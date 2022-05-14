This is a multi frame stochastic indicator, you can attach any time frame of stoch indicator on one chart. It is very useful if you like to check multi time frame stoch data.

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https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170

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How to use:

> Atach the first time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart

> Atach the second time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart

> Atach the third time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart

>......