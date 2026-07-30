Amazing Edge EA WMA Crossover EMA Gride

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Amazing Multi Strategy EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing Multi Strategy EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want a flexible trading system with multiple configurable entry and exit methods.

The EA combines several technical analysis techniques with advanced trade management and risk control features. Each strategy can be enabled or disabled independently, allowing traders to customize the system according to their preferred trading style and market conditions.

The default settings are optimized for XAU/USD, but the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by the broker.

Main Features

Multiple Entry Strategies

The EA supports several independent trading strategies, including:

  • RSI Momentum

  • EMA and Wilder Moving Average crossover

  • Bollinger Bands breakout

  • CCI crossover

  • Price breakout strategy

  • ADX directional crossover

  • VWAP and EMA crossover

  • Optional volume confirmation filter

Each strategy can be enabled or disabled individually.

Advanced Trade Management

The EA includes several built-in trade management functions:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • Fixed Take Profit

  • Risk-to-Reward ratio management

  • Break-even function

  • Trailing Stop

  • Separate trailing stop settings for grid positions

  • Configurable cooldown period after trade closure

Grid Trading

An optional grid module allows additional positions to be opened at configurable price intervals.

Grid settings include:

  • Enable or disable grid trading

  • First grid distance

  • Grid step distance

  • Grid lot size

  • Maximum number of grid trades

Risk Management

The EA contains several protection features designed for stable operation:

  • Automatic lot normalization

  • Margin availability verification

  • Spread filter

  • Stop level validation

  • Broker-compatible order execution

  • Magic Number support

  • Maximum simultaneous position control

Technical Indicators

The Expert Advisor supports the following indicators:

  • RSI

  • EMA

  • Wilder Moving Average

  • Bollinger Bands

  • CCI

  • ADX

  • VWAP

  • Volume Moving Average

Adjustable Parameters

Users can customize:

  • Lot size

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Risk-to-Reward ratio

  • Break-even settings

  • Trailing Stop settings

  • Grid parameters

  • Indicator periods

  • Indicator filters

  • Volume filter

  • Spread filter

  • Cooldown time

  • Magic Number

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAU/USD

Recommended Timeframe: M5

The EA can also be optimized for other instruments and timeframes.

Notes

  • Default settings are designed for XAU/USD.

  • Market conditions change over time, and optimization may be required.

  • Performance depends on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market volatility.

  • Proper risk management is recommended.



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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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