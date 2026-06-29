Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.51
  • Updated: 29 June 2026
  • Activations: 10

Gold Compass EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1. Includes chart panel, basket management, TP/SL options, spread filter, trading time filter and DD Reduction Algorithm. 

Gold Compass EA — Expert Advisor for Gold / XAUUSD

Gold Compass EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold trading, especially XAUUSD. The system focuses on market direction, controlled trade management and practical risk-control tools for traders who want an automated solution with manual control options.

The EA uses an internal trend-detection model to identify potential trading direction and manage positions according to market conditions. The core logic is protected and simplified, so users do not need to adjust complex strategy parameters.

Gold Compass EA includes a built-in trading panel that allows quick control directly from the chart. You can enable or disable automatic trading, open manual BUY/SELL trades, close BUY positions, close SELL positions or close all positions with one click.

Main Features

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD
  • Works on MetaTrader 5
  • Automatic trade direction detection
  • Internal protected strategy logic
  • Chart trading panel
  • Manual BUY and SELL buttons
  • Close BUY, Close SELL and Close ALL buttons
  • Adjustable lot size from the panel
  • BUY/SELL direction control
  • Multi-position basket management
  • Real and virtual TP/SL options
  • Trailing stop options
  • Close on reverse market signal
  • Spread filter
  • Trading session filter
  • Pause between orders
  • Magic Number support
  • Optional support for manual orders
  • DD Reduction Algorithm
  • Maximum order and maximum lot protection

Risk & Drawdown Control

Gold Compass EA includes several risk-management tools, including maximum orders per direction, maximum lot limit, real or virtual stop-loss, virtual take-profit, trailing protection, spread filter, time filter and a DD Reduction Algorithm.

The DD Reduction Algorithm is designed to help manage larger position baskets when the market moves against the current direction. It does not eliminate risk, but it gives the trader additional control over drawdown management.

Recommended Use

Gold Compass EA was created with XAUUSD / Gold in mind, but it can also be tested on other Forex and CFD symbols. 

Recommended approach:

  • Start with low lot size
  • Use conservative settings
  • Check spread and broker conditions
  • Avoid high-risk settings on small accounts
  • Use VPS for stable execution

Recommended products
Flashe pro trader
Kodjo Olivier Leonard Daga
Experts
FLASHE PRO TRADER - Robot de Trading Professionnel Présentation Générale FLASHE PRO TRADER est un robot de trading professionnel nouvelle génération, conçu pour le Day Trading. Ce système intelligent combine des algorithmes avancés et une gestion des risques robuste dans une solution unique, puissante et automatisée. Développé par DovTech, avec une architecture solide et des stratégies éprouvées, FLASHE PRO TRADER s'adapte à toutes les conditions de marché et offre une protection optima
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
XAU Alpha EA MT5 (M5 timeframe)  XAU Alpha is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The system operates entirely based on predefined algorithmic rules and automatically manages trade execution when programmed conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based grid trading approach rather than discretionary decision-making. Suggested Trading Environment Instrument XAUUSD Timeframe M5 Rec
Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
Euro Grid Sniper
Yu Yi Lin
Experts
For more details, performance records, and strategy breakdown, please visit:   [ https://eruo-grid-sniper.vercel.app ] --- ### Overview EuroGridSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA uses a dynamic grid-based trading strategy optimized for trending and ranging market conditions. It combines technical price levels with volatility filters to increase the probability of successful trades. --- ### ️ Key Features - Smart grid algo
FREE
Brahma Jyoti Vedic Multi Symbol Sacred Time Trader
Alisten A
Experts
CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PRODUCTS 24-HRS SALES IS ON  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alisten/seller Brahma Jyoti — Sacred Time Multi Symbol Expert Advisor Brahma Jyoti is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around an ancient Vedic timing principle combined with a proprietary multi-layer signal confluence engine. The result is a disciplined, fully automated trading system that operates with precision, protects capital aggressively, and trades only when conditions are perfectly
FREE
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
SwingMaster EA
Joshua Johnathan Chung
Experts
SwingMaster EA: Advanced Layering & Volatility-Adjusted Trailing System SwingMaster EA is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to automate trade management, layering, and sophisticated hedging strategies. By integrating Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trailing Stops (AVAT SL) and Parabolic SAR logic , this tool transforms individual manual or automated entries into a fortified, multi-layered trading system. Whether you are a professional trader looking to automate complex exit strateg
FREE
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Gold Sniper Ravex Algo
Sahil Shokeen
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Sniper Ravex Algo SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 4 COPIES FOR 65 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Gold Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It identifies trade setups based on session high and low breakout logic and executes orders automatically according to the configured parameters. The EA supports four lot sizing modes, allowing traders to choose an approach that fits their account management preferences. Lot Sizing Modes Percent Based: Lot size is cal
PipsPro Scalper Gold
Hayyu Imam Muhammad
3 (2)
Experts
*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
DAX Range BreakOut EA
Samuel Masumbuko Aganze
Experts
Le DAX Range BreakOut EA est un expert advisor développé spécifiquement pour le marché allemand DAX (GER40). Conçu pour capturer les mouvements de prix après des périodes de consolidation, ce robot utilise une stratégie de breakout basée sur les ranges horaires, avec des fonctionnalités avancées pour gérer le risque et maximiser les profits. Il est recommandé d’utiliser le DAX avec les paramètres par défaut pour un rendement optimal. Contrairement à de nombreux autres programmes du marché MQL5,
Cyber Gold Ema
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EMA RSI CYBER v1.00 — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Recommended Broker: IC Markets What is EMA RSI CYBER? EMA RSI CYBER is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on a 1-hour chart. It combines a triple EMA system to filter the trend with the RSI as a momentum filter, executing pending stop-loss orders in both market directions. All of this is accompanied
Moving Average Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Moving Average Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average. Moving Average parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1, MovingAverageMAShift1, MovingAverageShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, MovingAveragePeriod2, MovingAverageMAShift2, MovingAverageShift2, CandlestickShift2, MovingAveragePeriod3, MovingAverageMAShift3, BuyMovingAverageShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, MovingAveragePeriod4, MovingAverageMAShift4, BuyMovingAverageShift4, BuyCandlestickShift4, SellMovingAverageShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, Se
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Experts
AU 79 Gold EA is a gold trading expert advisor designed especially for trading gold. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is unique and used by institutions to trade gold, it trades at night for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk. Join our   MQL5 group   in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account. You are also welcome to join our private gr
ProsperaBIZ EA
Dwi Fikri Aditya
Experts
ProsperaBIZ EA — Breakout-Based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (MT5) ProsperaBIZ EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . It runs on the Daily Timeframe — capturing clean breakout moves from the previous candle's High and Low, with dynamic risk management powered by the ATR indicator. Every single trade placed by this EA has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment the order is submitted . No exceptions. No hidden logic. What you see on t
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro
Jianxiong Xiao
Experts
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA. The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can b
Venom Gold EA
Mustafa Pishori
Experts
Welcome to Venom EA — The Precision Multi-Engine System Hello, traders! I am excited to introduce Venom EA , a refined and strictly disciplined trading system engineered for today’s volatile market conditions. I didn’t build this EA to trade every single price tick. I built it to focus on what actually works: patience, structure, and aggressive capital protection. My mission with Venom EA is simple: Deliver sharp, efficient, and intelligently optimized trading performance. You don't need to unde
Enigma Liquidity Machine
Anshuman Thakur
Experts
ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE – Intelligent Internal Liquidity Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Trade with the Market's Hidden Liquidity ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing internal market liquidity and structured price behavior. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely primarily on indicator crossovers or simple trend-following techniques, ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE focuses on liquidi
Expert Amazo DEMO
Guilherme Geovanini Fraga
3 (1)
Experts
EXPERT AMAZO DEMO   é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para negociar WIN (mini índice) e WDO (mini dólar) e para ser usado somente em contas DEMO. A operação é baseada na abertura de ordens utilizando alguns indicadores como Sars parabólicos, médias móveis, Bandas de Bollinger, Fibonacci, etc., trabalhando de acordo com 3 modalidades de estratégia, o AMAZO procura prever os movimentos do mercado com operações contra ea favor da tendência.              Entre em nosso Grupo de WhatsAp
FREE
ScalJumping
Daniel Maximiliano Serkin
Experts
ScalpJumping July 50% OFF Hey, haven't you tried it yet? What are you waiting for???? Try yoursef. It is a buy scalper robot with a recommended risk of 6%.This is not magic, it works well in a bullish context. you can do a back test yourself and check its operation. It is a multi-currency robot although it was tested with greater success on the EURUSD pair. Recommendations: currency EURUSD, timeframe 5M, Stop Loss 60, Take Proffit 60, Trailing Stop 0, Dynamic Lots true although you can tes
Emegencyrify Sovereign
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Emegencyrify is a trend-following trading system designed for systematic execution. It combines trend components with volatility filters to identify and manage market movements. The system focuses on entry alignment and risk management to maintain stability across various market conditions. Features Trend Identification : Uses specific trend components and volume-weighted average price filters to align trades with market direction. Volatility-Based Management : Trade exits and adjustments are c
FREE
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
Market Cheat Sheet
Dzintars Ansons
Experts
Market Cheat Sheet SMC is a multi-currency trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on the Smart Money Concepts methodology. The Expert Advisor analyzes a closed FX system consisting of 28 major and cross-currency pairs. Instead of analyzing a single symbol in isolation, the system evaluates the entire currency market as one structure: currency strength, flow direction, market structure, and completed SMC events. The core logic of the system is: Currency Flow → SMC Events → Score → Trade S
Turtle with Random Muting EA
Wen Qian
Experts
Random Long-Only Turtle Expert Advisor This EA implements a random long-only turtle strategy with two feat ures: 1. Fundam ental-Based Long-Only Approach: Gold and Bitcoin hedge against inflation and monetary policy uncertainty. The EA trades long-only on these assets. Backtesting shows strong performa nce during bull markets in gold and Bitcoin. 2. Adaptive Random   Trading in Rang ing Markets: Many trend-following strategies fail because whipsaw losses in ranging markets exceed trend profits.
FREE
Gold Digger MT5 5 Years Tested
Seoka
Experts
XAUUSD H1 Gold Auto Trader – 5 Years Proven Performance (2021 to 2026 ) Fully Automated Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 XAUUSD H1 Gold Auto Trader is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Built for precision, stability, and consistency, this EA uses a structured strategy combined with a static trailing stop system to protect profits and manage risk effectively. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this robot provides
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
More from author
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
Indicators
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
FREE
Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Golden Guard Indicator — Professional Trend Signal Tool for MT5 Golden Guard Indicator is a modern trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used and tested on Forex currency pairs, BTCUSD and other volatile CFD instruments . The indicator was designed to help traders read market direction in a clean, simple and visual way. Instead of coloring candles, Golden Guard displays a dynamic trend line directly on the chart and marks potential BUY
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold Pulse M2 EA — Premium XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Pulse M2 EA is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, developed especially for Gold / XAUUSD short-term trading. The EA is designed for traders who want a structured, controlled and visually clear trading tool focused on the fast movement of the Gold market. It combines proprietary market analysis, signal scoring, risk control and trade management into one Expert Advisor. Gold Pulse M2 EA was built with a strong
XAU Gold Matrix M2
Artur Danowski
Experts
XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want more control, more structure and a smoother trading experience on lower timeframes. This EA is designed to help traders follow short-term Gold movement with a clear trading system, controlled basket management, safety filters and a practical chart panel. Instead of watching the market all the time and managing every position manua
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a clean multi-timeframe signal indicator for MT5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. It displays clear BUY and SELL arrows, dynamic trend lines and a practical Matrix panel showing the current market direction, entry status and multi-timeframe alignment. Instead of analyzing several indicators manually, the trader gets one organized visual system directly on the chart. Clean signals. Fast market reading. Better chart control. Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a professional s
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
GOLD XAU ARRAK EA Automated Gold / XAUUSD trading EA with filtered market direction, grid management, equity-based risk lot calculation, virtual TP/SL and manual chart panel. GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading. The EA uses an internal filtered market direction engine to identify the current market bias and manage positions according to the active direction. The system is built for traders who want automated Gold
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
XAU Trend Guard EA — Safe Trend Trading for Gold and Forex XAU Trend Guard EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe . The EA was created for traders who prefer a safer and more controlled trading approach. It does not use grid trading and does not use martingale . Instead, it focuses on trend direction, controlled entries, limited exposure and practical risk management. XAU Trend Guard EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD, but it can
Gold Crown Compass
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5 Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets. The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart. Gold Crown Compass was created for traders wh
Quantum Xau Princes EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
Utilities
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
Experts
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
Experts
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review