Vision AI Neural Network AI Quantum

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 20.40
  • Активации: 5
 Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM MT5

Introducing "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" – A premier, institutional-grade trading system explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Powered by a pre-trained Multi-Timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1) Predictive Perceptron Matrix, this EA completely bypasses lagging lag-indicators to scan raw structural liquidity sweeps and algorithmic confluence zones in real-time.

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### 🧠 QUANTUM AI CORE ARCHITECTURE
Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems that suffer from severe drawdowns, Vision AI QUANTUM calculates the Statistical Volatility Range dynamically across multiple dimensions. It operates on an "Optimal Risk Efficiency Control" mechanism, executing entries ONLY at extreme over-extended historical levels where the reward-to-risk ratio is statistically mathematically superior.

### 🛡️ ELITE RISK SHIELD & PROTECTION
* **Perfect Basket SL/TP Target (USD):** Strict fixed cash drawdown and profit floors monitored straight from the broker account core API.
* **Dynamic RR Trailing Guard (1 RR -> 0 RR):** Once the overall basket hits a 1.0 RR profit ratio, the protective trailing shield instantly activates. If the market suddenly reverses, the EA force-closes the basket at 0.0 RR (Breakeven), guaranteeing you never turn a winning cycle into a loss.
* **Linear Recovery Grid Matrix:** If a position goes temporary out-of-bounds during high-impact news, the EA utilizes a conservative, non-exponential linear additive sizing algorithm (e.g., 0.05 -> 0.10 -> 0.15) to smoothly defuse and clear the basket safely.
* **Midnight Thin Market Shield:** Fully integrated with dynamic server session controls to automatically reject first entries or recovery matrix triggers during low-liquidity rollover hours, completely preventing [Market Closed] rejections.

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### ⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS & SETUP
* **Timeframe:** M5 (Highly Recommended for intra-day execution)
* **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
* **Account Type:** Hedging or Netting (Fully Compatible)
* **Minimum Balance:** $200 for 0.01 lot / $1,000 for 0.05 lot base
* **VPS:** Low latency latency VPS is highly recommended.

Unleash the supreme power of predictive neural trading. Secure your lifetime or annual license today and trade with the absolute precision of Vision AI QUANTUM!


🚀 ปฏิวัติวงการเทรดทองคำ! เปิดตัว "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" 🚀

สิ้นสุดการรอคอย! ระบบเทรดระดับสถาบัน Quant เกรดพรีเมียม ผ่านการตรวจสอบมาตรฐานสากลจาก MQL5 Market Validator 100% เรียบร้อยแล้ว! พร้อมให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของแล้ววันนี้!


🏆 จากพิมพ์เขียวการดักราคาที่แม่นยำ v20.00 สู่ระบบ "สมองกล 4 มิติ" ที่ฉลาดที่สุดในโลก!


🧠 จุดเด่นที่ทำให้ Vision AI QUANTUM เหนือกว่าบอททั่วไปในตลาด:

1️⃣ Pure 100% AI Multi-TF Matrix: ไม่ง้ออินดิเคเตอร์เก่า ๆ ที่ส่งสัญญาณช้า บอทใช้โครงข่ายประสาทเทียมสแกนโครงสร้างราคา 4 ไทม์เฟรมพร้อมกัน (M5, M15, M30, H1) เพื่อหาจุดกลับตัวของเจ้ามือรายใหญ่!

2️⃣ Optimal Risk Entry: เน้นสอยตั๋วเฉพาะจุด "ขอบเหว ขอบฟ้า" ที่ได้เปรียบราคาที่สุด และคุ้มค่าความเสี่ยง (Risk-Reward Ratio) สูงสุดเท่านั้น!

3️⃣ Perfect Risk Guard (1 RR -> 0 RR): ระบบล็อกทุนอัจฉริยะ! กำไรวิ่งถึง 1 เท่าของความเสี่ยง (1 RR) ด่านป้องกันจะทำงานทันที หากตลาดสะบัดย้อนศรกลับมา บอทจะปิดรวบตะกร้าที่จุดคุ้มทุน (0 RR) ทันที! หมดปัญหากำไรทิพย์!

4️⃣ Linear Recovery Grid: ตาข่ายเหล็กแก้ไม้แบบเรียงลำดับเลขคณิต (0.05 -> 0.10 -> 0.15) ไม่ทบ Lots แบบทวีคูณพอร์ตระเบิด ทนลากได้อึดและปลอดภัยสูงสุด

5️⃣ Target Fixed USD: ตั้งเป้าปิดรวบกำไร/ขาดทุนยกตะกร้าเป็นเงิน USD ซิงก์ตรงจากโบรกเกอร์ คุมวินัยเหล็กแทนคุณตลอด 24 ชม.


📈 ปลอดภัยด้วยระบบป้องกันช่วงตลาดปิด (Midnight Shield) หลบช่วงข่าวแรงและช่วงสวอปถ่างปลายวันได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ รองรับทั้งบัญชี Netting และ Hedging




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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Marco Scherer
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Vladimir Mametov
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Andrii Soma
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Эксперты
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
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Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
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ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO (Manual Edition) Ultimate Interactive Trade Planner & Risk Management Suite for MT5 CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a professional-grade, high-performance visual order management panel designed for discretionary traders who demand absolute precision, speed, and strict risk protection. This tool completely eliminates manual calculation errors by transforming your chart into an interactive trading workstation compatible with all asset classes on MT5—including Forex, Gold
Support and Resistance Multi TF Edition Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
CyberTrade Matrix: Multi-Timeframe S&R Spectrum Institutional-Grade Multi-TF Trend Matrix & Dynamic Support/Resistance Shields for MT5 CyberTrade Matrix is a premium, high-performance technical indicator engineered for professional traders who require a bird's-eye view of market structures across multiple horizons simultaneously. Powered by a optimized multi-timeframe engine, this indicator combines an Institutional EMA Cross Matrix (14/26) with Dynamic Visual Support and Resistance Shields (H4/
Vision AI Quantum Portfolio CFD
Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5 Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA,
Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition) **Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**). Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swi
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Эксперты
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
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