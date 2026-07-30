Amazing Edge One

Amazing XAU Edge one EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing XAU Edge one EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD and other supported symbols using a configurable price movement strategy. The EA combines flexible trade management, intelligent risk control, optional grid trading, and multi-level pyramiding to adapt to different market conditions.

The trading system allows users to customize nearly every aspect of trade execution, money management, filtering, and exit logic without modifying the source code.

Main Features

  • Price movement entry strategy

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

  • Signal mode or Grid trading mode

  • Independent Buy and Sell settings

  • Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Risk-based, fixed lot, or balance-based position sizing

  • Optional 10-level pyramiding system

  • Optional grid trading

  • Weekday and trading session filter

  • Trailing Stop

  • Partial profit booking

  • Global trailing profit protection

  • Maximum profit target

  • Maximum loss protection

  • Automatic cooldown after winning or losing trades

  • Minimum account balance protection

Entry Strategy

The EA opens trades based on configurable price movement conditions.

Additional confirmation filters can be enabled individually, including:

  • Bollinger Band

  • Moving Average

  • EMA trend filter

  • Volume confirmation

All filters are optional and fully configurable.

Money Management

The EA supports three position sizing methods:

  • Fixed Lot

  • Risk Percentage

  • Balance-Based Lot Calculation

Separate money management parameters are available for Buy and Sell trades.

Pyramiding System

An optional pyramiding module allows adding positions in the direction of an existing trade.

Features include:

  • Up to 10 pyramid levels

  • Individual distance settings

  • Individual lot size settings

  • Minimum balance requirement

  • Separate risk configuration

Exit Management

The EA includes several independent exit methods:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Partial Profit Closing

  • Anti-Martingale Exit

  • Time-based Exit

  • Global Trailing Profit Protection

  • Maximum Profit Target

  • Maximum Loss Protection

  • Close All Positions option

Each exit method can be enabled or disabled independently.

Risk Control

The Expert Advisor includes multiple safety features:

  • Minimum account balance verification

  • Margin-aware lot calculation

  • Maximum lot limits

  • Trading cooldown after profit or loss

  • Optional over-leverage protection

  • Automatic closing when balance falls below the configured minimum

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD

Supported Timeframes: Any timeframe

Account Type: Hedging accounts recommended

Input Parameters

The EA provides a large number of configurable parameters, including:

  • Trading direction

  • Entry distance

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Risk management

  • Grid settings

  • Pyramiding settings

  • Trend filters

  • Volume settings

  • Trading schedule

  • Exit management

  • Global trailing protection

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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