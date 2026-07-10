Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.9
  • Activations: 10
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system.

The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution.

Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 can operate using its internal local engine. Optional external AI mode is available for advanced users, but it is disabled by default. This means the EA does not require an external AI server to function.

Main Concept:
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 was created as an AI-ready hybrid trading system with local execution logic, signal score control, risk protection and a professional dashboard. The goal is to provide a structured AutoPilot-style trading environment without forcing users to configure a complicated technical engine.

Main Features:
- Premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
- AI-ready hybrid trading architecture
- Local engine works without external AI
- Optional external AI confirmation mode
- Locked internal decision engine
- Clean buyer-friendly menu
- Signal Score 0–100
- Automated BUY and SELL execution
- Risk-based lot calculation
- Risk base selection
- Spread protection
- Slippage control
- Minimum margin level protection
- Equity drawdown protection
- Optional close on max drawdown
- One position per symbol logic
- Internal SL / TP management
- Professional dashboard
- Clean visual presentation
- Designed for controlled exposure and structured trade execution

AI-Ready Hybrid Logic:
The EA includes an optional external AI mode for advanced users who want to connect additional confirmation logic. This function is disabled by default. The EA can work normally using its internal local engine, so no external server is required for standard operation.

Signal Score:
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 displays a Signal Score from 0 to 100. This gives the trader a simple visual overview of the current market decision strength without exposing the internal engine logic.

Risk Control:
The EA includes multiple protection layers designed to help manage account exposure. The user can control risk percentage, risk base, maximum equity drawdown behavior, spread limits and minimum margin level protection.

Professional Dashboard:
The built-in dashboard shows key information directly on the chart, including system status, signal score, trading mode and protection state. The dashboard is designed to give the trader a fast overview of the EA without opening multiple settings windows.

Clean Market Setup:
The internal engine is locked and simplified. The user does not need to adjust complex technical parameters. The EA is designed to be configured mainly through trading mode, risk settings, protection settings and dashboard options.

Recommended Use:
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 can be tested on Forex, Gold, indices and crypto CFD symbols supported by your broker. Users should always test the EA on a demo account first and adjust risk, spread, margin and trading settings according to the selected symbol and broker conditions.

Recommended Starting Setup:
Symbol: start with major symbols or Gold / XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15, M30 or H1
Risk: low to moderate
External AI: OFF by default
VPS: recommended for continuous operation

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