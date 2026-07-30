Amazing Edge One
- Experts
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- Version: 23.0
- Updated: 30 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Amazing XAU Edge one EA for MT5
Overview
Amazing XAU Edge one EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD and other supported symbols using a configurable price movement strategy. The EA combines flexible trade management, intelligent risk control, optional grid trading, and multi-level pyramiding to adapt to different market conditions.
The trading system allows users to customize nearly every aspect of trade execution, money management, filtering, and exit logic without modifying the source code.
Main Features
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Price movement entry strategy
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Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes
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Signal mode or Grid trading mode
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Independent Buy and Sell settings
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Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Risk-based, fixed lot, or balance-based position sizing
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Optional 10-level pyramiding system
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Optional grid trading
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Weekday and trading session filter
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Trailing Stop
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Partial profit booking
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Global trailing profit protection
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Maximum profit target
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Maximum loss protection
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Automatic cooldown after winning or losing trades
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Minimum account balance protection
Entry Strategy
The EA opens trades based on configurable price movement conditions.
Additional confirmation filters can be enabled individually, including:
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Bollinger Band
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Moving Average
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EMA trend filter
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Volume confirmation
All filters are optional and fully configurable.
Money Management
The EA supports three position sizing methods:
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Fixed Lot
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Risk Percentage
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Balance-Based Lot Calculation
Separate money management parameters are available for Buy and Sell trades.
Pyramiding System
An optional pyramiding module allows adding positions in the direction of an existing trade.
Features include:
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Up to 10 pyramid levels
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Individual distance settings
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Individual lot size settings
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Minimum balance requirement
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Separate risk configuration
Exit Management
The EA includes several independent exit methods:
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Partial Profit Closing
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Anti-Martingale Exit
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Time-based Exit
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Global Trailing Profit Protection
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Maximum Profit Target
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Maximum Loss Protection
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Close All Positions option
Each exit method can be enabled or disabled independently.
Risk Control
The Expert Advisor includes multiple safety features:
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Minimum account balance verification
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Margin-aware lot calculation
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Maximum lot limits
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Trading cooldown after profit or loss
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Optional over-leverage protection
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Automatic closing when balance falls below the configured minimum
Recommended Settings
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD
Supported Timeframes: Any timeframe
Account Type: Hedging accounts recommended
Input Parameters
The EA provides a large number of configurable parameters, including:
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Trading direction
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Entry distance
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Risk management
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Grid settings
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Pyramiding settings
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Trend filters
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Volume settings
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Trading schedule
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Exit management
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Global trailing protection