MTF Stoch
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
This is a multi frame stochastic indicator, you can attach any time frame of stoch indicator on one chart. It is very useful if you like to check multi time frame stoch data.
If you are interested in EA，click below links to take a look:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81136
How to use:
> Atach the first time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart
> Atach the second time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart
> Atach the third time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart
>......
интересная штука . Думаю , может быть применима и полезна