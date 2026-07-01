



Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5

Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets.

The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart.

Gold Crown Compass was created for traders who want a clean visual tool instead of complicated chart analysis. The indicator focuses on market direction, trend strength and signal clarity, helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions.

Main Advantages

Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

Also suitable for Forex pairs and other volatile instruments

Clear dynamic trend line

BUY and SELL arrow signals

Multi-timeframe direction panel

Current trend display

Trend strength percentage

Market state: Trending or Sideways

Clean / Standard / Full visual display modes

Adjustable and draggable panel

Alerts, email and push notifications

Clean chart presentation without unnecessary noise

Why use Gold Crown Compass?

Gold is a fast and active market. Many traders struggle with unclear direction, late decisions and too many conflicting signals. Gold Crown Compass helps simplify this process by showing the current market direction in a visual and easy-to-read way.

The indicator does not overload the chart. It gives a clean view of the trend, signal arrows and multi-timeframe confirmation, so the trader can focus on the most important question:

Is the market currently showing BUY pressure, SELL pressure or a sideways condition?

Best Use

Gold Crown Compass can be used for:

Trend confirmation

Entry signal support

Multi-timeframe direction checking

Gold / XAUUSD analysis

Forex pair analysis

Manual trading decisions

Cleaner chart reading

It can be useful for scalpers, intraday traders and swing traders who want a simple visual overview of market direction.

Important Information

Gold Crown Compass is an indicator, not an automatic trading robot. It does not open or close trades automatically. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.