Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.14
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 8

Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA


Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones.

Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions.

The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management and controlled execution. It helps traders automate selected trading decisions while keeping a clean overview of the chart through a built-in command panel.

This is not just a simple entry robot. It combines automatic trade execution, position management tools, optional basket logic, trading filters and protection features in one practical trading system.

Main Benefits

Automatic Gold Trading
Designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold, with logic focused on important price zones and market reactions.

Clean Trading Panel
The built-in panel gives quick access to EA status, trading information and manual control buttons.

Automatic and Manual Control
The EA can trade automatically, but the user can also manage trades manually from the panel.

Risk-Aware Trade Management
Includes protection tools, trading filters and emergency safety options to support more controlled operation.

Optional Basket and Grid Support
Advanced users can use additional position management options when needed. Conservative settings are recommended first.

Flexible Market Modes
The EA can be adjusted to different trading styles without exposing complicated internal logic to the user.

No External Indicator Required
The trading engine is built into the Expert Advisor. No extra indicator installation is required.

Recommended Use

Main symbol: Gold / XAUUSD
Platform: MetaTrader 5 Desktop
Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30
Best starting timeframe: M15
Account type: Low-spread account recommended
Starting lot: 0.01 for first tests
VPS: Recommended for stable live trading

Account size depends on broker conditions, leverage, lot size and selected risk settings. Always test in Strategy Tester and on demo before live trading.

Companion Indicator

A free companion indicator, Golden Guard Indicator, is available on my MQL5 profile. It can be used as an additional visual market tool together with this EA.

The companion indicator is optional and does not change the EA logic.

Important Notes

Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. Market conditions, broker spread, execution quality and user settings can affect results.

Start with conservative settings, test on demo first and use proper risk management.

Risk Notice

Trading Forex, Gold and CFDs involves risk. Historical performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. The user is fully responsible for testing, configuration and live operation. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
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Experts
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3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
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Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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