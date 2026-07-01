Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5







Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings.

This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets.

The value of this product is not in the source code. The value is in the trading experience: clear direction, automated execution, controlled risk options, a clean visual panel, and a professional structure designed to help the trader stay disciplined.

Quantum Xau Princes EA uses an internal multi-timeframe market structure. This means that no matter which chart timeframe you attach it to, the core signal model works in the same consistent way. You can place it on M1, M5, M15, H1 or another chart timeframe for convenience, while the EA still follows its own internal professional market-reading structure.

Main Benefits

Designed for XAUUSD, Forex pairs and BTCUSD

Works consistently regardless of the chart timeframe selected

Built-in market direction analysis

Multi-timeframe trend confirmation

Automatic BUY and SELL trading mode

Optional manual BUY / SELL control from the panel

Close BUY, Close SELL and Close ALL buttons

Fixed lot, automatic lot and risk-based lot options

Take Profit and Stop Loss management

Optional dynamic TP / SL based on market movement

Optional controlled recovery mode

Drawdown control options

Spread filter

trading days and hours filter

Friday close protection

NFP time window filter

Clean professional panel with signal, trend strength, profit, spread and open position information

No external custom indicators required

Quantum Xau Princes EA is made for traders who want a serious tool, not a toy. It helps reduce emotional trading by following a structured market model and giving the trader simple, practical control directly on the chart.

The EA can be used in fully automatic mode or as a trading assistant with manual control. This makes it useful for traders who want automation, but still want to stay in control of their account.

Who Is This Product For?

Quantum Xau Princes EA is suitable for traders who trade:

Gold / XAUUSD

Major and minor Forex pairs

BTCUSD

Intraday setups

Trend-following opportunities

Multi-timeframe confirmation systems

This product is designed for users who want a premium trading tool with a clean interface, practical risk controls and flexible use across different symbols.

Why Quantum Xau Princes EA?

Many trading robots depend heavily on the timeframe where they are attached. Quantum Xau Princes EA is different. Its internal trading structure is built to work independently from the visible chart timeframe, giving the trader a more stable and consistent experience.

You do not need to search for signals manually. You do not need to manage multiple indicators. You do not need to build a complex chart setup. The EA combines market reading, execution, risk options and panel control in one package.

Quantum Xau Princes EA is created for traders who value simplicity, discipline and professional control.

Important

Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Always test the EA on a demo account first, choose lot size responsibly, and adjust risk according to your account size and trading style.