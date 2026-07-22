Pivot Day Indicator for MT5

Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart.

Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals.

Key Features:

Automatic Daily Calculation: Automatically updates Pivot Points and daily levels at the start of every new trading day.

Complete Level Coverage: Plots key levels including Pivot Line , R1, R2, R3 , S1, S2, S3 , and Daily Open Price .

Clean & Clear Chart Interface: Automatically labels each line with its corresponding level name and price for effortless reading.

Customizable Appearance: Full control over colors for Pivot, Resistance, Support, and Open Price lines to suit any chart template.

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Displays daily levels seamlessly across lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4).

Lightweight & High Performance: Optimized code structure without unnecessary background timers to ensure smooth operation during backtesting and live trading.

Level Legend:

Pivot Day: Central pivot level representing the average of the previous day's High, Low, and Close.

R1, R2, R3: Key Resistance levels (Potential target / Take Profit / Reversal zones).

S1, S2, S3: Key Support levels (Potential target / Reversal / Bounce zones).

DayOpenLine: Current day's opening price level for quick bias assessment.

Input Parameters: