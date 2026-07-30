Amazing AI Edge EA Scalping

Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA - MT5

Product Summary

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (compatible with other symbols)

Account Types: Standard and Cent accounts

Overview

Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading using multiple technical indicators, AI-weighted signal generation, and comprehensive risk management. While optimized for XAUUSD, it can be configured to trade other instruments supported by your broker.

The EA offers flexible entry and exit logic, optional grid trading, pyramiding, and extensive trade management settings that allow traders to customize the strategy according to their preferences.

Key Features

Entry System

Configurable entry filters using: Bollinger Bands RSI SMA, EMA, and WMA MACD CCI VWAP ATR Volume analysis

AI-weighted entry mode with adjustable indicator weights.

Trading Modes

Rule-based trading

AI-weighted signal trading

Optional grid trading module

Risk Management

Fixed lot or percentage-based position sizing

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Maximum profit and loss limits

Spread filter

Trade cooldown period

Exit Strategies

Supports multiple exit methods, including:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Breakeven

Bollinger Bands exit

Parabolic SAR exit

Indicator-based exit conditions

Pyramiding and Grid

Up to 10 configurable pyramiding levels

Optional grid trading

Adjustable lot sizing and grid distance

Additional Filters

EMA 34/89 trend filter

RSI filter

Volume filter

Trading time filter

Weekday filter

Recommendations

Test the EA thoroughly using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live trading.

Use a demo account to verify settings with your broker.

Optimize parameters according to your broker's execution speed, spread, and trading conditions.

Use appropriate risk management based on your account size and trading objectives.







