Gold Crown Compass

  • Индикаторы
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Версия: 1.23
  • Обновлено: 1 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5
Gold Crown Compass 


Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5

Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets.

The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart.

Gold Crown Compass was created for traders who want a clean visual tool instead of complicated chart analysis. The indicator focuses on market direction, trend strength and signal clarity, helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions.

Main Advantages

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

  • Also suitable for Forex pairs and other volatile instruments

  • Clear dynamic trend line

  • BUY and SELL arrow signals

  • Multi-timeframe direction panel

  • Current trend display

  • Trend strength percentage

  • Market state: Trending or Sideways

  • Clean / Standard / Full visual display modes

  • Adjustable and draggable panel

  • Alerts, email and push notifications

  • Clean chart presentation without unnecessary noise

Why use Gold Crown Compass?

Gold is a fast and active market. Many traders struggle with unclear direction, late decisions and too many conflicting signals. Gold Crown Compass helps simplify this process by showing the current market direction in a visual and easy-to-read way.

The indicator does not overload the chart. It gives a clean view of the trend, signal arrows and multi-timeframe confirmation, so the trader can focus on the most important question:

Is the market currently showing BUY pressure, SELL pressure or a sideways condition?

Best Use

Gold Crown Compass can be used for:

  • Trend confirmation

  • Entry signal support

  • Multi-timeframe direction checking

  • Gold / XAUUSD analysis

  • Forex pair analysis

  • Manual trading decisions

  • Cleaner chart reading

It can be useful for scalpers, intraday traders and swing traders who want a simple visual overview of market direction.

Important Information

Gold Crown Compass is an indicator, not an automatic trading robot. It does not open or close trades automatically. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.

Рекомендуем также
Trading Session Zones for MetaTrader 5
Michael Angelo Ibarreta
Индикаторы
Session Indicator — Forex Trading Sessions Visualizer Overview Session Indicator   is a professional MT5 indicator that displays the four major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) as colored horizontal bands on your chart. Never miss a trading session again! Free Product   |   Works on Any Broker   |   Auto-Detects Timezone Features Auto-Detects Broker GMT Offset Works automatically on any MT5 broker (XM, IC Markets, FXCM, etc.) No manual timezone configuration needed Label
FREE
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Использовать индикатор Fibrillar очень просто, поскольку самый простой - это посмотреть на график и действовать согласно показаниям цветных стрелок. Алгоритм учитывает измерение цен, также данном методе  делается упор на измерение каждого из перепадов цены (H/C, H/O,LC,LO) - что дает более детализированную информацию но так же и более усредненную. При рассчете данного индикатора сперва рассчитываются логорифмические приросты по цене закрытия, что позволяет отфильтровать тренд, сезонность и про
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Индикаторы
Инструмент для создания индикаторов Билла Вильямса Наш инструмент предоставляет возможность по щелчку мыши установить индикаторы Билла Вильямса на график. - Индикатор Awesome Oscillator (AO) — помогает оценить движущую силу тренда и. - Индикатор Alligator — определяет текущее состояние тренда и возможные точки входа и выхода. - Индикатор Fractals — помогает идентифицировать значимые уровни  - Индикатор Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — показывает изменение ускорения тренда. - Индикатор Market Facil
FREE
OWL Trend Predictor PRO
Gabriel Alejandro Sanchez Lledo
Индикаторы
OWL AI Trend Predictor PRO & Bias Score is a professional, non-repainting technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines linear regression channels , multi-factor statistical scoring, and an AI-style bias engine to deliver a clear, real-time market bias and next-candle forecast. Designed for serious traders who want more than simple moving averages or oscillators, this tool fuses classical statistical analysis with modern multi-timeframe machine-learning-inspired scoring to help you identify
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Binary signal pro 1
Chinthala Baji
Индикаторы
Binary Signal Pro V2 Binary Signal Pro V2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide short-term Buy and Sell trading signals using multiple technical analysis filters. The indicator combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering to display visual entry signals directly on the chart. Main Features Buy and Sell signal arrows Multi-indicator confirmation system Trend and momentum analysis Volatility filtering Alert notifications Short timeframe compatibility Configur
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
HAS RSI Signal — Профессиональный трендовый индикатор с расчетом SL/TP HAS RSI Signal — это мощный торговый инструмент, объединяющий проверенную классику и современные алгоритмы фильтрации шума. Индикатор анализирует рынок через призму сглаженных свечей Heiken Ashi и осциллятора RSI, предоставляя трейдеру четкие сигналы на вход в моменты разворота тренда или выхода из зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Основные преимущества: Двойная фильтрация: Использование Heiken Ashi Smoothed позволяет искл
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Donchian Channels trend mt5
Ulises Calderon Bautista
5 (2)
Индикаторы
### Donchian Channels Trend v1.0 Индикатор следования за трендом на основе пробоев, который заключает ценовое движение в динамическую оболочку, основанную на исторических максимумах и минимумах. Изначально созданный для TradingView, этот инструмент обеспечивает четкую визуализацию направления тренда с использованием памяти состояний. **Как это работает** Алгоритм вычисляет абсолютные максимальные и минимальные значения за заданный период ретроспективного анализа. Он использует конечный автомат
FREE
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Индикаторы
ATREND: Как это работает и как его использовать Как это работает Индикатор "ATREND" для платформы MT5 разработан для предоставления трейдерам надежных сигналов на покупку и продажу с использованием комбинации методов технического анализа. Этот индикатор в первую очередь использует среднюю истинную амплитуду (ATR) для измерения волатильности, наряду с алгоритмами обнаружения тренда для выявления потенциальных движений рынка. Оставьте сообщение после покупки и получите специальный бонусный подаро
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Индикаторы
Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash – это передовой инструмент, разработанный Coetsee Digital, предназначенный для выявления потенциальных всплесков на рынке. Создан для трейдеров, работающих с синтетическими рынками Deriv и Weltrade. Индикатор оптимизирован для работы исключительно на таймфреймах 3 минуты (M3), 5 минут (M5), 15 минут (M15), 30 минут (M30) и 1 час (H1) и поддерживает только следующие пары: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, PainX 400, G
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Detect сочетает в себе особенности как трендовых индикаторов, так и осцилляторов. Индикатор является удобным инструментом для выявления краткосрочных рыночных циклов и определения уровней перекупленности или перепроданности рынка. Длинную позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перепроданности и пробивает нулевой уровень снизу вверх. Короткую позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перекупленности и пробивает нулевой уровень
Metal extrim
Edi Ahmad
Индикаторы
Special untuk trader   XAG, XAU, ETH Kalau cari agresivitas & peluang profit cepat → ETH dan XAG lebih cocok, tapi harus siap dengan risiko besar. Kalau cari kestabilan & tren jangka panjang → XAU lebih aman, cocok untuk strategi trend-following. Untuk Settingan indikator Mode EnableAggressiveEntry pas banget dipakai di ETH, XAG. Mode normal lebih cocok di   XAU untuk menjaga disiplin dan menghindari false signal. Instrumen Agresif (ETH, XAG) → Aktifkan EnableAggressiveEntry = true → Fokus pada
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
DYJ Super Trend Wave - это высокоточная торговая система пиков и долинов. Этот индикатор ищет самые высокие и самые низкие точки свечей при входе и выходе из рынка. Входные цены находятся рядом с самой высокой или самой низкой точкой. Тип уведомления для сигналов был добавлен в dyj supertrend. При создании многопространственного сигнала, Можно использовать следующие типы сигналов уведомления: Alert mailSend, MobilePush. Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistance = 24 InpIsAlert = true
Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Представляем вам Big Candle Multicurrency Scanner MT5, важный торговый индикатор, разработанный для улучшения вашего рыночного анализа путем обнаружения значительных бычьих и медвежьих свечей на различных валютных парах и временных интервалах. Идеален для forex и трейдеров криптовалют, этот инструмент позволяет пользователям эффективно выявлять потенциальные изменения рыночного импульса или всплески волатильности. С помощью Big Candle Multicurrency Scanner MT5 трейдеры могут извлекать выгоду из
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Trend Quality Filter Market Structure
Gordon Eick
Индикаторы
Trend Quality Filter Market Structure Overview Identify high-quality market conditions and avoid low-probability phases. This trend indicator acts as a market filter, helping you focus on strong trends while filtering out unstable market behavior . What this indicator does This trend indicator analyzes market structure and trend strength to classify current market conditions into clear and easy-to-understand phases. Instead of generating signals, it works as a market filter, helping trader
FREE
KT Pin Bar MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
TitaniumTrend
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TitaniumTrend - Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Analyzer TitaniumTrend is a next-generation indicator designed to provide traders with a definitive edge by analyzing market trends across 21 different timeframes simultaneously. Featuring a stunning, custom-built "Glass Reflection" visual layer and a highly accurate sentiment dashboard, this tool eliminates market noise and reveals the true directional bias of any asset. Key Features 21-Timeframe Analytics: The built-in dashboard continuously s
FREE
SuperTrend Pro MT5
Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Pro MT5 Advanced SuperTrend MT5 Indicator with Buy & Sell Signals, Dashboard & Alerts Overview SuperTrend Pro MT5 is a professional SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify market trends , trend reversals , and high-probability buy and sell signals . This ATR-based SuperTrend MT5 indicator works on all symbols including Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities , and supports all timeframes . It is a non-repainting MT5 trend indicator , making it reliable f
Break of Trend Lines and Confirmation Candles
R Darshan Jadhav
Индикаторы
Here’s a tight ~300-character text : A trendline break signals a potential shift in market direction. However, entry should only be taken after a confirmation candle. A strong bullish or bearish close beyond the trendline validates the breakout and reduces false signals, improving trade accuracy and confidence.    ShowPatterns ShowBullEngulf ShowBearEnguIf ShowHammer ShowShootingStar ShowMorningStar ShowEveningStar ShowMarubozu
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Индикаторы
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
MTF Stoch
Zhi Quan Xiao
4 (1)
Индикаторы
This is a multi frame stochastic indicator, you can attach any time frame of stoch indicator on one chart. It is very useful if you like to check multi time frame stoch data. If you are interested in EA，click below links to take a look: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81136 How to use: > Atach the first time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart > Atach the second time frame you want on to the currency pair's   chart > Atach the third
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Другие продукты этого автора
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Golden Guard Indicator — Professional Trend Signal Tool for MT5 Golden Guard Indicator is a modern trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used and tested on Forex currency pairs, BTCUSD and other volatile CFD instruments . The indicator was designed to help traders read market direction in a clean, simple and visual way. Instead of coloring candles, Golden Guard displays a dynamic trend line directly on the chart and marks potential BUY
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold Pulse M2 EA — Premium XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Pulse M2 EA is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, developed especially for Gold / XAUUSD short-term trading. The EA is designed for traders who want a structured, controlled and visually clear trading tool focused on the fast movement of the Gold market. It combines proprietary market analysis, signal scoring, risk control and trade management into one Expert Advisor. Gold Pulse M2 EA was built with a strong
XAU Gold Matrix M2
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want more control, more structure and a smoother trading experience on lower timeframes. This EA is designed to help traders follow short-term Gold movement with a clear trading system, controlled basket management, safety filters and a practical chart panel. Instead of watching the market all the time and managing every position manua
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a clean multi-timeframe signal indicator for MT5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. It displays clear BUY and SELL arrows, dynamic trend lines and a practical Matrix panel showing the current market direction, entry status and multi-timeframe alignment. Instead of analyzing several indicators manually, the trader gets one organized visual system directly on the chart. Clean signals. Fast market reading. Better chart control. Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a professional s
Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold Compass EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1. Includes chart panel, basket management, TP/SL options, spread filter, trading time filter and DD Reduction Algorithm.  Gold Compass EA — Expert Advisor for Gold / XAUUSD Gold Compass EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold trading, especially XAUUSD . The system focuses on market direction, controlled trade management and practical risk-control tools for
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
ZŁOTO XAU ARRAK EA GOLD XAU ARRAK EA — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный в первую очередь для торговли золотом / XAUUSD. Советник использует внутренний фильтр направления рынка, чтобы определять текущий рыночный уклон и управлять позициями в соответствии с активным направлением. Система создана для трейдеров, которым нужен автоматизированный инструмент для торговли золотом с управлением с графика, контролем позиций, сеточными функциями, виртуальными TP/SL и пра
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
XAU Trend Guard EA — Безопасная трендовая торговля для золота и Forex XAU Trend Guard EA — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный в первую очередь для торговли золотом / XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1 . Советник разработан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают более безопасный и контролируемый подход к торговле. Он не использует сетку и не использует мартингейл . Вместо этого система фокусируется на направлении рынка, контролируемых входах, ограничении риска и практическом упра
Quantum Xau Princes EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
FREE
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
Утилиты
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв