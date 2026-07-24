Amazing BTC Trend Finder
- Experts
-
- Version: 24.0
- Updated: 24 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Amazing BTC Trend Finder EA
Overview
Amazing BTC Trend Finder EA is a price action-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for BTC/USD and other volatile trading instruments. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, the EA analyzes price action, including candlestick momentum, engulfing patterns, and price movement, to identify potential trend continuation opportunities.
The EA also includes configurable money management, optional pyramiding and grid trading, trailing stop functionality, and trading session controls.
Features
Price Action Entry Methods
The EA provides three selectable entry methods:
-
Candlestick Entry – Opens trades after bullish or bearish candle confirmation with optional minimum candle body size and previous high/low breakout confirmation.
-
Engulfing Pattern Entry – Trades based on bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns.
-
Price Movement Entry – Opens trades after price moves a user-defined number of pips in either direction.
Money Management
Multiple position sizing methods are available:
-
Fixed lot size
-
Risk percentage based on stop loss distance
-
Balance-based lot sizing with automatic scaling
Pyramiding
The EA can add positions in the direction of an existing profitable trend after price has moved a specified distance. Users can define:
-
Maximum positions per direction
-
Minimum distance between entries
-
Minimum account balance required
Grid Trading
An optional grid module can be enabled with independent settings, including:
-
Initial and subsequent grid distances
-
Grid lot size
-
Maximum grid positions
-
Minimum account balance requirement
Trade Management
The EA includes several trade management features:
-
Trailing Stop
-
Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Optional profit target based on pip movement
-
Separate cooldown periods after winning and losing trades
Trading Controls
Additional controls include:
-
Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell modes
-
Trading session time filter
-
Configurable analysis timeframe
-
Magic Number support
-
Optional free-margin safety override
Recommended Use
The EA is designed for BTC/USD and can also be configured for other instruments with sufficient volatility and liquidity.
Before trading on a live account:
-
Test the EA on a demo account.
-
Adjust inputs according to your broker's pricing and symbol specifications.
-
Verify point size and pip calculations for the selected instrument.
Main Input Parameters
|Category
|Parameters
|Trade Settings
|Trade Type, Entry Method, Fixed Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Magic Number
|Risk Management
|Lot Sizing Mode, Risk Percentage, Maximum Lot Size, Margin Override
|Balance-Based Lot Sizing
|Base Balance, Base Lot, Balance Step, Lot Step
|Pyramiding
|Maximum Trades, Minimum Entry Distance, Minimum Balance
|Price Action
|Minimum Candle Body, Previous Candle Confirmation
|Price Movement
|Pip Distance for Entry
|Profit Target
|Enable, Target Profit (Pips)
|Cooldown
|Cooldown After Profit, Cooldown After Loss
|Trailing Stop
|Enable, Start, Distance, Step
|Grid
|Enable, Grid Distance, Grid Lot Size, Maximum Grid Trades, Minimum Balance
|Time Filter
|Enable, Start Time, End Time
|Analysis
|Signal Timeframe
Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed expectations.
Past performance, backtesting results, and simulated trading do not guarantee future performance. Users should test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account and ensure that the selected settings are appropriate for their trading objectives and risk tolerance.