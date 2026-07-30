Amazing Stability Fighter

Based on your EA source code, here is a professional MetaTrader 5 Market description that follows the Market guidelines (no profit claims, no excessive styling, and a clear explanation of the strategy and features).

Here's the finished description:

Amazing Edge EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing Edge EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade using a combination of candlestick analysis, RSI, and Moving Average confirmation. The strategy is intended to identify potential market momentum while providing configurable money management and trade management options.

The EA supports both fixed lot and risk-based position sizing, optional grid trading, trailing stop management, and configurable stop loss and take profit levels.

The default settings are optimized by the developer, but users should perform their own testing before using the EA on a live trading account.

Trading Strategy

The Expert Advisor opens trades only after a new candle is formed.

Entry conditions are based on:

  • Bullish or bearish candlestick confirmation

  • RSI momentum filter

  • Moving Average trend confirmation

Trades are executed only when all selected conditions are satisfied.

Main Features

  • Fully automated trading

  • Candlestick, RSI, and Moving Average entry confirmation

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

  • Fixed lot or risk percentage money management

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional Trailing Stop

  • Optional Grid Trading module

  • Optional Anti-Martingale profit exit

  • Automatic lot normalization according to broker requirements

  • Margin and volume validation before order execution

  • Magic Number support

  • Compatible with both hedging and netting accounts supported by MetaTrader 5

Risk Management

The EA includes several built-in risk management features:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage position sizing

  • Maximum lot limitation

  • Minimum account balance check

  • Margin availability verification

  • Broker volume validation

  • Configurable Stop Loss

  • Configurable Take Profit

  • Optional Trailing Stop

Grid Trading

The optional Grid module can open additional positions at user-defined price intervals.

Grid settings include:

  • Enable or disable grid trading

  • First grid distance

  • Next grid distance

  • Grid lot size

  • Maximum number of additional grid trades

Grid trading is disabled by default and can be enabled if desired.

Anti-Martingale Exit

The EA includes an optional Anti-Martingale exit mode that closes trades after a predefined profit target instead of using the standard Take Profit.

This feature can be enabled or disabled through the input parameters.

Input Parameters

Main configurable settings include:

  • Trade direction

  • Entry method

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Bollinger Bands settings

  • RSI settings

  • Moving Average settings

  • Grid settings

  • Anti-Martingale settings

  • Magic Number

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: Any

Symbols: Works on most Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and other broker-supported instruments.

The developer recommends optimizing the settings for each symbol and timeframe before live trading.

Important Information

  • This Expert Advisor does not use DLL files.

  • VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

  • Market conditions can change over time, and no trading system can guarantee profits.

  • Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Proper risk management is strongly recommended.


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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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