Prop Firm Drawdown and Daily Loss Guard

A free risk panel for MetaTrader 5. It watches the two rails that end most prop-firm accounts, the daily loss limit and the overall (max) loss limit, and shows you exactly how close you are, live, with progress bars and an alert before you breach. It never trades and fires no signals. It just keeps your limits in front of you.

What it shows

Today's P/L in account currency and percent, color-coded.

in account currency and percent, color-coded. Daily loss as a progress bar toward your daily limit, plus the exact cash room left before you breach.

as a progress bar toward your daily limit, plus the exact cash room left before you breach. Overall drawdown as a second bar toward your max loss limit, with room left.

as a second bar toward your max loss limit, with room left. SAFE / CAUTION / DANGER status, and an alert at a warning level (80% by default) and again if a limit is breached.

Built for prop-firm rules

Daily limit as a percent of account size (default 5%), measured from the start-of-day balance on current equity, so open floating losses count, the way most firms breach.

as a percent of account size (default 5%), measured from the start-of-day balance on current equity, so open floating losses count, the way most firms breach. Daily reset hour you set to your firm's server timezone.

you set to your firm's server timezone. Overall limit (default 10%) as Static (a fixed floor below your starting balance, FTMO style) or Trailing (from your peak equity, for trailing-drawdown accounts).

(default 10%) as Static (a fixed floor below your starting balance, FTMO style) or Trailing (from your peak equity, for trailing-drawdown accounts). Initial account size auto-detected, or set it exactly (e.g. 100000 for a 100k challenge).

The day's baseline and your peak are stored durably, so closing the chart, recompiling or restarting the terminal does not reset your day or hide a real drawdown.

Why it helps

Most challenges are not lost on a bad strategy, they are lost on a single day that quietly ran past the daily limit. This keeps the two numbers that actually matter in front of you, so you size down or stop before the account does it for you.

What it does not do

It does not place trades, close trades, or fire buy and sell signals. It is a monitor; the decisions stay yours.

Free. Works on any symbol and timeframe. If it earns a place on your charts, a review helps another prop trader find it.