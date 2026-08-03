Amazing Straddle EA for XAUUSD

Amazing Straddle EA for XAUUSD MT5 -Price Action base trading and working in Standard or Cent Account

Overview

Amazing Straddle EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines a symmetric pending-order straddle strategy with adaptive grid management, trend rescue logic, and trailing stop exits.

The EA is intended for traders who want a fully automated trading system with configurable money management and multiple built-in protection features.

Main Features

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5

  • Optimized for XAUUSD

  • Symmetric Buy Stop and Sell Stop grid

  • Adaptive grid spacing based on market conditions

  • Automatic Trend Rescue system

  • Rescue Hedge module

  • Basket averaging (optional)

  • Trailing Stop as the primary exit method

  • Adaptive position sizing

  • Automatic margin and balance protection

  • Pending order management

  • Dashboard on the trading chart

  • Magic Number support

  • Market validation safety checks

Trading Logic

The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around the current market price. As the market moves, pending orders are activated according to the configured grid distance.

If the market develops into a strong trend, the Trend Rescue module can open additional positions in the trend direction according to the selected settings.

Every open position is managed using the built-in trailing stop system. Under normal operation, trades are exited using trailing stops rather than fixed take-profit targets.

The EA also includes optional rescue hedge and basket averaging modules that can be enabled or disabled through the input parameters.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor contains several built-in safety mechanisms including:

  • Minimum account balance control

  • Margin level protection

  • Free margin verification

  • Market validation safeguards

  • Position volume normalization

  • Emergency loss protection

  • Maximum trade controls

  • Pending order validation

  • Symbol verification

  • Automatic lot normalization

These features help prevent invalid trading operations and improve compatibility with MT5 Market validation.

Input Parameters

The EA provides a wide range of configurable settings, including:

  • Grid levels

  • Grid distance

  • Lot sizes

  • Adaptive price scaling

  • Trend Rescue settings

  • Rescue Hedge settings

  • Basket Averaging

  • Trailing Stop parameters

  • Maximum risk limits

  • Market validation settings

  • Dashboard options

  • Logging options

  • Balance protection

All parameters can be adjusted to suit different trading preferences.

Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread preferred or Standard Account

  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation

  • AutoTrading: Enabled

  • Stable internet connection

Important Information

  • This EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

  • Trading performance depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spread, and account settings.

  • No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

  • Users should test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Proper risk management is strongly recommended.

Version Highlights

  • Adaptive Grid System

  • Trend Rescue Engine

  • Rescue Hedge Module

  • Optional Basket Averaging

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop Management

  • Account Balance Protection

  • Margin Safety Controls

  • MT5 Market Validation Compatible Design

  • Optimized Dashboard

  • Configurable Risk Management


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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