Amazing Straddle EA for XAUUSD
- Experts
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- Version: 22.10
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 10
Amazing Straddle EA for XAUUSD MT5 -Price Action base trading and working in Standard or Cent Account
Overview
Amazing Straddle EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines a symmetric pending-order straddle strategy with adaptive grid management, trend rescue logic, and trailing stop exits.
The EA is intended for traders who want a fully automated trading system with configurable money management and multiple built-in protection features.
Main Features
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Designed for MetaTrader 5
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Optimized for XAUUSD
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Symmetric Buy Stop and Sell Stop grid
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Adaptive grid spacing based on market conditions
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Automatic Trend Rescue system
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Rescue Hedge module
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Basket averaging (optional)
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Trailing Stop as the primary exit method
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Adaptive position sizing
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Automatic margin and balance protection
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Pending order management
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Dashboard on the trading chart
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Magic Number support
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Market validation safety checks
Trading Logic
The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around the current market price. As the market moves, pending orders are activated according to the configured grid distance.
If the market develops into a strong trend, the Trend Rescue module can open additional positions in the trend direction according to the selected settings.
Every open position is managed using the built-in trailing stop system. Under normal operation, trades are exited using trailing stops rather than fixed take-profit targets.
The EA also includes optional rescue hedge and basket averaging modules that can be enabled or disabled through the input parameters.
Risk Management
The Expert Advisor contains several built-in safety mechanisms including:
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Minimum account balance control
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Margin level protection
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Free margin verification
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Market validation safeguards
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Position volume normalization
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Emergency loss protection
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Maximum trade controls
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Pending order validation
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Symbol verification
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Automatic lot normalization
These features help prevent invalid trading operations and improve compatibility with MT5 Market validation.
Input Parameters
The EA provides a wide range of configurable settings, including:
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Grid levels
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Grid distance
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Lot sizes
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Adaptive price scaling
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Trend Rescue settings
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Rescue Hedge settings
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Basket Averaging
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Trailing Stop parameters
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Maximum risk limits
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Market validation settings
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Dashboard options
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Logging options
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Balance protection
All parameters can be adjusted to suit different trading preferences.
Recommended Trading Conditions
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread preferred or Standard Account
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VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation
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AutoTrading: Enabled
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Stable internet connection
Important Information
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This EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD.
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Trading performance depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spread, and account settings.
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No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.
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Users should test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
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Proper risk management is strongly recommended.
Version Highlights
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Adaptive Grid System
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Trend Rescue Engine
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Rescue Hedge Module
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Optional Basket Averaging
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Dynamic Trailing Stop Management
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Account Balance Protection
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Margin Safety Controls
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MT5 Market Validation Compatible Design
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Optimized Dashboard
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Configurable Risk Management