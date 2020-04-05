Amazing AI edge EA All in One

Overview

Amazing AI All in one EA for MT5

Amazing AI Edge EA is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple technical indicators, flexible money management, and advanced trade management features.

The EA allows traders to enable or disable individual entry filters, select the signal timeframe independently from the chart timeframe, and choose between several exit methods including fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and step-based trailing stop.

The default configuration is suitable for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, but the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by the broker.

Main Features

Supports Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading

Independent signal timeframe selection

Automatic lot sizing based on account risk

Fixed lot trading option

Grid trading with configurable spacing

Configurable maximum number of grid positions

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Step-based trailing stop

Optional breakeven function

Maximum profit and maximum loss protection

Equity-based account protection

Magic Number support

Manual trading buttons on the chart

Entry Filters

Every entry filter can be enabled or disabled individually.

Supported indicators include:

Candlestick analysis

Bollinger Bands

Bollinger Band breakout mode

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Moving Average

SMA crossover

EMA filters

MACD

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

ATR volatility filter

Weighted Moving Average (WMA)

VWAP filter

ADX sideways market filter

Ichimoku

Alligator

ZigZag

Heiken Ashi

Stochastic Oscillator

Bull vs Bear candle analysis

Fast SMA / Slow EMA crossover

The combination of enabled indicators determines when trading signals are generated.

Exit Management

The EA provides several exit options.

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trailing Stop only

Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with Trailing Stop

Configurable trailing activation distance

Step-based trailing movement

Optional breakeven function

Money Management

The Expert Advisor includes flexible money management features.

Automatic lot sizing based on account equity and selected risk percentage

Fixed lot mode

Maximum lot limitation

Maximum spread filter

Risk percentage configuration

Grid lot multiplier

Maximum account profit protection

Maximum account loss protection

Grid Trading

The EA includes an optional grid module.

Features include:

Configurable first grid distance

Configurable distance between additional grid orders

Adjustable grid lot size

Grid lot multiplier

Maximum grid order limit

The grid feature can be enabled or disabled according to the trader's preference.

Market Filters

Additional filters help reduce trading during unfavorable market conditions.

ADX sideways market filter

News time filter

DXY trend filter

Cooldown period after trades

Loss block after losing trades

Bollinger Band signal cooldown

One trade per Bollinger Band crossover option

Manual Trading

The EA provides chart buttons for manual operation.

Available buttons include:

Buy

Sell

Close Buy Positions

Close Sell Positions

Bollinger Band filter toggle

Bollinger breakout mode toggle

Loss Block toggle

These controls allow manual intervention while still using the EA's risk management and optional technical filters.

Recommended Settings

Default Symbol:

XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe:

M5

The EA can also be configured for other instruments after appropriate optimization.

Input Categories

The inputs are organized into logical groups for easier configuration.

Trade Settings

Exit Settings

Timeframe Settings

Entry Indicators

Money & Risk

Grid Settings

Breakeven

Auto Lot Sizing

Maximum Profit/Loss

News Filter

DXY Filter

Technical Indicator Parameters



