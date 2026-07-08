Round Number Levels

  • Indicators
  • Amal Yuldashev
    Amal Yuldashev

    Amal Yuldashev

    TickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
    I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.0

A free round-number indicator for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to any chart and it draws the psychological round-number price levels that traders watch, the major "00" figures as solid lines and the "50" half levels as dotted lines, each labelled with its price. It follows price automatically as the market moves.

What it does

  • Draws the round numbers for you. The major figures and the half levels around current price, so you never mark them by hand.
  • Auto-scales to the instrument. It reads what you are trading and picks a sensible step on its own: the 100-pip figures on FX, around 20 dollars on gold, a few hundred points on an index, and so on. You can also set the spacing yourself.
  • Labelled and readable. Every major level shows its price, and the labels are placed to read on both light and dark charts.
  • Follows price. As the market moves into new territory, the levels re-centre automatically.

How it is different from Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels

That tool draws session highs and lows (previous day, week and month). This one draws round-number magnets. They answer different questions and work well side by side.

What it does not do

It fires no signals, makes no predictions, and never trades. It draws levels, nothing more. No repaint.

The panel is draggable, lockable, and always stays fully on-screen. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Free to use. If it saves you from marking round numbers by hand, a review helps others find it.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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