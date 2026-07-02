Gold Pulse M2 EA

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.18
  • Updated: 2 July 2026
  • Activations: 8

Gold Pulse M2 EA — Premium XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor


Gold Pulse M2 EA is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, developed especially for Gold / XAUUSD short-term trading.

The EA is designed for traders who want a structured, controlled and visually clear trading tool focused on the fast movement of the Gold market. It combines proprietary market analysis, signal scoring, risk control and trade management into one Expert Advisor.

Gold Pulse M2 EA was built with a strong focus on XAUUSD trading conditions, where speed, discipline, spread control and risk management are extremely important.

Created for Gold / XAUUSD

Gold is one of the most active and volatile instruments in the financial markets.
It can move quickly, react sharply and create both opportunities and risk.

Gold Pulse M2 EA was created with Gold trading as the main focus. The EA is designed to analyze short-term market conditions and execute trades only when its internal trading model confirms a valid setup.

The system can be tested on other instruments, but its main concept, design and default trading approach are focused on XAUUSD / Gold.

Proprietary Score-Based Trading Engine

Gold Pulse M2 EA does not rely on one simple signal.

The EA uses a proprietary multi-layer score model that evaluates the market before opening a position. It checks different market conditions and compares BUY and SELL pressure before making a trading decision.

This helps the EA avoid random entries and focus on setups where the internal market score confirms stronger direction and better trade quality.

The exact signal formula and internal calculation structure are proprietary and are not disclosed publicly.

Designed for Short-Term Gold Scalping

Gold Pulse M2 EA is focused on short-term Gold movement and controlled scalping conditions.

The system analyzes:

  • Market direction

  • Trend quality

  • Volatility conditions

  • Candle behavior

  • Spread conditions

  • Signal strength

  • Trade timing

  • Risk exposure

The goal is to filter weak, unclear or unstable market situations before opening a trade.

Advanced Risk Protection

Version 1.16 includes expanded protection logic designed to improve safety and control during automated trading.

The EA includes protection tools such as:

  • Stop Loss control

  • Take Profit control

  • Break Even function

  • Optional Trailing Stop

  • Spread protection

  • Trading session filter

  • Daily trade limit

  • Cooldown after trades

  • Daily loss protection

  • Equity drawdown protection

  • Margin safety checks

  • Consecutive loss pause

  • Optional protection stop after risk limits are reached

These features are designed to help the trader control risk and avoid unnecessary exposure in unfavorable market conditions.

Controlled Grid Module

Gold Pulse M2 EA includes an optional controlled grid module.

This feature is not designed as a classic aggressive martingale system.
The grid module is limited by safety rules, exposure limits, margin checks and basket protection logic.

The controlled grid can be disabled completely.
Users should test this function carefully in the Strategy Tester and on demo before using it on a live account.

This module gives advanced users more flexibility while keeping risk control as a priority.

Manual Trading Panel

Gold Pulse M2 EA includes a clean manual trading panel directly on the chart.

The panel allows the trader to monitor the EA and manage trades without opening multiple MetaTrader windows.

Panel functions include:

  • Manual BUY

  • Manual SELL

  • Close BUY positions

  • Close SELL positions

  • Close all EA positions

  • Manual lot control

  • Signal status display

  • BUY / SELL score display

  • Spread information

  • Daily trade counter

The panel was designed to keep the chart clean, practical and easy to use.

Clean Chart and Practical Control

Gold Pulse M2 EA is built not only for automated trading, but also for clear monitoring.

The EA displays the most important information in a simple way, helping the trader understand current market status, active signal direction, spread conditions and daily trade activity.

The chart panel keeps trading control visible without overcrowding the screen.

Recommended Use

Recommended environment:

  • Main symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Trading style: Gold scalping / short-term trading

  • Account type: low spread account recommended

  • VPS: recommended for stable execution

  • Testing: Strategy Tester 

Active Development

Gold Pulse M2 EA is an actively developed trading product.

Future updates may include additional filters, improved protection logic, better panel functions, optimized execution behavior and further improvements based on testing and market conditions.

Users who purchase or rent the EA will receive access to future product updates through the MQL5 Market update system.





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THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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