Introducing "Congestion Breakout MT5" - the indicator that helps you identify congestion zones in your chart and alerts you when the price breaks through them.

Traders know that congestion zones can be key areas of price action and can indicate potential turning points in the market. However, spotting these zones and anticipating breakouts can be a difficult and time-consuming task. That's where "Congestion Breakout" comes in.

This powerful indicator uses advanced algorithms to analyze the price action in your chart and identify potential congestion zones. These zones are displayed on the chart as areas of higher price density, and are highlighted to make them easy to spot.But "Congestion Breakout" doesn't just stop there. It also alerts you when the price breaks through a congestion zone, giving you a clear signal that the market is changing and that it's time to take action. These alerts can be displayed as pop-up messages or push notification on your mobile, so you never miss a potential trading opportunity.

In addition to these core features, "Congestion Breakout MT5" also offers a range of customization options, including the ability to set the possibility to see congestion in congestion zones and the type of alerts you receive. This means you can tailor the indicator to your own trading style and preferences.

Don't waste any more time trying to spot congestion zones and anticipate breakouts manually. Try "Congestion Breakout" today and streamline your trading process. With its powerful algorithms, clear alerts, and customizable features, this indicator is the perfect tool for any trader looking to improve their market analysis and make better trading decisions.

Key features:

Ability to highlight congestions in two modes:

- open and close of successive bars within the bar

- close of successive bars within the measuring bar (only_close)

· Possibility to display nested congestions (flag_ congestion_in_congestion)

· Customisation of indicator colour (clr_congestion)

· Ability to receive Metaquotes ID alerts and messages when congestion breaks (send_MetaQuotes_ID_alert)

· Ability to customise the number of ticks before the breakout to receive alerts (ticks_to_congestion_break)



