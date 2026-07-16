Auto Breakeven Trailing Stop and Partial Close

  • Experts
  • Amal Yuldashev
    Amal Yuldashev

    Amal Yuldashev

    TickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
    I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.20
  • Updated: 16 July 2026

A free position manager for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart and it looks after the trades you already have open: it moves them to break-even, trails the stop as they run, and takes a partial close at your target. It never opens trades and never fires a signal. It only manages what is already there.

What it does

  • Auto break-even. Once a trade is a set number of points in profit, the stop jumps to entry, with an optional buffer so it locks a few points rather than exactly flat.
  • Trailing stop. After a further threshold the stop follows price at a fixed distance, tightening only when it improves by at least your step, so it never spams tiny changes.
  • Partial take-profit. At your target it closes part of the position, any percent you set, once per position, and can move the rest to break-even straight after.

Each rule is toggled on or off independently. Run just one, or all three together.

Trigger units, your choice

Read every threshold above in whichever unit fits how you trade:

  • Points (default), the classic fixed-distance behaviour.
  • ATR multiples, so the same setup adapts to each symbol's volatility.
  • R multiples, where 1R is the trade's initial stop distance, so break-even and targets are expressed in risk. For the truest R, attach the manager when the trade opens; it reads 1R from the stop present when it first sees the position.
  • Money, in your account currency, so a trade moves to break-even after a set profit and trails a set amount behind.

One setting switches the unit for break-even, trailing and the partial together. Points is the default, so existing setups are unchanged.

Alerts when it acts

The manager works silently, so this tells you the moment it does something. Get an alert the instant a trade moves to break-even, the trailing stop starts, or a partial closes:

  • Your channels. Popup, sound, push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app, or email. Turn each one on or off.
  • One alert per event, per trade. Each event is announced once and never repeats, even after a terminal restart, so you are not pinged on every tick.
  • Per-event switches. Get only the partial alert, or only break-even, if that is all you want to hear about.

Who and what it manages

  • This chart's symbol, or every symbol. One toggle.
  • By magic number, or everything. Manage one EA's trades, or leave it at 0 to manage every position on the account, including trades you placed by hand.
  • Works the moment you attach it to any symbol and any timeframe.

Built to be safe

  • No signals, no entries. It manages risk on open trades. It cannot open a position.
  • Stops only ever move to protect. A stop is never loosened, only tightened toward profit.
  • One partial per position, and it remembers. The partial-taken state is stored durably, so a reload, recompile or restart can never take a second partial off the same trade.
  • Respects the broker. It normalizes volume to the lot step and keeps every stop the broker's minimum distance away, so modifications are accepted.

What it does not do

It does not open trades, predict direction, or fire buy and sell signals. You (or another EA) open the trade, this looks after it.

In the Strategy Tester it opens small sample trades so it has activity to show (a manager that only watches would otherwise do nothing in a backtest). On a live or demo account it never opens a trade, it only manages what is already there.

Note on account type. On a hedging account each position is managed on its own. On a netting account there is one position per symbol, so adding to it will not trigger a second partial.

Free. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. If it earns a place on your charts, a review or a bug report both help.

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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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