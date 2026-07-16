Auto Breakeven Trailing Stop and Partial Close

A free position manager for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart and it looks after the trades you already have open: it moves them to break-even, trails the stop as they run, and takes a partial close at your target. It never opens trades and never fires a signal. It only manages what is already there.

What it does

Auto break-even. Once a trade is a set number of points in profit, the stop jumps to entry, with an optional buffer so it locks a few points rather than exactly flat.

Once a trade is a set number of points in profit, the stop jumps to entry, with an optional buffer so it locks a few points rather than exactly flat. Trailing stop. After a further threshold the stop follows price at a fixed distance, tightening only when it improves by at least your step, so it never spams tiny changes.

After a further threshold the stop follows price at a fixed distance, tightening only when it improves by at least your step, so it never spams tiny changes. Partial take-profit. At your target it closes part of the position, any percent you set, once per position, and can move the rest to break-even straight after.

Each rule is toggled on or off independently. Run just one, or all three together.

Trigger units, your choice

Read every threshold above in whichever unit fits how you trade:

Points (default), the classic fixed-distance behaviour.

(default), the classic fixed-distance behaviour. ATR multiples , so the same setup adapts to each symbol's volatility.

, so the same setup adapts to each symbol's volatility. R multiples , where 1R is the trade's initial stop distance, so break-even and targets are expressed in risk. For the truest R, attach the manager when the trade opens; it reads 1R from the stop present when it first sees the position.

, where 1R is the trade's initial stop distance, so break-even and targets are expressed in risk. For the truest R, attach the manager when the trade opens; it reads 1R from the stop present when it first sees the position. Money, in your account currency, so a trade moves to break-even after a set profit and trails a set amount behind.

One setting switches the unit for break-even, trailing and the partial together. Points is the default, so existing setups are unchanged.

Alerts when it acts

The manager works silently, so this tells you the moment it does something. Get an alert the instant a trade moves to break-even, the trailing stop starts, or a partial closes:

Your channels. Popup, sound, push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app, or email. Turn each one on or off.

Popup, sound, push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app, or email. Turn each one on or off. One alert per event, per trade. Each event is announced once and never repeats, even after a terminal restart, so you are not pinged on every tick.

Each event is announced once and never repeats, even after a terminal restart, so you are not pinged on every tick. Per-event switches. Get only the partial alert, or only break-even, if that is all you want to hear about.

Who and what it manages

This chart's symbol, or every symbol. One toggle.

One toggle. By magic number, or everything. Manage one EA's trades, or leave it at 0 to manage every position on the account, including trades you placed by hand.

Manage one EA's trades, or leave it at 0 to manage every position on the account, including trades you placed by hand. Works the moment you attach it to any symbol and any timeframe.

Built to be safe

No signals, no entries. It manages risk on open trades. It cannot open a position.

It manages risk on open trades. It cannot open a position. Stops only ever move to protect. A stop is never loosened, only tightened toward profit.

A stop is never loosened, only tightened toward profit. One partial per position, and it remembers. The partial-taken state is stored durably, so a reload, recompile or restart can never take a second partial off the same trade.

The partial-taken state is stored durably, so a reload, recompile or restart can never take a second partial off the same trade. Respects the broker. It normalizes volume to the lot step and keeps every stop the broker's minimum distance away, so modifications are accepted.

What it does not do

It does not open trades, predict direction, or fire buy and sell signals. You (or another EA) open the trade, this looks after it.

In the Strategy Tester it opens small sample trades so it has activity to show (a manager that only watches would otherwise do nothing in a backtest). On a live or demo account it never opens a trade, it only manages what is already there.

Note on account type. On a hedging account each position is managed on its own. On a netting account there is one position per symbol, so adding to it will not trigger a second partial.

Free. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. If it earns a place on your charts, a review or a bug report both help.