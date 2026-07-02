Gold Pulse M2 EA — Premium XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor





Gold Pulse M2 EA is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, developed especially for Gold / XAUUSD short-term trading.

The EA is designed for traders who want a structured, controlled and visually clear trading tool focused on the fast movement of the Gold market. It combines proprietary market analysis, signal scoring, risk control and trade management into one Expert Advisor.

Gold Pulse M2 EA was built with a strong focus on XAUUSD trading conditions, where speed, discipline, spread control and risk management are extremely important.

Created for Gold / XAUUSD

Gold is one of the most active and volatile instruments in the financial markets.

It can move quickly, react sharply and create both opportunities and risk.

Gold Pulse M2 EA was created with Gold trading as the main focus. The EA is designed to analyze short-term market conditions and execute trades only when its internal trading model confirms a valid setup.

The system can be tested on other instruments, but its main concept, design and default trading approach are focused on XAUUSD / Gold.

Proprietary Score-Based Trading Engine

Gold Pulse M2 EA does not rely on one simple signal.

The EA uses a proprietary multi-layer score model that evaluates the market before opening a position. It checks different market conditions and compares BUY and SELL pressure before making a trading decision.

This helps the EA avoid random entries and focus on setups where the internal market score confirms stronger direction and better trade quality.

The exact signal formula and internal calculation structure are proprietary and are not disclosed publicly.

Designed for Short-Term Gold Scalping

Gold Pulse M2 EA is focused on short-term Gold movement and controlled scalping conditions.

The system analyzes:

Market direction

Trend quality

Volatility conditions

Candle behavior

Spread conditions

Signal strength

Trade timing

Risk exposure

The goal is to filter weak, unclear or unstable market situations before opening a trade.

Advanced Risk Protection

Version 1.16 includes expanded protection logic designed to improve safety and control during automated trading.

The EA includes protection tools such as:

Stop Loss control

Take Profit control

Break Even function

Optional Trailing Stop

Spread protection

Trading session filter

Daily trade limit

Cooldown after trades

Daily loss protection

Equity drawdown protection

Margin safety checks

Consecutive loss pause

Optional protection stop after risk limits are reached

These features are designed to help the trader control risk and avoid unnecessary exposure in unfavorable market conditions.

Controlled Grid Module

Gold Pulse M2 EA includes an optional controlled grid module.

This feature is not designed as a classic aggressive martingale system.

The grid module is limited by safety rules, exposure limits, margin checks and basket protection logic.

The controlled grid can be disabled completely.

Users should test this function carefully in the Strategy Tester and on demo before using it on a live account.

This module gives advanced users more flexibility while keeping risk control as a priority.

Manual Trading Panel

Gold Pulse M2 EA includes a clean manual trading panel directly on the chart.

The panel allows the trader to monitor the EA and manage trades without opening multiple MetaTrader windows.

Panel functions include:

Manual BUY

Manual SELL

Close BUY positions

Close SELL positions

Close all EA positions

Manual lot control

Signal status display

BUY / SELL score display

Spread information

Daily trade counter

The panel was designed to keep the chart clean, practical and easy to use.

Clean Chart and Practical Control

Gold Pulse M2 EA is built not only for automated trading, but also for clear monitoring.

The EA displays the most important information in a simple way, helping the trader understand current market status, active signal direction, spread conditions and daily trade activity.

The chart panel keeps trading control visible without overcrowding the screen.

Recommended Use

Recommended environment:

Main symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading style: Gold scalping / short-term trading

Account type: low spread account recommended

VPS: recommended for stable execution

Testing: Strategy Tester

Active Development

Gold Pulse M2 EA is an actively developed trading product.

Future updates may include additional filters, improved protection logic, better panel functions, optimized execution behavior and further improvements based on testing and market conditions.

Users who purchase or rent the EA will receive access to future product updates through the MQL5 Market update system.



