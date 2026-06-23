Smooth Channel Touch MT5

  • Indicators
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence.

The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay closer attention.

This tool is especially useful for traders who want a cleaner chart, faster decision-making, and a more structured way to observe possible market turning points. The channel adapts to market movement and helps the user identify areas where price may be overextended or ready for a correction.

Main benefits for the user:

  • Clean and easy-to-read chart view

  • Clear BUY and SELL arrows

  • Smooth channel visualization

  • Helps identify possible reaction zones

  • Useful for scalping, intraday trading, and swing analysis

  • Adjustable visual settings

  • Optional alerts for faster market monitoring

  • Helps reduce emotional trading by giving a structured market view

  • Works directly on the MT5 chart without complicated setup

Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is designed for traders who prefer simple, visual tools that support decision-making without making the chart confusing. It can be used on different symbols and timeframes, depending on the trader’s strategy and risk style.

The indicator does not trade automatically and does not guarantee profit. It is a visual decision-support tool and should be used together with proper risk management, market context, and personal trading rules.

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