Amazing Stability Fighter
- Experts
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- Version: 23.10
- Updated: 30 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Based on your EA source code, here is a professional MetaTrader 5 Market description that follows the Market guidelines (no profit claims, no excessive styling, and a clear explanation of the strategy and features).
Here's the finished description:Amazing Edge EA for MT5
Overview
Amazing Edge EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade using a combination of candlestick analysis, RSI, and Moving Average confirmation. The strategy is intended to identify potential market momentum while providing configurable money management and trade management options.
The EA supports both fixed lot and risk-based position sizing, optional grid trading, trailing stop management, and configurable stop loss and take profit levels.
The default settings are optimized by the developer, but users should perform their own testing before using the EA on a live trading account.
Trading Strategy
The Expert Advisor opens trades only after a new candle is formed.
Entry conditions are based on:
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Bullish or bearish candlestick confirmation
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RSI momentum filter
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Moving Average trend confirmation
Trades are executed only when all selected conditions are satisfied.
Main Features
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Fully automated trading
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Candlestick, RSI, and Moving Average entry confirmation
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Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes
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Fixed lot or risk percentage money management
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Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Optional Trailing Stop
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Optional Grid Trading module
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Optional Anti-Martingale profit exit
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Automatic lot normalization according to broker requirements
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Margin and volume validation before order execution
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Magic Number support
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Compatible with both hedging and netting accounts supported by MetaTrader 5
Risk Management
The EA includes several built-in risk management features:
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Fixed lot size
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Risk percentage position sizing
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Maximum lot limitation
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Minimum account balance check
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Margin availability verification
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Broker volume validation
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Configurable Stop Loss
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Configurable Take Profit
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Optional Trailing Stop
Grid Trading
The optional Grid module can open additional positions at user-defined price intervals.
Grid settings include:
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Enable or disable grid trading
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First grid distance
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Next grid distance
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Grid lot size
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Maximum number of additional grid trades
Grid trading is disabled by default and can be enabled if desired.
Anti-Martingale Exit
The EA includes an optional Anti-Martingale exit mode that closes trades after a predefined profit target instead of using the standard Take Profit.
This feature can be enabled or disabled through the input parameters.
Input Parameters
Main configurable settings include:
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Trade direction
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Entry method
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Fixed lot size
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Risk percentage
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Bollinger Bands settings
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RSI settings
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Moving Average settings
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Grid settings
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Anti-Martingale settings
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Magic Number
Recommended Settings
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Timeframe: Any
Symbols: Works on most Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and other broker-supported instruments.
The developer recommends optimizing the settings for each symbol and timeframe before live trading.
Important Information
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This Expert Advisor does not use DLL files.
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VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.
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Market conditions can change over time, and no trading system can guarantee profits.
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Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.
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Proper risk management is strongly recommended.