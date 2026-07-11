Pattern Builder Pro

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  • Arief
    Arief

    Arief

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    Hello and Welcome ✤
    Arief here, based in Indonesia.
    3 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 11 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Pattern Builder Pro — Custom Swing Pattern Scanner and Market Scanner for MetaTrader 5

Pattern Builder Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator and market scanner that lets traders draw any custom swing pattern by hand and scan every symbol in Market Watch, across multiple timeframes, for statistically similar price formations. Unlike standard chart pattern indicators limited to head and shoulders, triangles, or flags, this MT5 pattern recognition tool lets you define your own price action pattern — any number of swing points, any shape — and finds matching setups in real time using an 11-metric weighted similarity engine (including Dynamic Time Warping and Procrustes analysis).

Key features:

  • Interactive pattern drawing board on an XY grid — place swing points with pixel precision
  • Multi-metric similarity engine: geometry, angle sequence, slope, retracement, extension, swing ratio, width/height ratio, trend direction, structural order and segment amplitude order
  • Optional Dynamic Time Warping (DTW) and Procrustes analysis for scale- and orientation-invariant matching
  • High of Day / Low of Day (HOD/LOD) point validation for precise setup filtering
  • Asynchronous market scanner — scans hundreds of symbols across M5 to D1 timeframes without freezing the terminal
  • Sortable, paginated results table with similarity score, direction, swing count and one-click chart navigation
  • Pattern library — save, load and manage your custom patterns as files
  • Dark and Light themes, 7-level UI scaling for any monitor resolution, fully canvas-based interface (no native chart objects)

Ideal for both beginners and professional traders, Pattern Builder Pro lets you manually draw any technical analysis pattern only once. Its intelligent algorithm then automatically detects, recognizes, and tracks the same pattern across the financial markets, helping you identify market trends, trend reversals, and trend continuation opportunities. It supports virtually every major technical analysis method, including Chart Patterns such as Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, Double Top, Double Bottom, Triple Top, Triple Bottom, Rounded Top, Rounded Bottom, Diamond Top, and Diamond Bottom; Harmonic Patterns such as Gartley Pattern, Bat Pattern, Butterfly Pattern, Crab Pattern, Deep Crab Pattern, Shark Pattern, Cypher Pattern, AB=CD Pattern, Alternate Bat Pattern, and Nen Star Pattern; Wave Patterns such as Elliott Wave and Wolfe Wave; Swing Structure Patterns such as Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, Lower Low, Break of Structure, Change of Character, and Market Structure Shift; Smart Money Concept Patterns such as Order Block, Breaker Block, Mitigation Block, Fair Value Gap, Imbalance, Liquidity Sweep, Liquidity Grab, Equal High, Equal Low, Premium Zone, Discount Zone, and Inducement; Wyckoff Patterns such as Accumulation, Distribution, Spring, Upthrust, Upthrust After Distribution, Sign of Strength, Sign of Weakness, Last Point of Support, and Last Point of Supply; Price Action Patterns such as Breakout, Fake Breakout, Retest, and Pullback; and Fibonacci Patterns such as Fibonacci Retracement, Fibonacci Extension, Fibonacci Expansion, Fibonacci Cluster, and Golden Zone. With its simple setup and powerful automation, Pattern Builder Pro provides a complete all-in-one solution for technical analysis, chart pattern recognition, market structure analysis, Smart Money Concept analysis, and professional trading decision support. Make smarter trading decisions with ease.

Draw once, detect everywhere. Master every pattern, master every market, and master the art of trading. Enjoy!

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Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
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Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Pattern Builder
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Indicators
Pattern Builder — Custom Swing Pattern Scanner and Market Scanner for MetaTrader 4 Pattern Builder is a MetaTrader 4 indicator and market scanner that lets traders draw any custom swing pattern by hand and scan every symbol in Market Watch, across multiple timeframes, for statistically similar price formations. Unlike standard chart pattern indicators limited to head and shoulders, triangles, or flags, this MT4 pattern recognition tool lets you define your own price action pattern — any number
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