Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM MT5





Introducing "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" – A premier, institutional-grade trading system explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Powered by a pre-trained Multi-Timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1) Predictive Perceptron Matrix, this EA completely bypasses lagging lag-indicators to scan raw structural liquidity sweeps and algorithmic confluence zones in real-time.





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### 🧠 QUANTUM AI CORE ARCHITECTURE

Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems that suffer from severe drawdowns, Vision AI QUANTUM calculates the Statistical Volatility Range dynamically across multiple dimensions. It operates on an "Optimal Risk Efficiency Control" mechanism, executing entries ONLY at extreme over-extended historical levels where the reward-to-risk ratio is statistically mathematically superior.





### 🛡️ ELITE RISK SHIELD & PROTECTION

* **Perfect Basket SL/TP Target (USD):** Strict fixed cash drawdown and profit floors monitored straight from the broker account core API.

* **Dynamic RR Trailing Guard (1 RR -> 0 RR):** Once the overall basket hits a 1.0 RR profit ratio, the protective trailing shield instantly activates. If the market suddenly reverses, the EA force-closes the basket at 0.0 RR (Breakeven), guaranteeing you never turn a winning cycle into a loss.

* **Linear Recovery Grid Matrix:** If a position goes temporary out-of-bounds during high-impact news, the EA utilizes a conservative, non-exponential linear additive sizing algorithm (e.g., 0.05 -> 0.10 -> 0.15) to smoothly defuse and clear the basket safely.

* **Midnight Thin Market Shield:** Fully integrated with dynamic server session controls to automatically reject first entries or recovery matrix triggers during low-liquidity rollover hours, completely preventing [Market Closed] rejections.





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### ⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS & SETUP

* **Timeframe:** M5 (Highly Recommended for intra-day execution)

* **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

* **Account Type:** Hedging or Netting (Fully Compatible)

* **Minimum Balance:** $200 for 0.01 lot / $1,000 for 0.05 lot base

* **VPS:** Low latency latency VPS is highly recommended.



