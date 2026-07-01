Gold Crown Compass

  • Indicators
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.23
  • Updated: 1 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Gold Crown Compass 


Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5

Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets.

The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart.

Gold Crown Compass was created for traders who want a clean visual tool instead of complicated chart analysis. The indicator focuses on market direction, trend strength and signal clarity, helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions.

Main Advantages

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

  • Also suitable for Forex pairs and other volatile instruments

  • Clear dynamic trend line

  • BUY and SELL arrow signals

  • Multi-timeframe direction panel

  • Current trend display

  • Trend strength percentage

  • Market state: Trending or Sideways

  • Clean / Standard / Full visual display modes

  • Adjustable and draggable panel

  • Alerts, email and push notifications

  • Clean chart presentation without unnecessary noise

Why use Gold Crown Compass?

Gold is a fast and active market. Many traders struggle with unclear direction, late decisions and too many conflicting signals. Gold Crown Compass helps simplify this process by showing the current market direction in a visual and easy-to-read way.

The indicator does not overload the chart. It gives a clean view of the trend, signal arrows and multi-timeframe confirmation, so the trader can focus on the most important question:

Is the market currently showing BUY pressure, SELL pressure or a sideways condition?

Best Use

Gold Crown Compass can be used for:

  • Trend confirmation

  • Entry signal support

  • Multi-timeframe direction checking

  • Gold / XAUUSD analysis

  • Forex pair analysis

  • Manual trading decisions

  • Cleaner chart reading

It can be useful for scalpers, intraday traders and swing traders who want a simple visual overview of market direction.

Important Information

Gold Crown Compass is an indicator, not an automatic trading robot. It does not open or close trades automatically. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.

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Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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