XAU Gold Matrix M2

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.25
  • Updated: 26 July 2026
  • Activations: 10


XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA

XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want more control, more structure and a smoother trading experience on lower timeframes.

This EA is designed to help traders follow short-term Gold movement with a clear trading system, controlled basket management, safety filters and a practical chart panel.

Instead of watching the market all the time and managing every position manually, the trader gets an automated assistant that can manage entries, baskets, protection and manual control directly from the chart.

What makes this EA useful?

Gold is fast, volatile and often difficult to manage manually. XAU Gold Matrix M2 helps organize the trading process by combining market direction, trade management and account protection in one tool.

The goal is not to overload the trader with complicated settings, but to provide a cleaner and more practical trading experience.

Main benefits

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

  • Built for lower timeframe trading

  • Trend-following trading approach

  • Controlled grid and basket management

  • Safety filters for more selective trading

  • Basket take profit and stop protection

  • Break-even and trailing protection

  • Drawdown and equity protection

  • Spread and margin protection

  • Manual BUY and SELL control from the chart

  • Close BUY, Close SELL and Close ALL buttons

  • Clear chart panel with useful trading information

  • Can also be tested on major Forex pairs

Better control from the chart

The built-in manual panel makes trading easier and more comfortable. The trader can open positions, close baskets, monitor account status and control the EA directly from the chart.

This makes the EA useful not only for automatic trading, but also as a semi-automatic trading assistant.

Designed for Gold, flexible for Forex

The main focus is XAUUSD, especially lower timeframe Gold trading. However, the EA can also be tested and optimized on major Forex pairs depending on broker conditions, spread and market volatility.

Recommended starting point:


**Recommended Requirements**


**Main symbol:** XAUUSD / Gold / BTC/ PAIRS

**Timeframe:** M2 recommended

**Platform:** MetaTrader 5 

**Account type:** ECN / RAW spread MT5 account recommended

**Account mode:** Hedging preferred, netting should be tested first

**Minimum deposit for testing:** $300–$500

**Recommended live deposit:** $1,000–$3,000+

**Leverage:** minimum 1:100, recommended 1:200+

**Broker conditions:** low spread, fast execution, stable server

**VPS:** recommended for live trading


Gold Pulse M2 EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold. Other symbols and timeframes can be tested, but XAUUSD M2 is the main recommended setup.

Risk notice

This EA includes grid and basket management. These tools can improve flexibility, but they can also increase risk if used with aggressive settings or large lot sizes.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Always test first, use proper risk management and trade responsibly.

Short Description

XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a Gold-focused MT5 trading assistant for XAUUSD scalping, basket control and semi-automatic trading. It combines trend-following logic, safety filters, controlled grid management, drawdown protection, break-even, trailing protection and a practical manual trading panel.

Version Update v1.23

Version v1.23 improves the organization of the EA menu and refines the grid lot management structure. Settings are now clearer, better grouped and easier to understand, making the EA more comfortable to configure and use.

Keywords

XAUUSD, Gold EA, Gold Scalper, XAU Scalping, MT5 EA, Grid EA, Basket Trading, Forex EA, Trend Following EA, Drawdown Protection, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Manual Trading Panel

Recommended products
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
OIl XTrender MT5
Tatarudin
Experts
Oil XTrender MT5 Oil XTrender MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading crude oil instruments such as XTIUSD or WTICOUSD . The EA applies strict signal confirmation using candlestick behavior combined with RSI, EMA, and ADX indicators , along with an adaptive averaging and dynamic take-profit system optimized for volatile and trending market conditions . Although primarily optimized for crude oil instruments with 2-digit pricing , Oil XTrender MT5 can also be used
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
AurumX Gold Scalper Pro
Miftada Handoyo Yanuar
Experts
AurumX Scalper Pro – Smart XAUUSD Trading EA AurumX Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a scalping approach based on trend and market momentum . This EA helps traders capture fast entry opportunities in the market with a structured trading system, making trading more disciplined, measurable, and emotion-free . ️ Key Features Smart Scalping Logic (Trend + Momentum Filter) Auto Entry & Exit System Built-in Risk Con
DCAMachineBasicEditon
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
DCA_Machine Basic Edition Overview DCA_Machine Basic is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) developed through extensive research, optimization, and historical testing across multiple Forex broker servers and market conditions. The trading model has been carefully refined to focus only on the most stable and reliable currency pairs that have demonstrated strong consistency in both backtesting and live trading environments. The objective is to provide a balanced approach between profitabil
DisciplineManager Behavioral Trade Panel MT5
Biligt-ochir Burnee
Experts
DisciplineManager - Behavioral Trade Panel MT5 WHY TRADERS LOSE — AND HOW THIS PANEL FIXES IT Consider two professionals under pressure: A SURGEON before a complex operation does not rely on memory or instinct alone. Before making a single incision, the entire team runs through a mandatory checklist: patient identity confirmed, equipment sterile, emergency plan ready. This takes 90 seconds. It has reduced s
Black Viper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Black Viper GOLD v2.0 — Expert Advisor MT5 Pair: XAU/USD | Timeframe: M1 (Scalping) | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Overview Black Viper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair on the M1 timeframe using a high-precision scalping strategy. It combines four advanced technical analysis systems with dynamic risk management, session filters, and an aggressive turbo mode, all within a robust framework focused on capital preservation. In
Cheap and good
Reza Rahmad
Experts
First Buyer 1000$ Next Buyer Will Be 2000$ and will be higher EXPERT ADVISOR: SMART CHEAP AND GOOD 2026   Turn $5 into $65,000 - The Ultimate Low-Cost, High-Return Trading Bot! This is a budget-friendly Expert Advisor, but do not let the low price fool you. If an inexpensive application has the power to turn a mere $5 into $65,000, you are incredibly lucky to have your hands on this system. WHY YOU NEED THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TODAY: 1. Massive ROI Potential from Micro Accounts   You do not need hu
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
ICT Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Experts
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a
Gold Citadel
Marco Alexandre Ferreira Feijo
Experts
Gold Citadel — Institutional Supply and Demand EA for XAUUSD Small Stop Loss. Large Take Profit. Real protection on every trade. Gold Citadel trades the way institutions do: identify where smart money places orders, enter at those levels, and target a reward multiple times the risk. No grid. No martingale. No hidden tricks. Just clean asymmetric trading on gold. The Core Principle Most EAs chase small profits with wide stop losses — they win often but one bad trade erases weeks of gains. Gold Ci
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Experts
A collection of more than ten years of trading experience from the essence of the work! Firstly, it is very difficult to achieve trend trading in automated trading, just like the question of whether there is an indicator or a price first. Of course, there is a price before an indicator, so any indicator we refer to has lag. Martingale trading is a very famous trading method, but this method will lead to the final account position explosion and return to zero, which is like a duck in water when
Expert AI Micro Trend Adaptive Strategy
Van Dai Luu
Experts
# AI Micro-Trend Adaptive Strategy: Revolutionize Your Forex Trading Introducing our state-of-the-art Forex trading Expert Advisor - the AI Micro-Trend Adaptive Strategy. This innovative system combines artificial intelligence-driven trend detection with an adaptive grid approach, designed to capitalize on short-term market movements while intelligently managing risk. Perfect for traders seeking to harness the power of micro-trends in the dynamic world of currency trading. ## Key Features: 1
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
NeuralFlow
Edinei Reguel
Experts
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fyysJocFcRfnGWyh7iybGu02LnGa-PhT/view?usp=sharing NeuralFlow DualPos Expert Advisor Full Manual — Version 9.41 · Revision 2 Trading algorithm for WIN/WDO — B3 / Genial Investimentos DualPos · Real TP in the Order Book · MA Range · Immediate Hedge · AI Filters Visual Panel · Economic Calendar · Multi-Robot · Native MT5 Chart Style Edinei Reguel · NeuralFlow · 2026 · Restricted use What's New in This Revision This revision of the manual documents the latest updat
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Experts
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Experts
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
SwiftCap Grid EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
SwiftCap Grid EA is a professionally designed mean reversion grid Expert Advisor focused on stability and consistent performance over time. The strategy has been actively used on personal trading accounts since 2023 without any further optimization, demonstrating its robustness across different market conditions and regimes. Unlike over-optimized grid systems, SwiftCap Grid EA relies on conservative trade management, small take-profits, and multi-symbol diversification to reduce exposure and smo
Atomic Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Atomic XAU - Expert Advisor Overview Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management. Trading Strategy The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through: MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility RSI: Confirms extreme
QDragon SMC
Autthapon Kawpom
1 (1)
Experts
QDragon SMC   is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade high-probability setups by combining   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   with multi-dimensional confluence filters. It automatically scans market structures, filters out low-probability trades using institutional volume and pricing levels, and validates entries using lower timeframe confirmation. Key Strategy Pillars HTF Market Structure:   Automatically identifies High Timeframe (HTF) Break of Structure (BOS) and Change
Aurum Intraday EA
Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
Experts
Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Emlu AI AutoTrader
Ali Shimaz
Experts
EMLU AI AutoTrader PRO — Professional MT5 EA After the free version received over 100 downloads and valuable early testing feedback, the paid EMLU AI AutoTrader PRO was refined into a professional, high-performance EA. It is designed to help traders execute smarter, lower-risk trades with precision and consistency. Built as a multi-layer, rule-based algorithmic trading system, EMLU AI focuses on risk-aware trade selection, limit-order accuracy, and structured exits across varying market regimes.
GoldSpire MT5
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
Experts
GoldSpire MT5 is a professional Grid and Basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD / Gold. The EA combines controlled grid management, adaptive market filters and integrated protection features to manage trading cycles in a structured and risk-aware way. GoldSpire MT5 is not designed as a simple grid robot that opens positions continuously. The EA analyzes the current market environment and adapts its behavior to different market regimes. In calmer market phases, it ca
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Experts
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
Delta Quantum
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
TrendExpert EA
Aleh Harlanau
Experts
We are the team of traders with real trading experience and our goal is providing high quality products. Together with the developers we are ready to present a simple and effective long-term Expert Adviser based on determining the trend within a day. The trading bot logic is collecting price data from the beginning of the day until a certain time (which is set in the settings). After that specified time, the EA makes a conclusion about direction (BUY or SELL). The EA does not use grid or marting
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
More from author
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
Indicators
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
FREE
Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Golden Guard Indicator — Professional Trend Signal Tool for MT5 Golden Guard Indicator is a modern trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used and tested on Forex currency pairs, BTCUSD and other volatile CFD instruments . The indicator was designed to help traders read market direction in a clean, simple and visual way. Instead of coloring candles, Golden Guard displays a dynamic trend line directly on the chart and marks potential BUY
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold Pulse M2 EA — Premium XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Pulse M2 EA is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, developed especially for Gold / XAUUSD short-term trading. The EA is designed for traders who want a structured, controlled and visually clear trading tool focused on the fast movement of the Gold market. It combines proprietary market analysis, signal scoring, risk control and trade management into one Expert Advisor. Gold Pulse M2 EA was built with a strong
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a clean multi-timeframe signal indicator for MT5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. It displays clear BUY and SELL arrows, dynamic trend lines and a practical Matrix panel showing the current market direction, entry status and multi-timeframe alignment. Instead of analyzing several indicators manually, the trader gets one organized visual system directly on the chart. Clean signals. Fast market reading. Better chart control. Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a professional s
Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold Compass EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1. Includes chart panel, basket management, TP/SL options, spread filter, trading time filter and DD Reduction Algorithm.  Gold Compass EA — Expert Advisor for Gold / XAUUSD Gold Compass EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold trading, especially XAUUSD . The system focuses on market direction, controlled trade management and practical risk-control tools for
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
GOLD XAU ARRAK EA Automated Gold / XAUUSD trading EA with filtered market direction, grid management, equity-based risk lot calculation, virtual TP/SL and manual chart panel. GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading. The EA uses an internal filtered market direction engine to identify the current market bias and manage positions according to the active direction. The system is built for traders who want automated Gold
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
XAU Trend Guard EA — Safe Trend Trading for Gold and Forex XAU Trend Guard EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe . The EA was created for traders who prefer a safer and more controlled trading approach. It does not use grid trading and does not use martingale . Instead, it focuses on trend direction, controlled entries, limited exposure and practical risk management. XAU Trend Guard EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD, but it can
Gold Crown Compass
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5 Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets. The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart. Gold Crown Compass was created for traders wh
Quantum Xau Princes EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
Utilities
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
Experts
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
Experts
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review