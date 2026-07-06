MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro

  • Utilities
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.19
  • Activations: 5

Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview.

MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart.


This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. It gives the trader a practical control center for opening, managing and closing trades manually.

The panel includes BUY and SELL buttons, Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All, Break Even, Trailing Stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and a live multi-currency account preview.

A key feature of this panel is the Live Currency Preview. It can display account Balance, Equity and Free Margin converted into selected currencies, helping traders understand their account value in a currency that is easier for them to read.

Supported preview currencies include:
USD, EUR, GBP, PLN, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD, SEK, NOK, DKK, CZK, SGD, CNY, CNH and BTC.

The default preview currency is USD, which makes the panel suitable for international traders. The currency preview works when the required broker symbols are available. If a conversion symbol is not available from the broker, the panel can show N/A instead of incorrect values.

Main Features:
- Professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5
- Fast BUY and SELL execution from the chart
- Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons
- Break Even management
- Trailing Stop management
- Risk-based lot calculation
- Manual lot mode
- Risk base selection: Balance, Equity or Free Margin
- Global Basket control
- Basket profit and basket loss management
- Basket mode by symbol, magic number or all positions
- Margin Guard protection for new trades
- One Position Per Symbol option
- Partial Close tools
- Close Profit and Close Loss tools
- BE Now button
- Chart Entry, SL and TP lines
- Mini panel mode for smaller chart layouts
- Adjustable panel scale and saved panel layout
- Live multi-currency preview for Balance, Equity and Free Margin
- BTC preview with extended decimal formatting

Live Currency Preview:
The panel can convert and display your account values into another selected currency directly on the chart. This is useful for traders who have an account in one currency but prefer to monitor their balance, equity or free margin in another currency.

Example use cases:
- Account in USD, preview in EUR
- Account in EUR, preview in PLN
- Account in GBP, preview in USD
- Account value preview in BTC
- International traders who want a quick account value conversion without leaving MetaTrader 5

The currency preview uses broker market symbols when available. Some brokers use suffixes such as .r, .m or _i, so the panel includes an optional broker symbol suffix setting.

Recommended Use:
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro can be used on Forex, Gold, indices, crypto CFDs and other MetaTrader 5 symbols supported by your broker. It is especially useful for traders who open trades manually but want faster management tools and better control from one panel.

Important:
This tool is a manual trading assistant. It does not guarantee profit and does not remove trading risk. Always test the panel on a demo account first and adjust lot size, spread limits, SL/TP, Break Even and trailing settings according to your broker and trading style.
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