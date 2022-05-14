MTF Stoch

4

This is a multi frame stochastic indicator, you can attach any time frame of stoch indicator on one chart. It is very useful if you like to check multi time frame stoch data.

If you are interested in EA，click below links to take a look:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81136


How to use:

> Atach the first time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart

> Atach the second time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart

> Atach the third time frame you want on to the currency  pair's chart

>......

Reviews 1
cham
924
cham 2025.11.03 15:22 
 

интересная штука . Думаю , может быть применима и полезна

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This indicator is designed according to the combination of WPR and Stoch indicators, when WPR goes up and Stoc goes up quickly too, the price may meet strong resistance, many times short order will take profit, but if the price  break through it,  Long positions are more likely to be profitable,  and   the   reverse   held   true   as   well. You can adjust the parameters of WPR and Stoc to Adapt the symbol you operate. Click here to look the advanced edition: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pro
FREE
Good Wheel Pro MT5
Zhi Quan Xiao
Experts
Good Wheel Pro uses the idea of combining trend and shock to intervene in the market when the trend starts , and it can close the order if it detects that the trend is most likely to reverse. Which is applicable to multiple currency pairs. When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect three currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M1 Features: > One Chart Setup: you need only one chart to trade al
WSV mtf support resistance
Zhi Quan Xiao
Indicators
This indicator is the advanced edition of WRP&KD support resistance designed according to the combination of WPR, Stoch, RSI, CCI, and tick volume indicators. You can add other timeframe's support and resistance on the current chart. When WPR, Stoch, RSI, CCI goes up the same time quickly and the volume become larger, the price may meet strong resistance, many times short order will take profit, but if the price    break through it,  Long positions are more likely to be profitable,    and   the
Wheel Dark MT5
Zhi Quan Xiao
Experts
Wheel Dark   uses the idea of scalping，But it also has opportunities to get huge profits. Multiple indicators have been used to  reduce the risk and increase the profits. When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect the symbols inputted like EURUSD AND  GBPUSD.  Recommended timeframe: M1 Live signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1507755 Features: > One Chart Setup:   you need only one chart to trade all symbols > Fixed Signals
East FX Plan
Zhi Quan Xiao
Experts
East FX Plan  uses the idea of scalping，But it also has opportunities to get huge profits. Multiple indicators have been used to reduce the risk and increase the profits. When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect the symbols inputted like   EURUSD   AND  GBPUSD.  Recommended timeframe: M1 Live signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1510879 Features: > One Chart Setup:   you need only one chart to trade all symbols > Fixed Sig
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cham
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cham 2025.11.03 15:22 
 

интересная штука . Думаю , может быть применима и полезна

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