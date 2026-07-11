Pattern Builder Pro — Custom Swing Pattern Scanner and Market Scanner for MetaTrader 5

Pattern Builder Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator and market scanner that lets traders draw any custom swing pattern by hand and scan every symbol in Market Watch, across multiple timeframes, for statistically similar price formations. Unlike standard chart pattern indicators limited to head and shoulders, triangles, or flags, this MT5 pattern recognition tool lets you define your own price action pattern — any number of swing points, any shape — and finds matching setups in real time using an 11-metric weighted similarity engine (including Dynamic Time Warping and Procrustes analysis).

Key features:

Interactive pattern drawing board on an XY grid — place swing points with pixel precision

Multi-metric similarity engine: geometry, angle sequence, slope, retracement, extension, swing ratio, width/height ratio, trend direction, structural order and segment amplitude order

Optional Dynamic Time Warping (DTW) and Procrustes analysis for scale- and orientation-invariant matching

High of Day / Low of Day (HOD/LOD) point validation for precise setup filtering

Asynchronous market scanner — scans hundreds of symbols across M5 to D1 timeframes without freezing the terminal

Sortable, paginated results table with similarity score, direction, swing count and one-click chart navigation

Pattern library — save, load and manage your custom patterns as files

Dark and Light themes, 7-level UI scaling for any monitor resolution, fully canvas-based interface (no native chart objects)

Ideal for both beginners and professional traders, Pattern Builder Pro lets you manually draw any technical analysis pattern only once. Its intelligent algorithm then automatically detects, recognizes, and tracks the same pattern across the financial markets, helping you identify market trends, trend reversals, and trend continuation opportunities. It supports virtually every major technical analysis method, including Chart Patterns such as Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, Double Top, Double Bottom, Triple Top, Triple Bottom, Rounded Top, Rounded Bottom, Diamond Top, and Diamond Bottom; Harmonic Patterns such as Gartley Pattern, Bat Pattern, Butterfly Pattern, Crab Pattern, Deep Crab Pattern, Shark Pattern, Cypher Pattern, AB=CD Pattern, Alternate Bat Pattern, and Nen Star Pattern; Wave Patterns such as Elliott Wave and Wolfe Wave; Swing Structure Patterns such as Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, Lower Low, Break of Structure, Change of Character, and Market Structure Shift; Smart Money Concept Patterns such as Order Block, Breaker Block, Mitigation Block, Fair Value Gap, Imbalance, Liquidity Sweep, Liquidity Grab, Equal High, Equal Low, Premium Zone, Discount Zone, and Inducement; Wyckoff Patterns such as Accumulation, Distribution, Spring, Upthrust, Upthrust After Distribution, Sign of Strength, Sign of Weakness, Last Point of Support, and Last Point of Supply; Price Action Patterns such as Breakout, Fake Breakout, Retest, and Pullback; and Fibonacci Patterns such as Fibonacci Retracement, Fibonacci Extension, Fibonacci Expansion, Fibonacci Cluster, and Golden Zone. With its simple setup and powerful automation, Pattern Builder Pro provides a complete all-in-one solution for technical analysis, chart pattern recognition, market structure analysis, Smart Money Concept analysis, and professional trading decision support. Make smarter trading decisions with ease.



Draw once, detect everywhere. Master every pattern, master every market, and master the art of trading. Enjoy!

