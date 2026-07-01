Gold Crown Compass
- Indicators
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Artur DanowskiI am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 1 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5
Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets.
The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart.
Gold Crown Compass was created for traders who want a clean visual tool instead of complicated chart analysis. The indicator focuses on market direction, trend strength and signal clarity, helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions.
Main Advantages
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Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD
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Also suitable for Forex pairs and other volatile instruments
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Clear dynamic trend line
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BUY and SELL arrow signals
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Multi-timeframe direction panel
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Current trend display
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Trend strength percentage
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Market state: Trending or Sideways
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Clean / Standard / Full visual display modes
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Adjustable and draggable panel
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Alerts, email and push notifications
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Clean chart presentation without unnecessary noise
Why use Gold Crown Compass?
Gold is a fast and active market. Many traders struggle with unclear direction, late decisions and too many conflicting signals. Gold Crown Compass helps simplify this process by showing the current market direction in a visual and easy-to-read way.
The indicator does not overload the chart. It gives a clean view of the trend, signal arrows and multi-timeframe confirmation, so the trader can focus on the most important question:
Is the market currently showing BUY pressure, SELL pressure or a sideways condition?
Best Use
Gold Crown Compass can be used for:
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Trend confirmation
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Entry signal support
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Multi-timeframe direction checking
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Gold / XAUUSD analysis
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Forex pair analysis
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Manual trading decisions
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Cleaner chart reading
It can be useful for scalpers, intraday traders and swing traders who want a simple visual overview of market direction.
Important Information
Gold Crown Compass is an indicator, not an automatic trading robot. It does not open or close trades automatically. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.