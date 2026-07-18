Amazing AI Trading Cent Account

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account

Overview

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on Cent Accounts. It combines multiple entry strategies, intelligent pyramiding, and advanced risk management to provide a structured and configurable trading approach.

Although optimized for XAU/USD, the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by your MT5 broker.

Main Features

Trading Modes

  • Signal-based trading

  • Grid trading

  • Intelligent pyramiding

Entry Strategies

The EA offers multiple configurable entry methods, including:

  • Technical indicator signals

  • Price movement entries

  • Price action confirmation

  • Independent Buy and Sell conditions

Risk Management

Multiple money management options are available:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage

  • Balance-based lot calculation

  • Maximum exposure protection

  • Automatic position control

Pyramiding System

The built-in 10-step pyramiding system allows positions to be expanded in a controlled manner with:

  • Individual lot sizes for each level

  • Dynamic distance calculation

  • Risk-controlled scaling

  • Automatic emergency position closure

Exit Methods

The EA includes several independent exit options:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Profit target

  • Trailing Stop

  • Time-based exit

  • Global Trailing Stop

  • Maximum profit and maximum loss protection

Market Filters

To improve trade selection, the EA supports:

  • EMA 34/89 trend filter

  • RSI confirmation

  • Volume confirmation

  • Trading session filter

  • Weekday filter

Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Recommended Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Compatible Symbols: Any MT5-supported symbol

  • Version: 23.00

  • Account Type: Cent and Standard MT5 accounts

Advantages

  • Multiple configurable entry methods

  • Independent Buy and Sell logic

  • Professional pyramiding system

  • Flexible money management

  • Multiple exit techniques

  • Advanced market filters

  • Easy-to-configure settings

  • Suitable for both new and experienced traders

Summary

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a flexible trading solution that combines configurable entry strategies, structured position management, and comprehensive risk controls in a single Expert Advisor. Its modular design allows traders to customize the trading approach according to their preferences while maintaining disciplined trade management.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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