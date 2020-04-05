Amazing AI edge EA All in One
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 25.0
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Overview
Amazing AI Edge EA is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple technical indicators, flexible money management, and advanced trade management features.
The EA allows traders to enable or disable individual entry filters, select the signal timeframe independently from the chart timeframe, and choose between several exit methods including fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and step-based trailing stop.
The default configuration is suitable for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, but the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by the broker.
Main Features
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Supports Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading
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Independent signal timeframe selection
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Automatic lot sizing based on account risk
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Fixed lot trading option
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Grid trading with configurable spacing
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Configurable maximum number of grid positions
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Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Step-based trailing stop
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Optional breakeven function
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Maximum profit and maximum loss protection
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Equity-based account protection
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Magic Number support
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Manual trading buttons on the chart
Entry Filters
Every entry filter can be enabled or disabled individually.
Supported indicators include:
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Candlestick analysis
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Bollinger Bands
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Bollinger Band breakout mode
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Relative Strength Index (RSI)
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Moving Average
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SMA crossover
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EMA filters
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MACD
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Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
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ATR volatility filter
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Weighted Moving Average (WMA)
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VWAP filter
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ADX sideways market filter
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Ichimoku
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Alligator
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ZigZag
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Heiken Ashi
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Stochastic Oscillator
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Bull vs Bear candle analysis
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Fast SMA / Slow EMA crossover
The combination of enabled indicators determines when trading signals are generated.
Exit Management
The EA provides several exit options.
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Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Trailing Stop only
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Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with Trailing Stop
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Configurable trailing activation distance
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Step-based trailing movement
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Optional breakeven function
Money Management
The Expert Advisor includes flexible money management features.
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Automatic lot sizing based on account equity and selected risk percentage
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Fixed lot mode
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Maximum lot limitation
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Maximum spread filter
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Risk percentage configuration
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Grid lot multiplier
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Maximum account profit protection
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Maximum account loss protection
Grid Trading
The EA includes an optional grid module.
Features include:
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Configurable first grid distance
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Configurable distance between additional grid orders
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Adjustable grid lot size
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Grid lot multiplier
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Maximum grid order limit
The grid feature can be enabled or disabled according to the trader's preference.
Market Filters
Additional filters help reduce trading during unfavorable market conditions.
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ADX sideways market filter
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News time filter
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DXY trend filter
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Cooldown period after trades
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Loss block after losing trades
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Bollinger Band signal cooldown
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One trade per Bollinger Band crossover option
Manual Trading
The EA provides chart buttons for manual operation.
Available buttons include:
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Buy
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Sell
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Close Buy Positions
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Close Sell Positions
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Bollinger Band filter toggle
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Bollinger breakout mode toggle
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Loss Block toggle
These controls allow manual intervention while still using the EA's risk management and optional technical filters.
Recommended Settings
Default Symbol:
XAUUSD
Recommended Timeframe:
M5
The EA can also be configured for other instruments after appropriate optimization.
Input Categories
The inputs are organized into logical groups for easier configuration.
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Trade Settings
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Exit Settings
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Timeframe Settings
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Entry Indicators
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Money & Risk
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Grid Settings
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Breakeven
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Auto Lot Sizing
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Maximum Profit/Loss
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News Filter
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DXY Filter
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Technical Indicator Parameters