Prop Firm Drawdown and Daily Loss Guard

  • Indicators
  • Amal Yuldashev
    Amal Yuldashev

    Amal Yuldashev

    TickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
    I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 6 July 2026

A free risk panel for MetaTrader 5. It watches the two rails that end most prop-firm accounts, the daily loss limit and the overall (max) loss limit, and shows you exactly how close you are, live, with progress bars and an alert before you breach. It never trades and fires no signals. It just keeps your limits in front of you.

What it shows

  • Today's P/L in account currency and percent, color-coded.
  • Daily loss as a progress bar toward your daily limit, plus the exact cash room left before you breach.
  • Overall drawdown as a second bar toward your max loss limit, with room left.
  • SAFE / CAUTION / DANGER status, and an alert at a warning level (80% by default) and again if a limit is breached.

Built for prop-firm rules

  • Daily limit as a percent of account size (default 5%), measured from the start-of-day balance on current equity, so open floating losses count, the way most firms breach.
  • Daily reset hour you set to your firm's server timezone.
  • Overall limit (default 10%) as Static (a fixed floor below your starting balance, FTMO style) or Trailing (from your peak equity, for trailing-drawdown accounts).
  • Initial account size auto-detected, or set it exactly (e.g. 100000 for a 100k challenge).

The day's baseline and your peak are stored durably, so closing the chart, recompiling or restarting the terminal does not reset your day or hide a real drawdown.

Why it helps

Most challenges are not lost on a bad strategy, they are lost on a single day that quietly ran past the daily limit. This keeps the two numbers that actually matter in front of you, so you size down or stop before the account does it for you.

What it does not do

It does not place trades, close trades, or fire buy and sell signals. It is a monitor; the decisions stay yours.

Free. Works on any symbol and timeframe. If it earns a place on your charts, a review helps another prop trader find it.

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SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Amal Yuldashev
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Drag three lines onto your chart, Entry, Stop and Target, and read the exact   lot size   for the risk you choose. The panel shows the money at risk in your account currency, the stop distance in points, and the reward-to-risk, all updating as you drag.   Your levels are remembered between sessions , so the plan you set up is still there after a timeframe switch or a restart. No signals, no repaint. What it shows Lot size   for the percent of your account you choose to risk, respecting your brok
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Auto Breakeven Trailing Stop and Partial Close
Amal Yuldashev
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A free position manager for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart and it looks after the trades you already have open: it moves them to   break-even ,   trails the stop   as they run, and takes a   partial close   at your target. It never opens trades and never fires a signal. It only manages what is already there. What it does Auto break-even.   Once a trade is a set number of points in profit, the stop jumps to entry, with an optional buffer so it locks a few points rather than exactly flat. Trai
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Candle Close Countdown Timer
Amal Yuldashev
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A free countdown for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to any chart and it shows the exact time left on the current candle, a progress bar as the candle forms, and a live countdown for a whole set of higher timeframes at the same time. Accurate to the second, and out of your way. What it shows The exact time to the close.   A big, live countdown on the current chart timeframe, ticking every second, with the last few seconds highlighted. A progress bar.   See at a glance how much of the current candle has
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ADR Average Daily Range Meter
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
See how far this market usually moves in a day, how much of that range it has already used, and where the day runs out of room. The   Average Daily Range (ADR) Meter   draws the projected day high and low on your chart and can   alert you when price reaches one , or when the day has spent a share of its average range that you choose. No signals, no repaint, just the context that tells you whether there is still room to run. What it shows Average Daily Range   over the last N days, the market's t
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Round Number Levels
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
A free round-number indicator for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to any chart and it draws the psychological round-number price levels that traders watch, the major "00" figures as solid lines and the "50" half levels as dotted lines, each labelled with its price. It follows price automatically as the market moves. What it does Draws the round numbers for you.   The major figures and the half levels around current price, so you never mark them by hand. Auto-scales to the instrument.   It reads what you
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Currency Strength Meter Multi Timeframe
Amal Yuldashev
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A free currency strength meter for MetaTrader 5. It ranks the eight major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY) by how they are actually moving across the 28 major pairs, and shows which are strong, which are weak, and which way each one is turning. It computes on   closed bars only , so it does not twitch on every tick. It never trades and fires no signals. What it shows The eight majors ranked   strongest to weakest, each with its strength value and a color-coded bar. Multi-timef
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ICT Killzone and Session Tracker
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Know which trading session is live, how long is left, and when the next one opens, with every session's high and low drawn on the chart.   ICT Killzone and Session Tracker   puts the trading day on your chart in GMT, so it reads the same on any broker, and it can   alert you the moment a session or killzone opens or closes . No signals, no repaint. What it shows Live session panel   with a GMT clock and a row for Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, each showing active with the time left, or how
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Pivot Points Classic Fibonacci Camarilla
Amal Yuldashev
Indicators
Pivot points are support and resistance levels a large part of the market watches every session, and they are the same calculation on every chart. This   Pivot Points   tool builds them for you from the previous closed candle and draws them for you, with the central pivot, resistance and support each labelled and measured against current price. Three calculation methods Classic   floor pivots: the standard central pivot, R1 to R3 and S1 to S3. Fibonacci : the pivot with resistance and support pr
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Basket Close Manager
Amal Yuldashev
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A free basket closer for MetaTrader 5. If you run a grid, a hedge, or several trades toward one idea, you care about the whole basket, not each ticket. Attach this to a chart, set a total profit target, and it closes   all   your open trades at once the moment they add up to it. It opens nothing and fires no signal. What it does Close the whole basket at a profit target.   When the combined profit of your open trades reaches your target, it closes them all together, in one pass. Optional loss li
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Auto Close by Time and Weekend
Amal Yuldashev
Experts
A free scheduled closer for MetaTrader 5. Attach it to a chart, set a time, and it flattens your open trades for you: at a set time each day, before the weekend gap, or once a trade has been open too long. It opens nothing and fires no signal. It just gets you flat on the schedule you decide. Three ways to be flat Daily time close.   Close every day at a time you set (server time), your session end, before rollover, whenever you want to be out. Weekend close.   Be flat before the weekend gap. Pi
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Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels
Amal Yuldashev
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The previous day's high and low, the weekly open, last week's range: the lines most traders redraw by hand every morning.   Daily Weekly Monthly Key Levels   draws them automatically from your broker's own candles and tells you how far price sits from each. Zoom in tight and nothing vanishes, because   any level outside the view pins to the chart edge   as a labelled price chip with an arrow. No signals, no repaint, no clutter. What it draws Previous day   high, low and close. Previous week   hi
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One Click Close and Breakeven Panel
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Close or protect every open trade with one click. One-Click Close is a fast exit cockpit for MetaTrader 5. When you need to act right now you can close everything, take only your winners, cut only your losers, flatten one direction, move every trade to break-even, or clear your pending orders, each from a single button. It opens no trades and fires no signals. It acts only on the positions you already hold, and only when you click. What it does Close All open positions in one click Close Profits
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Amal Yuldashev
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A currency strength meter that does the next step for you. It ranks the 8 majors by their strength, then turns that into a ranked table of the strongest-versus-weakest PAIRS to trade, shows how many timeframes agree on each, and alerts you when the best setup forms. Everything is computed on closed bars, so nothing repaints. It is monitor-only: it does not trade or predict. Reads the 8 majors Ranks EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF and JPY by their averaged percent change across the 28 major pai
Trade Manager with Risk Sizing and Trailing Stops
Amal Yuldashev
Utilities
Three lines on your chart: entry, stop and target. Drag the stop to where the trade is actually wrong, and the lot size follows it, so the risk stays exactly the percent you set no matter how wide or tight you place it. One click sends the order at that size. After that it runs the trade for you: partial closes, break-even, a trailing stop, and a daily limit that stops you entering when the day has gone badly enough. It never decides to trade. You do.   There are no signals, no entry rules and n
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