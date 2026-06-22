Vision AI Neural Network AI Quantum

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 20.40
  • Activations: 5
 Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM MT5

Introducing "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" – A premier, institutional-grade trading system explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Powered by a pre-trained Multi-Timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1) Predictive Perceptron Matrix, this EA completely bypasses lagging lag-indicators to scan raw structural liquidity sweeps and algorithmic confluence zones in real-time.

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### 🧠 QUANTUM AI CORE ARCHITECTURE
Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems that suffer from severe drawdowns, Vision AI QUANTUM calculates the Statistical Volatility Range dynamically across multiple dimensions. It operates on an "Optimal Risk Efficiency Control" mechanism, executing entries ONLY at extreme over-extended historical levels where the reward-to-risk ratio is statistically mathematically superior.

### 🛡️ ELITE RISK SHIELD & PROTECTION
* **Perfect Basket SL/TP Target (USD):** Strict fixed cash drawdown and profit floors monitored straight from the broker account core API.
* **Dynamic RR Trailing Guard (1 RR -> 0 RR):** Once the overall basket hits a 1.0 RR profit ratio, the protective trailing shield instantly activates. If the market suddenly reverses, the EA force-closes the basket at 0.0 RR (Breakeven), guaranteeing you never turn a winning cycle into a loss.
* **Linear Recovery Grid Matrix:** If a position goes temporary out-of-bounds during high-impact news, the EA utilizes a conservative, non-exponential linear additive sizing algorithm (e.g., 0.05 -> 0.10 -> 0.15) to smoothly defuse and clear the basket safely.
* **Midnight Thin Market Shield:** Fully integrated with dynamic server session controls to automatically reject first entries or recovery matrix triggers during low-liquidity rollover hours, completely preventing [Market Closed] rejections.

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### ⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS & SETUP
* **Timeframe:** M5 (Highly Recommended for intra-day execution)
* **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
* **Account Type:** Hedging or Netting (Fully Compatible)
* **Minimum Balance:** $200 for 0.01 lot / $1,000 for 0.05 lot base
* **VPS:** Low latency latency VPS is highly recommended.

Unleash the supreme power of predictive neural trading. Secure your lifetime or annual license today and trade with the absolute precision of Vision AI QUANTUM!


🚀 ปฏิวัติวงการเทรดทองคำ! เปิดตัว "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" 🚀

สิ้นสุดการรอคอย! ระบบเทรดระดับสถาบัน Quant เกรดพรีเมียม ผ่านการตรวจสอบมาตรฐานสากลจาก MQL5 Market Validator 100% เรียบร้อยแล้ว! พร้อมให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของแล้ววันนี้!


🏆 จากพิมพ์เขียวการดักราคาที่แม่นยำ v20.00 สู่ระบบ "สมองกล 4 มิติ" ที่ฉลาดที่สุดในโลก!


🧠 จุดเด่นที่ทำให้ Vision AI QUANTUM เหนือกว่าบอททั่วไปในตลาด:

1️⃣ Pure 100% AI Multi-TF Matrix: ไม่ง้ออินดิเคเตอร์เก่า ๆ ที่ส่งสัญญาณช้า บอทใช้โครงข่ายประสาทเทียมสแกนโครงสร้างราคา 4 ไทม์เฟรมพร้อมกัน (M5, M15, M30, H1) เพื่อหาจุดกลับตัวของเจ้ามือรายใหญ่!

2️⃣ Optimal Risk Entry: เน้นสอยตั๋วเฉพาะจุด "ขอบเหว ขอบฟ้า" ที่ได้เปรียบราคาที่สุด และคุ้มค่าความเสี่ยง (Risk-Reward Ratio) สูงสุดเท่านั้น!

3️⃣ Perfect Risk Guard (1 RR -> 0 RR): ระบบล็อกทุนอัจฉริยะ! กำไรวิ่งถึง 1 เท่าของความเสี่ยง (1 RR) ด่านป้องกันจะทำงานทันที หากตลาดสะบัดย้อนศรกลับมา บอทจะปิดรวบตะกร้าที่จุดคุ้มทุน (0 RR) ทันที! หมดปัญหากำไรทิพย์!

4️⃣ Linear Recovery Grid: ตาข่ายเหล็กแก้ไม้แบบเรียงลำดับเลขคณิต (0.05 -> 0.10 -> 0.15) ไม่ทบ Lots แบบทวีคูณพอร์ตระเบิด ทนลากได้อึดและปลอดภัยสูงสุด

5️⃣ Target Fixed USD: ตั้งเป้าปิดรวบกำไร/ขาดทุนยกตะกร้าเป็นเงิน USD ซิงก์ตรงจากโบรกเกอร์ คุมวินัยเหล็กแทนคุณตลอด 24 ชม.


📈 ปลอดภัยด้วยระบบป้องกันช่วงตลาดปิด (Midnight Shield) หลบช่วงข่าวแรงและช่วงสวอปถ่างปลายวันได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ รองรับทั้งบัญชี Netting และ Hedging




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MQL TOOLS SL
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