight to size. That is the single most expensive mistake a sizing tool can make. A button that cannot fire tells you why. Market closed, trading disabled, daily limit reached, not enough free margin, stop too close to the current price. Ten distinct reasons, in plain words, instead of a control that silently does nothing.

Market closed, trading disabled, daily limit reached, not enough free margin, stop too close to the current price. Ten distinct reasons, in plain words, instead of a control that silently does nothing. The sizing arithmetic is right on instruments where it usually is not. A stop is a loss and a target is a gain, and on many CFDs and crosses your broker values those two differently. Sizing off the wrong one quietly risks more than you asked for. This reads the correct value for each leg.

A stop is a loss and a target is a gain, and on many CFDs and crosses your broker values those two differently. Sizing off the wrong one quietly risks more than you asked for. This reads the correct value for each leg. A level you cannot see still tells you where it is. Zoom in until a line leaves the view and it pins to the edge of the chart as a chip showing its name and price. Click it and the chart refits so you can see it again.

Zoom in until a line leaves the view and it pins to the edge of the chart as a chip showing its name and price. Click it and the chart refits so you can see it again. If price runs through your stop while the entry is tracking price, the plan voids. It does not silently flip into the opposite trade, which is what reading direction from geometry alone would do.

The panel

One draggable, lockable card. The trade you are planning, then the position you have open with its live stop, its live target, what it has already done and what it is waiting for. An optional history section adds win rate, profit factor, average per trade and your best and worst day, read from your broker's own closed deals rather than a tally this tool kept.

Good to know

Works on netting and hedging accounts, on any symbol your broker offers.

It manages the positions it opened, identified by its own magic number, so it will not touch your other trades or another tool's.

Partials, break-even, trailing, the target line and the account limits can each be switched off. With all of them off it is simply a risk-sized one-click entry panel.

Every stage fires at most once per position, and that memory survives a restart, a recompile and a change of ticket.

About the demo, stated plainly

On this market a paid product's demo runs only in the Strategy Tester, and MetaTrader does not deliver click events to an Expert Advisor's panel there. That is a platform limitation and it is not something this product can fix. So the demo will draw the panel, size the trade and run the full management engine in visual mode, and you will be able to watch all of it work, but the one-click controls need a live chart. The gallery video shows the panel being driven on a real chart.

You already know where your stop belongs and what you are willing to risk. This makes sure the size matches that decision, the order matches the plan, and the management actually happens.