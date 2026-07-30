Amazing AI Edge EA Scalping

Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA - MT5

Product Summary

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (compatible with other symbols)

Account Types: Standard and Cent accounts

Overview

Amazing AI Edge Scalping EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading using multiple technical indicators, AI-weighted signal generation, and comprehensive risk management. While optimized for XAUUSD, it can be configured to trade other instruments supported by your broker.

The EA offers flexible entry and exit logic, optional grid trading, pyramiding, and extensive trade management settings that allow traders to customize the strategy according to their preferences.

Key Features

Entry System

  • Configurable entry filters using:

    • Bollinger Bands

    • RSI

    • SMA, EMA, and WMA

    • MACD

    • CCI

    • VWAP

    • ATR

    • Volume analysis

  • AI-weighted entry mode with adjustable indicator weights.

Trading Modes

  • Rule-based trading

  • AI-weighted signal trading

  • Optional grid trading module

Risk Management

  • Fixed lot or percentage-based position sizing

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Maximum profit and loss limits

  • Spread filter

  • Trade cooldown period

Exit Strategies

Supports multiple exit methods, including:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Breakeven

  • Bollinger Bands exit

  • Parabolic SAR exit

  • Indicator-based exit conditions

Pyramiding and Grid

  • Up to 10 configurable pyramiding levels

  • Optional grid trading

  • Adjustable lot sizing and grid distance

Additional Filters

  • EMA 34/89 trend filter

  • RSI filter

  • Volume filter

  • Trading time filter

  • Weekday filter

Recommendations

  • Test the EA thoroughly using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live trading.

  • Use a demo account to verify settings with your broker.

  • Optimize parameters according to your broker's execution speed, spread, and trading conditions.

  • Use appropriate risk management based on your account size and trading objectives.



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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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