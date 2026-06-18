CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 32.0
  • Activations: 5

CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel

CyberTrade PANEL MASTER is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid trading workstation engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5. It seamlessly bridges the gap between high-speed manual order routing and automated algorithmic momentum assistants, providing retail traders with the precision and risk controls usually reserved for prop-firm asset managers.

Built specifically to operate smoothly within Netting environment constraints, the application provides an active on-chart command matrix that functions concurrently alongside an advanced Multi-EMA breakout subsystem.

Core Execution Modules

  • Interactive Manual Trading Console: Deploys instantaneous, single-click buy or sell orders directly from your active chart overlay screen. Features rapid global liquidation keys to close all floating networks simultaneously, ensuring lightning-fast execution speed.

  • Automatic EMA Ribbon Pullback Engine: When activated, the algorithm continuously tracks dynamic market structural momentum using a conjoined EMA ribbon sequence (EMA 9, 14, 25, 50, 75, and 100) paired with an SMA filtered MACD baseline. It isolates precise pullback-and-continuation setups on lower exchange waves, making it highly optimized for fast-scalping strategies on the M5 timeframe.

  • Strict Daily Auto Quota Enforcement Policy: To systematically protect portfolio drawdowns from the dangers of emotional overtrading, the automated assistant enforces a rigid risk-routing policy. It strictly limits auto-trading exposure to a maximum of 3 completed cycle blocks per day based on a conjoined distribution path:

    • Maximum 2 BUY cycles and 1 SELL cycle per day.

    • Maximum 2 SELL cycles and 1 BUY cycle per day. Once this dynamic day-cap is breached, the automated scanner hard-locks itself out until the next server date reset.

Advanced Risk Management Subsystems

  • Dynamic Portfolio Risk Lot Scaling: Powered by an automated compounding engine that dynamically adjusts subsequent position lot allocations based on your peak recorded balance milestones. It standardizes target capital exposure without manual user intervention.

  • Mathematical Grid Recovery Network: If a manual cycle initialization encounters local structural pullbacks, the dual-action grid assistant deploys mathematically calculated recovery orders at fixed point distance fields, stabilizing the overall basket break-even floor.

  • Airtight Server Compliance Infrastructure: Fully optimized to pass the rigorous MQL5 Market Cloud Validator stress-testing environments. Runs asynchronous pre-flight margin verification routines ( OrderCalcMargin Matrix Check ) and automated Server Volume Limits synchronization filters before execution routing to completely secure transaction pipelines against any server rejects.

Input Parameters Guide

  • Use_Auto_Compound: Toggles dynamic portfolio risk lot scaling based on account growth.

  • Base_Balance_Per_001: The balance required for every 0.01 lot step increment.

  • Risk_Percent_Per_Cycle: Total financial margin percentage risk per trade cycle cluster.

  • Reward_R_Ratio: Targeted mathematical risk-to-reward ratio for automated basket closures.

  • Grid_Distance_Points: The strict distance in points maintained between consecutive grid recovery orders.

  • Auto_Timeframe: Defines the operational chart structure for indicator processing (Recommended: PERIOD_M5).


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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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