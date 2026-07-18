Amazing AI Trading Cent Account
- Experts
-
- Version: 19.0
- Updated: 18 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account
Overview
Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on Cent Accounts. It combines multiple entry strategies, intelligent pyramiding, and advanced risk management to provide a structured and configurable trading approach.
Although optimized for XAU/USD, the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by your MT5 broker.
Main Features
Trading Modes
-
Signal-based trading
-
Grid trading
-
Intelligent pyramiding
Entry Strategies
The EA offers multiple configurable entry methods, including:
-
Technical indicator signals
-
Price movement entries
-
Price action confirmation
-
Independent Buy and Sell conditions
Risk Management
Multiple money management options are available:
-
Fixed lot size
-
Risk percentage
-
Balance-based lot calculation
-
Maximum exposure protection
-
Automatic position control
Pyramiding System
The built-in 10-step pyramiding system allows positions to be expanded in a controlled manner with:
-
Individual lot sizes for each level
-
Dynamic distance calculation
-
Risk-controlled scaling
-
Automatic emergency position closure
Exit Methods
The EA includes several independent exit options:
-
Stop Loss
-
Take Profit
-
Profit target
-
Trailing Stop
-
Time-based exit
-
Global Trailing Stop
-
Maximum profit and maximum loss protection
Market Filters
To improve trade selection, the EA supports:
-
EMA 34/89 trend filter
-
RSI confirmation
-
Volume confirmation
-
Trading session filter
-
Weekday filter
Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Recommended Symbol: XAU/USD
-
Compatible Symbols: Any MT5-supported symbol
-
Version: 23.00
-
Account Type: Cent and Standard MT5 accounts
Advantages
-
Multiple configurable entry methods
-
Independent Buy and Sell logic
-
Professional pyramiding system
-
Flexible money management
-
Multiple exit techniques
-
Advanced market filters
-
Easy-to-configure settings
-
Suitable for both new and experienced traders
Summary
Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a flexible trading solution that combines configurable entry strategies, structured position management, and comprehensive risk controls in a single Expert Advisor. Its modular design allows traders to customize the trading approach according to their preferences while maintaining disciplined trade management.