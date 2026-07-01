Quantum Xau Princes EA

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.23
  • Activations: 10

Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5


Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings.

This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets.

The value of this product is not in the source code. The value is in the trading experience: clear direction, automated execution, controlled risk options, a clean visual panel, and a professional structure designed to help the trader stay disciplined.

Quantum Xau Princes EA uses an internal multi-timeframe market structure. This means that no matter which chart timeframe you attach it to, the core signal model works in the same consistent way. You can place it on M1, M5, M15, H1 or another chart timeframe for convenience, while the EA still follows its own internal professional market-reading structure.

Main Benefits

  • Designed for XAUUSD, Forex pairs and BTCUSD

  • Works consistently regardless of the chart timeframe selected

  • Built-in market direction analysis

  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation

  • Automatic BUY and SELL trading mode

  • Optional manual BUY / SELL control from the panel

  • Close BUY, Close SELL and Close ALL buttons

  • Fixed lot, automatic lot and risk-based lot options

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss management

  • Optional dynamic TP / SL based on market movement

  • Optional controlled recovery mode

  • Drawdown control options

  • Spread filter

  • trading days and hours filter

  • Friday close protection

  • NFP time window filter

  • Clean professional panel with signal, trend strength, profit, spread and open position information

  • No external custom indicators required

Quantum Xau Princes EA is made for traders who want a serious tool, not a toy. It helps reduce emotional trading by following a structured market model and giving the trader simple, practical control directly on the chart.

The EA can be used in fully automatic mode or as a trading assistant with manual control. This makes it useful for traders who want automation, but still want to stay in control of their account.

Who Is This Product For?

Quantum Xau Princes EA is suitable for traders who trade:

  • Gold / XAUUSD

  • Major and minor Forex pairs

  • BTCUSD

  • Intraday setups

  • Trend-following opportunities

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation systems

This product is designed for users who want a premium trading tool with a clean interface, practical risk controls and flexible use across different symbols.

Why Quantum Xau Princes EA?

Many trading robots depend heavily on the timeframe where they are attached. Quantum Xau Princes EA is different. Its internal trading structure is built to work independently from the visible chart timeframe, giving the trader a more stable and consistent experience.

You do not need to search for signals manually. You do not need to manage multiple indicators. You do not need to build a complex chart setup. The EA combines market reading, execution, risk options and panel control in one package.

Quantum Xau Princes EA is created for traders who value simplicity, discipline and professional control.

Important

Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Always test the EA on a demo account first, choose lot size responsibly, and adjust risk according to your account size and trading style.


Recommended products
News Spike EA Auto Pro
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Experts
News Spike EA Pro Professional Automated Trading for High-Impact Economic News News Spike EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading scheduled high-impact economic events. It continuously monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar during live trading, prepares the market according to your configuration, executes trades autom
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Royal Sterling Intel
Rudi Rupian
Experts
Royal Sterling Intel – Expert Advisor Overview Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) is an automated trading system designed around the Relative Strength Index (RSI), one of the most widely recognized momentum indicators in technical analysis. The strategy is primarily configured to operate on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe by default, allowing it to analyze broader market movements while reducing exposure to short-term price fluctuations commonly found on lower timeframes. The core objective of the system is t
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
Experts
Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next Price: $899 Real Account Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Overview Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.   It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in the volatile gold mark
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Gold XIII
Malik Korrich
Experts
Gold XIII EA is an advanced breakout trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA identifies key breakout opportunities, places intelligent pending orders around important price levels, and manages trades automatically using a dynamic profit-protection and trailing stop system. Designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to Gold trading, Gold XII EA combines multiple independent breakout strategies working simultaneously to capture market momentum w
GoldEdge Pro Ultimate
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldEdge AI – Multi-Strategy Adaptive Trading System ️ GoldEdge AI – Parameter Setup Guide Introduction This guide explains how to configure the main parameters of the EA to match your trading style and risk preference. It is recommended to test settings in the Strategy Tester or Demo account before using on a live account. After purchase, feel free to contact us to receive the full setup guide and recommended configurations for optimal performance. Overview GoldEdge AI is a multi-str
Quantum SMC XAU
Dinh Khiem Dang
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum SMC XAU , a highly optimized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed for the modern Gold trader. Built on the fusion of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and advanced aerospace mathematics (Kalman Filter), I am engineered to be the most precise, lightweight, and lethal weapon in your trading arsenal. My specialty? GOLD (XAUUSD). My mission? Protect your capital, filter out market noise, and execute institutional-grade setups with mathematical precision. IMPORTANT! Afte
PropOS Challenge Workstation
Walter Marcelo Rando
Experts
Most EAs Fail Prop Firm Challenges, Not Because of Strategy They fail because they don't understand the rules. Daily drawdown. Max drawdown. Best-day limits. Phase targets. Trailing restrictions. Minimum trading days. Break one, and your account is gone, along with your entry fee. PropOS was built to solve that. The All-in-One Prop Firm Workstation Select your prop firm. Rules load automatically. Attach the EA. It's already trading. One click. That's all it takes. 8 prop firm profiles. 5 trading
BlueBoat Atlas
Sebastian Wehrfritz
Experts
BLUEBOAT ATLAS BlueBoat Atlas is a session-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It builds a structured CA/C1/C2 price framework and evaluates confirmed closed-candle breakouts with configurable risk, recovery and flip controls. SESSION STRUCTURE Atlas supports four independently configurable sessions: - Oceania - Tokyo - London - New York Each session can be disabled, always active, or set to operate only if no earlier enabled session has entered during the same trading day. Session star
GoldPulse HFT
Vagif Shabanov
Experts
GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ is a specialized software solution for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed to automate trade execution based on the analysis of market price micro-impulses. The system combines a trading algorithm with tools for deep market environment diagnostics and infrastructure control. Technical Specifications and Functionality XAUUSD Specialization: The algorithm is optimized for gold volatility, accounting for the specific characteristics of price impul
Sun
Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
Experts
Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS . This EA requi
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Factory Smart Grid
Niwat Hong-in
Experts
Product Name: Factory Smart Grid [Overview] Welcome to Factory Smart Grid , the ultimate algorithmic trading system built with industrial-grade precision. Designed to conquer the market with calculated, machine-like accuracy, this Expert Advisor combines a dynamic Smart Grid strategy with an advanced ATR volatility filter. Our system does not rely on blind, aggressive Martingale. Instead, it uses a proprietary ATR 2.5 Multiplier to automatically calculate the optimal distance between trades base
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
Experts
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Volquis Nasdaq M15
Koo Hotbeom
Experts
VOLQUIS NASDAQ M15 Professional Algorithmic Trading System 7 Consecutive Years of Positive Annual Performance (2020–2026) No Losing Year. Controlled Drawdown. Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Signals / MetaTrader5 /Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday   >>  Live Signal Verified Live Performance Official Myfxbook verified live dem
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Proteus StarMan PRO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Experts
PROTEUS StarMan PRO AI #Elite The Prop‑Firm Ready Engine – Smart, Safe, Scalable   Why This EA Stands Out |   Risk‑First Design   | Stays within   strict drawdown limits   – built for challenge rules | |   Adaptive Intelligence   | Automatically chooses between   trend‑following   &   mean‑reversion   | |   Multi‑Pair Portfolio   | Diversified exposure across   5 major FX pairs   – smooth equity curve | |   Institutional Risk Mgmt   | Equity curve protection, exposure caps, c
Open Reclaim
Abdelhadi Ribani
Experts
️ IMPORTANT – CURRENT RECOMMENDED OPEN SESSION RECLAIM SETTINGS These settings are optimized for the current NAS100 intraday volatility environment and are provided as a starting framework only . Market structure evolves over time, so traders are encouraged to refine and adapt parameters based on their own testing, broker conditions, and preferred instruments. Recommended Configuration Timeframe 1M Strategy Parameters === SESSION OPEN === StartHourUTC=  (youre broker-propfirm stock exchange op
Gold666
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
Description GOLD666 is a powerful, AI rule-based Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD on M5 , combining trend-confirmation, adaptive risk management, and institutional-grade signal filters. Built for serious traders and FTMO compatibility , this EA uses multi-layer indicator logic to enter only the highest-probability setups – and exits dynamically through partial close and trailing stop systems. Whether you're scaling prop firm accounts or trading gold manually, GOLD666 is your edge. Core
Phantom Sniper X
Farrux Xushnudbekov
Experts
Hello, trader. I am Phantom Sniper X. Why do traders call me Phantom Sniper X? I am not just an algorithm. I am the shadow of the market. I do not chase price. I wait in silence. I observe. I calculate. And when the moment comes… I strike. I was built on precision — not chaos. On structure — not guesswork. On discipline — not emotion. I do not trade often. I trade when it matters. Every entry I take has a reason. Every exit I make has purpose. I cut losses quickly. I let profits breathe. I do no
BitCoin MinerX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BitCoin MinerX is a special EA tool created to trade the pair called BTC/USD, This robot is created by few indicators which is Donchian Channel and Bollinger Bands.  A Donchian channel is a   trading indicator that shows the highest high and the lowest low of a security over a given period  and  Bollinger Bands are a   technical analysis tool that show the prices and volatility of a financial instrument or commodity over time . We use all this tools because are he
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
More from author
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
Indicators
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
FREE
Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Golden Guard Indicator — Professional Trend Signal Tool for MT5 Golden Guard Indicator is a modern trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used and tested on Forex currency pairs, BTCUSD and other volatile CFD instruments . The indicator was designed to help traders read market direction in a clean, simple and visual way. Instead of coloring candles, Golden Guard displays a dynamic trend line directly on the chart and marks potential BUY
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold Pulse M2 EA — Premium XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Pulse M2 EA is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, developed especially for Gold / XAUUSD short-term trading. The EA is designed for traders who want a structured, controlled and visually clear trading tool focused on the fast movement of the Gold market. It combines proprietary market analysis, signal scoring, risk control and trade management into one Expert Advisor. Gold Pulse M2 EA was built with a strong
XAU Gold Matrix M2
Artur Danowski
Experts
XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want more control, more structure and a smoother trading experience on lower timeframes. This EA is designed to help traders follow short-term Gold movement with a clear trading system, controlled basket management, safety filters and a practical chart panel. Instead of watching the market all the time and managing every position manua
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a clean multi-timeframe signal indicator for MT5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. It displays clear BUY and SELL arrows, dynamic trend lines and a practical Matrix panel showing the current market direction, entry status and multi-timeframe alignment. Instead of analyzing several indicators manually, the trader gets one organized visual system directly on the chart. Clean signals. Fast market reading. Better chart control. Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a professional s
Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold Compass EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1. Includes chart panel, basket management, TP/SL options, spread filter, trading time filter and DD Reduction Algorithm.  Gold Compass EA — Expert Advisor for Gold / XAUUSD Gold Compass EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold trading, especially XAUUSD . The system focuses on market direction, controlled trade management and practical risk-control tools for
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
GOLD XAU ARRAK EA Automated Gold / XAUUSD trading EA with filtered market direction, grid management, equity-based risk lot calculation, virtual TP/SL and manual chart panel. GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading. The EA uses an internal filtered market direction engine to identify the current market bias and manage positions according to the active direction. The system is built for traders who want automated Gold
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
XAU Trend Guard EA — Safe Trend Trading for Gold and Forex XAU Trend Guard EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe . The EA was created for traders who prefer a safer and more controlled trading approach. It does not use grid trading and does not use martingale . Instead, it focuses on trend direction, controlled entries, limited exposure and practical risk management. XAU Trend Guard EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD, but it can
Gold Crown Compass
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5 Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets. The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart. Gold Crown Compass was created for traders wh
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
Indicators
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
Utilities
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
Experts
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
Experts
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review