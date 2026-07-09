Gold Phantom Entry EA

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.13
  • Updated: 9 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD
Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model.
Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execute only when the market structure meets the required conditions.

Gold Phantom Entry EA

Premium Liquidity-Rejection Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Gold Phantom Entry EA is a professional trading assistant designed for traders who want cleaner entries, structured risk control and a more disciplined approach to volatile markets.

The EA was created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, depending on broker conditions, spread and volatility. Its core trading concept remains consistent across chart timeframes, while the protection levels adapt dynamically to current market volatility.

This is not a simple signal robot that opens every market move. Gold Phantom Entry EA is built around a more selective approach: it waits for the market to show a potential liquidity trap, then looks for confirmation before allowing a trade idea to continue.

Why Gold Phantom Entry EA is Different

Many automated systems enter too early, overtrade or expose the account immediately after every signal. Gold Phantom Entry EA uses a smarter confirmation structure with a Virtual Entry Mode before real exposure.

The EA can track a trade idea virtually first. If the virtual setup does not perform well, the system counts the virtual loss and waits for the next valid opportunity. Only after the selected virtual-loss condition is reached can the next valid setup become a real market entry.

This creates a more controlled trading workflow and helps reduce random entries during unstable price action.

Main Advantages

Gold Phantom Entry EA is designed to give the trader:

Clear automated execution without emotional decisions
Selective entry logic based on rejection-style market behavior
Virtual Mode before real exposure
Real Mode only when the configured conditions are met
Hidden Take Profit and Hidden Stop Loss management
Hard Emergency Stop Loss placed directly with the broker
ATR-based adaptive protection levels
Spread filter for difficult market conditions
Trading-hours filter for more controlled sessions
Cooldown after losing outcomes
Daily loss limit protection
Daily profit target protection
Maximum daily real-loss guard
Risk Percent / Auto Lot calculation
Risk calculation from Balance or Equity
Safe, Standard and Aggressive operating profiles
Magic Number control so the EA manages only its own trades
Premium visual panel with live operating status

Virtual Mode and Real Mode

One of the most important parts of this EA is the difference between Virtual Mode and Real Mode.

In Virtual Mode, the EA follows a valid trade idea internally without opening a real position. It tracks whether the setup would have reached its target or stop area. If the virtual setup wins, the counter resets. If it loses, the loss counter increases.

When the selected virtual-loss condition is reached, the next valid setup can be allowed as a real trade.

This gives the system a more disciplined structure and helps avoid entering every first signal blindly.

Hidden TP / SL with Emergency Broker Protection

Gold Phantom Entry EA uses hidden profit and loss levels for trade management. This means the EA manages its main TP and SL internally.

At the same time, the EA can also place a Hard Emergency Stop Loss directly at the broker level. This is an important safety layer in case of disconnection, VPS issue, platform freeze or unexpected interruption.

The main idea is simple:
the EA controls the trade intelligently, but the account still has a broker-side emergency protection layer.

Adaptive ATR-Based Risk Structure

Instead of using one fixed distance for every market condition, Gold Phantom Entry EA uses volatility-based protection. This helps the EA adapt to changing market movement.

When volatility is higher, the protection structure can expand.
When volatility is lower, the protection structure can become tighter.

This makes the EA more flexible across different instruments and timeframes.

Built-In Risk Management

Gold Phantom Entry EA includes multiple layers of account protection.

The trader can choose between fixed lot trading or automatic risk-based lot calculation. Risk can be calculated from either Balance or Equity, depending on the preferred money-management style.

The EA also includes daily control features such as a daily loss limit, daily profit target and maximum daily real-loss protection. These functions are designed to stop trading after predefined daily conditions are reached.

This makes the EA suitable for traders who want automation but still want strong control over risk exposure.

Premium Information Panel

The EA includes a clean visual panel directly on the chart. The panel helps the trader understand what the robot is doing without searching through logs or settings.

The panel shows important live information such as:

Virtual Mode / Real Mode
Virtual Loss Counter
Yesterday’s market levels
Current Signal Status
Hidden Take Profit
Hidden Stop Loss
Hard Emergency Stop Loss
Next Real Entry Status
Spread Status
Trading Hours Status
Open Profit
Daily Profit / Loss
Current Drawdown
Virtual Wins and Losses
Real Wins and Losses

This gives the trader a clear overview of the EA’s current state and makes the system easier to monitor on live charts or VPS.

Trading Profiles

Gold Phantom Entry EA includes three operating profiles:

Safe — more conservative behavior for lower exposure
Standard — balanced default profile
Aggressive — more active profile for traders who accept higher risk

These profiles make it easier to adjust the EA to different trading styles without rebuilding the whole configuration from scratch.

Designed for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD

The EA was built with Gold / XAUUSD in mind, especially because Gold often creates fast breakouts, liquidity sweeps and sharp reversals.

It can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, provided that the broker offers stable execution, acceptable spread and suitable trading conditions.

The EA is not locked to one single timeframe. The core logic remains the same on different chart timeframes, while the volatility-based management adjusts to the selected chart environment.

Who Is This EA For?

Gold Phantom Entry EA is suitable for traders who want:

A cleaner automated entry system
A disciplined approach to breakout rejection setups
Less emotional decision-making
Visible control through a professional panel
Risk-based position sizing
Hidden trade management
Daily trading protection
A system designed for VPS and live chart monitoring

It is especially useful for traders who do not want a robot that simply opens many random trades. This EA is focused on structure, confirmation and controlled execution.

Important Notes

Gold Phantom Entry EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Market conditions can change, and every trader should test settings on a demo account before using the EA on a live account.

For best results, use the EA with a reliable broker, low spread, stable execution and a VPS connection.

The product is designed to support disciplined trading decisions, automate execution and provide a structured risk framework for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD trading.


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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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