Introducing the APOLAKI MT5: The Dynamic Grid Expert Advisor

*Set Files for EURUSD available on the Comments Section

*RESULTS SHOWN HERE ARE NOT OVER OPTIMIZED UNLIKE OTHER BOTS THE IS FOR SALE! ONLY REALISTIC RESULTS!

*The default settings of APOLAKI MT5 are optimized for EURUSD, based on rigorous back-testing over a 4-year period. For safe and effective operation, it's recommended to use the default settings with an account balance of at least $3,000 USD.



Dive into a world where technology meets mythology with our latest offering, the APOLAKI MT5 Expert Advisor. Developed by our team of seasoned professionals, APOLAKI MT5 is named after the powerful Filipino god of sun and war, symbolizing strength and protection - attributes that this EA embodies to ensure safety and reliability in your trading journey.

APOLAKI MT5 employs a grid strategy tailored with a suite of advanced features, all designed to respond intelligently to market volatility. Like the mighty god Apolaki who's always in tune with the universe's rhythms, this EA adapts its grid levels based on market fluctuations, ensuring your trades are always aligned with current conditions.

Our dynamic lot-sizing feature allows the EA to adjust trade sizes in real-time, allowing more flexible and optimal trading. This mirrors the versatility of Apolaki, who was not only a deity of war but also the patron of peace and forgiveness. With this feature, APOLAKI MT5 maintains balance and harmony in your trading by efficiently managing risk while seizing profit opportunities.

Moreover, APOLAKI MT5 is equipped with a smart take-profit mechanism and time filters that together serve as a beacon, guiding you through the often turbulent financial markets. These smart features ensure your trades are always at the right spot for maximizing gains and protecting your investment.

The APOLAKI MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor; it's a professional, safe, and reliable trading companion that stands tall in the face of market volatility. Its dynamic approach, driven by innovative algorithms and intelligent design, makes it a worthy addition to any trader's toolkit. With APOLAKI MT5, empower your trading strategy and revel in the light of consistent profits.





Exploring the APOLAKI MT5 EA Settings

The APOLAKI MT5 Expert Advisor boasts versatile settings, allowing traders to tailor their strategies to their preferences. Here's a brief look into its key features:

Stochastic RSI Indicator Settings: The EA utilizes the Stochastic RSI for entries, with configurable settings, including adjustable timeframe and external input parameters, providing flexibility for different trading strategies.

Dynamic Lots: This feature adjusts the lot size based on the current balance of your account. It provides an additional layer of risk management and can be enabled or disabled based on your preference.

Smart Grid System: The APOLAKI MT5 comes with an optional smart grid system, which uses ATR values for grid calculation. The grid's timeframe can be optimized, and it also includes a three-stage multiplier for added control. You can set the maximum number of lots and trades as per your risk tolerance.

Breakeven Sequence: This built-in feature allows your trades to reach a breakeven point. It can be toggled on and off, giving you more control over your trading performance.

Spread Filters: The EA includes spread filters, expressed in pips, to ensure safe trading conditions by avoiding excessive market spreads.

Weekday and Time Filters: APOLAKI MT5 integrates six time filters and Weekday filters to fine-tune your algorithmic trading, ensuring trades are executed at optimal market times.

Works with ANY BROKER!

Designed with the needs of algorithmic traders in mind, APOLAKI MT5 prioritizes ease of optimization. This reliable, safe, and consistent Expert Advisor is the perfect tool to enhance your trading strategy and

performance.







