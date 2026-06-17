CyberTrade Trend Grid Pro

# CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro MT5

### The Institutional-Grade 4-Line EMA Breakout & Dynamic Cycle Engine for XAUUSD





CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a high-precision 4-Line Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Alignment Matrix with a mathematical, cycle-based Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Money Management engine, this Expert Advisor captures explosive trend expansions while keeping drawdown strictly capped.





Built with an ultra-fast Global Netting Scanner and a Micro-Margin Protection Shield, this system is 100% compliant with all international brokerage environments, seamlessly executing across both Retail Netting and Hedging account structures.





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## 🛠️ THE CORE ARCHITECTURE: HOW IT TRADES





The algorithm continuously diagnoses the market’s underlying volatility and structural symmetry through 4 proprietary EMA layers: Fast, Medium, Short-Term Trend, and Psychological Support/Resistance.





1. **The Volatility Squeeze (Explosion Hub):** The EA filters out low-probability environments by tracking price consolidation. It waits for the market to coil during tight sideways ranges.

2. **The Perfect Alignment (Breakout Trigger):** When momentum erupts and all 4 EMA lines align in perfect chronological order, the EA deploys a precise sniper market order on the verified breakout bar.

3. **Controlled Smart Grid Recovery:** Unlike reckless grid bots, our system utilizes a strict, capped recovery mechanism. If a short-term market noise triggers a pullback, the EA strategically places limited pending orders at structural key levels to optimize the basket's average price, liquidating the entire cycle smoothly at a unified profit target.





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## 🚀 ELITE POWER FEATURES





* **Mathematical R:R Cycle MM:** Abandon static pip-based targets. Every cycle operates on pure percentage risk. The algorithm computes a fixed Maximum Loss (1.0x Risk) and shoots for aggressive, multi-stage targets (up to 10.0x Reward).

* **Micro-Margin Safeguard Shield:** Specifically engineered to pass extreme evaluation challenges. If the account balance or free margin drops below safety thresholds (e.g., during low-equity tests), the EA automatically throttles back position sizing to the absolute broker minimum (0.01) to protect the account from margin liquidation.

* **High-Water Mark Compounding:** An optional smart compounding matrix that scales contract sizing dynamically as your net equity prints new peaks.

* **Precision Time-Session Filter:** Eliminates toxic, low-liquidity market environments. The EA focuses capital efficiency entirely during heavy-volume London and New York overlaps.

* **Real-Time Chart Console:** Displays a clean, interactive diagnostic dashboard directly on your terminal, tracking real-time floating metrics, closed cycle accounting, spread premiums, and algorithmic trend status.





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## ⚙️ OPTIMIZED INPUT SPECIFICATIONS





* **InitialLot (Default: 0.05):** Starting volume size tailored for standard or funded accounts.

* **Risk_Percent_Per_Cycle (Default: 10.0%):** Total percentage of equity risked per strategic trade cycle.

* **Reward_R_Ratio (Default: 10.0x):** Targeted mathematical profit ratio relative to the core risk.

* **MaxGridTrades (Default: 2):** Ultra-strict hard cap on safety recovery orders. No endless martingale.

* **GridStepPoints (Default: 500):** Minimum points gap required before triggering secondary safety buffers.

* **MaxSpread (Default: 50):** Protection limit to prevent entry during high-slippage rollovers.





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## 📈 SYSTEM RECOMMENDATIONS





* **Asset:** XAUUSD (Gold)

* **Timeframe:** M5, M15, or H1 (Optimized for low-M5 execution)

* **Broker Environment:** ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread accounts.

* **Execution:** A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operations.





Take control of your algorithmic gold trading. Download the Free Demo and execute your backtests today!