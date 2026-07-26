



XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA

XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want more control, more structure and a smoother trading experience on lower timeframes.

This EA is designed to help traders follow short-term Gold movement with a clear trading system, controlled basket management, safety filters and a practical chart panel.

Instead of watching the market all the time and managing every position manually, the trader gets an automated assistant that can manage entries, baskets, protection and manual control directly from the chart.

What makes this EA useful?

Gold is fast, volatile and often difficult to manage manually. XAU Gold Matrix M2 helps organize the trading process by combining market direction, trade management and account protection in one tool.

The goal is not to overload the trader with complicated settings, but to provide a cleaner and more practical trading experience.

Main benefits

Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

Built for lower timeframe trading

Trend-following trading approach

Controlled grid and basket management

Safety filters for more selective trading

Basket take profit and stop protection

Break-even and trailing protection

Drawdown and equity protection

Spread and margin protection

Manual BUY and SELL control from the chart

Close BUY, Close SELL and Close ALL buttons

Clear chart panel with useful trading information

Can also be tested on major Forex pairs

Better control from the chart

The built-in manual panel makes trading easier and more comfortable. The trader can open positions, close baskets, monitor account status and control the EA directly from the chart.

This makes the EA useful not only for automatic trading, but also as a semi-automatic trading assistant.

Designed for Gold, flexible for Forex

The main focus is XAUUSD, especially lower timeframe Gold trading. However, the EA can also be tested and optimized on major Forex pairs depending on broker conditions, spread and market volatility.

Recommended starting point:





**Recommended Requirements**





**Main symbol:** XAUUSD / Gold / BTC/ PAIRS

**Timeframe:** M2 recommended

**Platform:** MetaTrader 5

**Account type:** ECN / RAW spread MT5 account recommended

**Account mode:** Hedging preferred, netting should be tested first

**Minimum deposit for testing:** $300–$500

**Recommended live deposit:** $1,000–$3,000+

**Leverage:** minimum 1:100, recommended 1:200+

**Broker conditions:** low spread, fast execution, stable server

**VPS:** recommended for live trading





Gold Pulse M2 EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold. Other symbols and timeframes can be tested, but XAUUSD M2 is the main recommended setup.

Risk notice

This EA includes grid and basket management. These tools can improve flexibility, but they can also increase risk if used with aggressive settings or large lot sizes.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Always test first, use proper risk management and trade responsibly.

Short Description

XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a Gold-focused MT5 trading assistant for XAUUSD scalping, basket control and semi-automatic trading. It combines trend-following logic, safety filters, controlled grid management, drawdown protection, break-even, trailing protection and a practical manual trading panel.

Version Update v1.23

Version v1.23 improves the organization of the EA menu and refines the grid lot management structure. Settings are now clearer, better grouped and easier to understand, making the EA more comfortable to configure and use.

Keywords

XAUUSD, Gold EA, Gold Scalper, XAU Scalping, MT5 EA, Grid EA, Basket Trading, Forex EA, Trend Following EA, Drawdown Protection, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Manual Trading Panel