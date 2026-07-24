Amazing BTC Trend Finder


Amazing BTC Trend Finder EA

Overview

Amazing BTC Trend Finder EA is a price action-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for BTC/USD and other volatile trading instruments. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, the EA analyzes price action, including candlestick momentum, engulfing patterns, and price movement, to identify potential trend continuation opportunities.

The EA also includes configurable money management, optional pyramiding and grid trading, trailing stop functionality, and trading session controls.

Features

Price Action Entry Methods

The EA provides three selectable entry methods:

  • Candlestick Entry – Opens trades after bullish or bearish candle confirmation with optional minimum candle body size and previous high/low breakout confirmation.

  • Engulfing Pattern Entry – Trades based on bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns.

  • Price Movement Entry – Opens trades after price moves a user-defined number of pips in either direction.

Money Management

Multiple position sizing methods are available:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage based on stop loss distance

  • Balance-based lot sizing with automatic scaling

Pyramiding

The EA can add positions in the direction of an existing profitable trend after price has moved a specified distance. Users can define:

  • Maximum positions per direction

  • Minimum distance between entries

  • Minimum account balance required

Grid Trading

An optional grid module can be enabled with independent settings, including:

  • Initial and subsequent grid distances

  • Grid lot size

  • Maximum grid positions

  • Minimum account balance requirement

Trade Management

The EA includes several trade management features:

  • Trailing Stop

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional profit target based on pip movement

  • Separate cooldown periods after winning and losing trades

Trading Controls

Additional controls include:

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell modes

  • Trading session time filter

  • Configurable analysis timeframe

  • Magic Number support

  • Optional free-margin safety override

Recommended Use

The EA is designed for BTC/USD and can also be configured for other instruments with sufficient volatility and liquidity.

Before trading on a live account:

  • Test the EA on a demo account.

  • Adjust inputs according to your broker's pricing and symbol specifications.

  • Verify point size and pip calculations for the selected instrument.

Main Input Parameters

Category Parameters
Trade Settings Trade Type, Entry Method, Fixed Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Magic Number
Risk Management Lot Sizing Mode, Risk Percentage, Maximum Lot Size, Margin Override
Balance-Based Lot Sizing Base Balance, Base Lot, Balance Step, Lot Step
Pyramiding Maximum Trades, Minimum Entry Distance, Minimum Balance
Price Action Minimum Candle Body, Previous Candle Confirmation
Price Movement Pip Distance for Entry
Profit Target Enable, Target Profit (Pips)
Cooldown Cooldown After Profit, Cooldown After Loss
Trailing Stop Enable, Start, Distance, Step
Grid Enable, Grid Distance, Grid Lot Size, Maximum Grid Trades, Minimum Balance
Time Filter Enable, Start Time, End Time
Analysis Signal Timeframe

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed expectations.

Past performance, backtesting results, and simulated trading do not guarantee future performance. Users should test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account and ensure that the selected settings are appropriate for their trading objectives and risk tolerance.

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