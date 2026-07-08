Round Number Levels

A free round-number indicator for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to any chart and it draws the psychological round-number price levels that traders watch, the major "00" figures as solid lines and the "50" half levels as dotted lines, each labelled with its price. It follows price automatically as the market moves.

What it does

Draws the round numbers for you. The major figures and the half levels around current price, so you never mark them by hand.

The major figures and the half levels around current price, so you never mark them by hand. Auto-scales to the instrument. It reads what you are trading and picks a sensible step on its own: the 100-pip figures on FX, around 20 dollars on gold, a few hundred points on an index, and so on. You can also set the spacing yourself.

It reads what you are trading and picks a sensible step on its own: the 100-pip figures on FX, around 20 dollars on gold, a few hundred points on an index, and so on. You can also set the spacing yourself. Labelled and readable. Every major level shows its price, and the labels are placed to read on both light and dark charts.

Every major level shows its price, and the labels are placed to read on both light and dark charts. Follows price. As the market moves into new territory, the levels re-centre automatically.

How it is different from Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels

That tool draws session highs and lows (previous day, week and month). This one draws round-number magnets. They answer different questions and work well side by side.

What it does not do

It fires no signals, makes no predictions, and never trades. It draws levels, nothing more. No repaint.

The panel is draggable, lockable, and always stays fully on-screen. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Free to use. If it saves you from marking round numbers by hand, a review helps others find it.