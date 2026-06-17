CyberTrade Trend Grid Pro

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 3.20
  • Activations: 5
# CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro MT5
### The Institutional-Grade 4-Line EMA Breakout & Dynamic Cycle Engine for XAUUSD

CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a high-precision 4-Line Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Alignment Matrix with a mathematical, cycle-based Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Money Management engine, this Expert Advisor captures explosive trend expansions while keeping drawdown strictly capped.

Built with an ultra-fast Global Netting Scanner and a Micro-Margin Protection Shield, this system is 100% compliant with all international brokerage environments, seamlessly executing across both Retail Netting and Hedging account structures.

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## 🛠️ THE CORE ARCHITECTURE: HOW IT TRADES

The algorithm continuously diagnoses the market’s underlying volatility and structural symmetry through 4 proprietary EMA layers: Fast, Medium, Short-Term Trend, and Psychological Support/Resistance.

1. **The Volatility Squeeze (Explosion Hub):** The EA filters out low-probability environments by tracking price consolidation. It waits for the market to coil during tight sideways ranges.
2. **The Perfect Alignment (Breakout Trigger):** When momentum erupts and all 4 EMA lines align in perfect chronological order, the EA deploys a precise sniper market order on the verified breakout bar.
3. **Controlled Smart Grid Recovery:** Unlike reckless grid bots, our system utilizes a strict, capped recovery mechanism. If a short-term market noise triggers a pullback, the EA strategically places limited pending orders at structural key levels to optimize the basket's average price, liquidating the entire cycle smoothly at a unified profit target.

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## 🚀 ELITE POWER FEATURES

* **Mathematical R:R Cycle MM:** Abandon static pip-based targets. Every cycle operates on pure percentage risk. The algorithm computes a fixed Maximum Loss (1.0x Risk) and shoots for aggressive, multi-stage targets (up to 10.0x Reward).
* **Micro-Margin Safeguard Shield:** Specifically engineered to pass extreme evaluation challenges. If the account balance or free margin drops below safety thresholds (e.g., during low-equity tests), the EA automatically throttles back position sizing to the absolute broker minimum (0.01) to protect the account from margin liquidation.
* **High-Water Mark Compounding:** An optional smart compounding matrix that scales contract sizing dynamically as your net equity prints new peaks.
* **Precision Time-Session Filter:** Eliminates toxic, low-liquidity market environments. The EA focuses capital efficiency entirely during heavy-volume London and New York overlaps.
* **Real-Time Chart Console:** Displays a clean, interactive diagnostic dashboard directly on your terminal, tracking real-time floating metrics, closed cycle accounting, spread premiums, and algorithmic trend status.

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## ⚙️ OPTIMIZED INPUT SPECIFICATIONS

* **InitialLot (Default: 0.05):** Starting volume size tailored for standard or funded accounts.
* **Risk_Percent_Per_Cycle (Default: 10.0%):** Total percentage of equity risked per strategic trade cycle.
* **Reward_R_Ratio (Default: 10.0x):** Targeted mathematical profit ratio relative to the core risk.
* **MaxGridTrades (Default: 2):** Ultra-strict hard cap on safety recovery orders. No endless martingale.
* **GridStepPoints (Default: 500):** Minimum points gap required before triggering secondary safety buffers.
* **MaxSpread (Default: 50):** Protection limit to prevent entry during high-slippage rollovers.

---

## 📈 SYSTEM RECOMMENDATIONS

* **Asset:** XAUUSD (Gold)
* **Timeframe:** M5, M15, or H1 (Optimized for low-M5 execution)
* **Broker Environment:** ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread accounts.
* **Execution:** A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operations.

Take control of your algorithmic gold trading. Download the Free Demo and execute your backtests today!
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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3 (1)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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