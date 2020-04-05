Amazing AI edge EA All in One

Amazing AI All in one EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing AI Edge EA is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple technical indicators, flexible money management, and advanced trade management features.

The EA allows traders to enable or disable individual entry filters, select the signal timeframe independently from the chart timeframe, and choose between several exit methods including fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and step-based trailing stop.

The default configuration is suitable for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, but the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by the broker.

Main Features

  • Supports Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading

  • Independent signal timeframe selection

  • Automatic lot sizing based on account risk

  • Fixed lot trading option

  • Grid trading with configurable spacing

  • Configurable maximum number of grid positions

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Step-based trailing stop

  • Optional breakeven function

  • Maximum profit and maximum loss protection

  • Equity-based account protection

  • Magic Number support

  • Manual trading buttons on the chart

Entry Filters

Every entry filter can be enabled or disabled individually.

Supported indicators include:

  • Candlestick analysis

  • Bollinger Bands

  • Bollinger Band breakout mode

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

  • Moving Average

  • SMA crossover

  • EMA filters

  • MACD

  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  • ATR volatility filter

  • Weighted Moving Average (WMA)

  • VWAP filter

  • ADX sideways market filter

  • Ichimoku

  • Alligator

  • ZigZag

  • Heiken Ashi

  • Stochastic Oscillator

  • Bull vs Bear candle analysis

  • Fast SMA / Slow EMA crossover

The combination of enabled indicators determines when trading signals are generated.

Exit Management

The EA provides several exit options.

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop only

  • Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with Trailing Stop

  • Configurable trailing activation distance

  • Step-based trailing movement

  • Optional breakeven function

Money Management

The Expert Advisor includes flexible money management features.

  • Automatic lot sizing based on account equity and selected risk percentage

  • Fixed lot mode

  • Maximum lot limitation

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Risk percentage configuration

  • Grid lot multiplier

  • Maximum account profit protection

  • Maximum account loss protection

Grid Trading

The EA includes an optional grid module.

Features include:

  • Configurable first grid distance

  • Configurable distance between additional grid orders

  • Adjustable grid lot size

  • Grid lot multiplier

  • Maximum grid order limit

The grid feature can be enabled or disabled according to the trader's preference.

Market Filters

Additional filters help reduce trading during unfavorable market conditions.

  • ADX sideways market filter

  • News time filter

  • DXY trend filter

  • Cooldown period after trades

  • Loss block after losing trades

  • Bollinger Band signal cooldown

  • One trade per Bollinger Band crossover option

Manual Trading

The EA provides chart buttons for manual operation.

Available buttons include:

  • Buy

  • Sell

  • Close Buy Positions

  • Close Sell Positions

  • Bollinger Band filter toggle

  • Bollinger breakout mode toggle

  • Loss Block toggle

These controls allow manual intervention while still using the EA's risk management and optional technical filters.

Recommended Settings

Default Symbol:
XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe:
M5

The EA can also be configured for other instruments after appropriate optimization.

Input Categories

The inputs are organized into logical groups for easier configuration.

  • Trade Settings

  • Exit Settings

  • Timeframe Settings

  • Entry Indicators

  • Money & Risk

  • Grid Settings

  • Breakeven

  • Auto Lot Sizing

  • Maximum Profit/Loss

  • News Filter

  • DXY Filter

  • Technical Indicator Parameters


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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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