Amazing AI edge EA All in One

Amazing AI All in one EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing AI Edge EA is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple technical indicators, flexible money management, and advanced trade management features.

The EA allows traders to enable or disable individual entry filters, select the signal timeframe independently from the chart timeframe, and choose between several exit methods including fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and step-based trailing stop.

The default configuration is suitable for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, but the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by the broker.

Main Features

  • Supports Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading

  • Independent signal timeframe selection

  • Automatic lot sizing based on account risk

  • Fixed lot trading option

  • Grid trading with configurable spacing

  • Configurable maximum number of grid positions

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Step-based trailing stop

  • Optional breakeven function

  • Maximum profit and maximum loss protection

  • Equity-based account protection

  • Magic Number support

  • Manual trading buttons on the chart

Entry Filters

Every entry filter can be enabled or disabled individually.

Supported indicators include:

  • Candlestick analysis

  • Bollinger Bands

  • Bollinger Band breakout mode

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

  • Moving Average

  • SMA crossover

  • EMA filters

  • MACD

  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  • ATR volatility filter

  • Weighted Moving Average (WMA)

  • VWAP filter

  • ADX sideways market filter

  • Ichimoku

  • Alligator

  • ZigZag

  • Heiken Ashi

  • Stochastic Oscillator

  • Bull vs Bear candle analysis

  • Fast SMA / Slow EMA crossover

The combination of enabled indicators determines when trading signals are generated.

Exit Management

The EA provides several exit options.

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop only

  • Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with Trailing Stop

  • Configurable trailing activation distance

  • Step-based trailing movement

  • Optional breakeven function

Money Management

The Expert Advisor includes flexible money management features.

  • Automatic lot sizing based on account equity and selected risk percentage

  • Fixed lot mode

  • Maximum lot limitation

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Risk percentage configuration

  • Grid lot multiplier

  • Maximum account profit protection

  • Maximum account loss protection

Grid Trading

The EA includes an optional grid module.

Features include:

  • Configurable first grid distance

  • Configurable distance between additional grid orders

  • Adjustable grid lot size

  • Grid lot multiplier

  • Maximum grid order limit

The grid feature can be enabled or disabled according to the trader's preference.

Market Filters

Additional filters help reduce trading during unfavorable market conditions.

  • ADX sideways market filter

  • News time filter

  • DXY trend filter

  • Cooldown period after trades

  • Loss block after losing trades

  • Bollinger Band signal cooldown

  • One trade per Bollinger Band crossover option

Manual Trading

The EA provides chart buttons for manual operation.

Available buttons include:

  • Buy

  • Sell

  • Close Buy Positions

  • Close Sell Positions

  • Bollinger Band filter toggle

  • Bollinger breakout mode toggle

  • Loss Block toggle

These controls allow manual intervention while still using the EA's risk management and optional technical filters.

Recommended Settings

Default Symbol:
XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe:
M5

The EA can also be configured for other instruments after appropriate optimization.

Input Categories

The inputs are organized into logical groups for easier configuration.

  • Trade Settings

  • Exit Settings

  • Timeframe Settings

  • Entry Indicators

  • Money & Risk

  • Grid Settings

  • Breakeven

  • Auto Lot Sizing

  • Maximum Profit/Loss

  • News Filter

  • DXY Filter

  • Technical Indicator Parameters


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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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