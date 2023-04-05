Congestion Breakout MT5

3

Introducing "Congestion Breakout MT5" - the indicator that helps you identify congestion zones in your chart and alerts you when the price breaks through them.

 

Traders know that congestion zones can be key areas of price action and can indicate potential turning points in the market. However, spotting these zones and anticipating breakouts can be a difficult and time-consuming task. That's where "Congestion Breakout" comes in.

This powerful indicator uses advanced algorithms to analyze the price action in your chart and identify potential congestion zones. These zones are displayed on the chart as areas of higher price density, and are highlighted  to make them easy to spot.But "Congestion Breakout" doesn't just stop there. It also alerts you when the price breaks through a congestion zone, giving you a clear signal that the market is changing and that it's time to take action. These alerts can be displayed as pop-up messages or push notification on your mobile, so you never miss a potential trading opportunity.

In addition to these core features, "Congestion Breakout MT5" also offers a range of customization options, including the ability to set the possibility to see congestion in congestion zones and the type of alerts you receive. This means you can tailor the indicator to your own trading style and preferences. 

Don't waste any more time trying to spot congestion zones and anticipate breakouts manually. Try "Congestion Breakout" today and streamline your trading process. With its powerful algorithms, clear alerts, and customizable features, this indicator is the perfect tool for any trader looking to improve their market analysis and make better trading decisions.

   

Key features:

         Ability to highlight congestions in two modes:

-          open and close of successive bars within the bar

-          close of successive bars within the measuring bar (only_close)

·         Possibility to display nested congestions (flag_ congestion_in_congestion)

·         Customisation of indicator colour (clr_congestion)

·         Ability to receive Metaquotes ID alerts and messages when congestion breaks (send_MetaQuotes_ID_alert)

·         Ability to customise the number of ticks before the breakout to receive alerts (ticks_to_congestion_break)


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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Screener Breakout Congestion: Have you ever missed a trading opportunity because you were not looking at the chart of that market in that specific time frame? Here is this screener to help you identify congestion breakouts in the markets you want to follow in the different time frames required. Once you have identified the markets (forex, indices, CDF) and the different time frames (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, Daily), the screener is represented by several buttons that change colour when the conge
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Candles Trading Panel Take the training wheels off and start pedaling when inserting orders! Using the Candlestick Trading Panel you can trade with one click from the chart and place your order at a precise point on the chart with different take profits for efficient money management through lots differentiation. The effective trailing stop loss strategy will enable you to keep risk management under control, and the innovative trailing profit strategy will maximize your profits by following tren
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Super Trend Plus is a trading system that uses four Supertrends set with different parameters. The idea behind this system is that when three Supertrends move in the same direction, there is a strong trend confirmation, but entry occurs only when the fourth Supertrend also moves in the same direction as the other three. For example, the first Supertrend could be used with a volatility multiplier of 3 and a period of 10, the second Supertrend with a volatility multiplier of 3 and a period of 12,
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Evolved 2025.05.27 13:45 
 

In general i find this indicator good, but it could be improved a little imo. But the response time of the author is awful - i tried to communicate, but after 1 month no response yet - hence the 1-star for this specific part.

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