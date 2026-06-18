CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel

CyberTrade PANEL MASTER is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid trading workstation engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5. It seamlessly bridges the gap between high-speed manual order routing and automated algorithmic momentum assistants, providing retail traders with the precision and risk controls usually reserved for prop-firm asset managers.

Built specifically to operate smoothly within Netting environment constraints, the application provides an active on-chart command matrix that functions concurrently alongside an advanced Multi-EMA breakout subsystem.

Core Execution Modules

Interactive Manual Trading Console: Deploys instantaneous, single-click buy or sell orders directly from your active chart overlay screen. Features rapid global liquidation keys to close all floating networks simultaneously, ensuring lightning-fast execution speed.

Automatic EMA Ribbon Pullback Engine: When activated, the algorithm continuously tracks dynamic market structural momentum using a conjoined EMA ribbon sequence (EMA 9, 14, 25, 50, 75, and 100) paired with an SMA filtered MACD baseline. It isolates precise pullback-and-continuation setups on lower exchange waves, making it highly optimized for fast-scalping strategies on the M5 timeframe.

Strict Daily Auto Quota Enforcement Policy: To systematically protect portfolio drawdowns from the dangers of emotional overtrading, the automated assistant enforces a rigid risk-routing policy. It strictly limits auto-trading exposure to a maximum of 3 completed cycle blocks per day based on a conjoined distribution path: Maximum 2 BUY cycles and 1 SELL cycle per day. Maximum 2 SELL cycles and 1 BUY cycle per day. Once this dynamic day-cap is breached, the automated scanner hard-locks itself out until the next server date reset.



Advanced Risk Management Subsystems

Dynamic Portfolio Risk Lot Scaling: Powered by an automated compounding engine that dynamically adjusts subsequent position lot allocations based on your peak recorded balance milestones. It standardizes target capital exposure without manual user intervention.

Mathematical Grid Recovery Network: If a manual cycle initialization encounters local structural pullbacks, the dual-action grid assistant deploys mathematically calculated recovery orders at fixed point distance fields, stabilizing the overall basket break-even floor.

Airtight Server Compliance Infrastructure: Fully optimized to pass the rigorous MQL5 Market Cloud Validator stress-testing environments. Runs asynchronous pre-flight margin verification routines ( OrderCalcMargin Matrix Check ) and automated Server Volume Limits synchronization filters before execution routing to completely secure transaction pipelines against any server rejects.

Input Parameters Guide