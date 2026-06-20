CyberTradeTHxAI Jarvis AI Gold Master Pro

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 34.0
  • Activations: 5

🚀 JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO v34.00 - Product Description

👑 Overview

JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO is a premier, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Alpha-Ribbon Trend Scanner with an optimized Neural Network Probability Engine, this EA represents the pinnacle of automated precision, dynamic risk management, and flawless order execution without relying on any external custom indicators.

Unlike traditional grid systems that suffer from lag and multi-position inflation, JARVIS operates on a strict Monolith Unified Close Architecture. It treats your account equity with sovereign discipline, executing single-order net-outs to completely eliminate order loops and hedging errors during periods of extreme market volatility.

🧠 Core Subsystems & Key Features

  • Integrated Sniper EMA Matrix: Uses a multi-layered ribbon filter (8, 21, 55, 200) synchronized with Stochastic momentum to capture absolute structural breakouts.

  • Neural Network Probability Sizer: Built-in prediction nodes run continuous mathematical calculations (Sigmoid) against price deviations from fair value and net volume to validate every market entry.

  • Dynamic AI R:R Sizer: The EA automatically scales target profit expectations based on AI conviction. Strong trends extend profit horizons up to 10.0x RR, while sideways markets compress targets down to 3.5x RR for rapid, safe cash-out cycles.

  • Unified Emergency Kill-Switch: Features a highly optimized manual "CLOSE ALL POSITIONS" button that directly interacts with the broker's core ledger via MQL5 Standalone commands, wiping the entire basket clean in a single millisecond fraction.

🛡️ Iron-Clad Capital Protection (Sovereign Guard)

⚠️ Strict Portfolio Rule: Hard Fixed Cash Loss Limit JARVIS treats risk as an absolute boundary. When Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD is set to 100 USD, the EA dynamically tracks the entire basket's floating profile. The moment the total collective portfolio drawdown hits the -100 USD floor, the Monolith Unified Close Engine triggers instantly—wiping the netting lot size to zero in one single market sweep. No trailing lag. No partial close errors. No individual contract exposure.

  • Hard Account Drawdown Guard: Automatic cycle shutdown if equity breach exceeds your specified percentage floor.

  • Broker Margin Guard: Pre-calculates free margin thresholds to entirely isolate tester stop-outs.

  • Dynamic Rest Protocol: Imposes a mandatory 60-minute operational lockout after any basket liquidation cycle, forcing discipline and completely preventing emotional revenge-trading during volatile spikes.

  • Spread Premium Interceptor: Blocks initial contract activation if the broker's spread expands beyond your threshold limit.

🎛️ Recommended Optimization Settings

  • Trading Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Timeframe: M5 / M15 (For optimal Trend Score capture)

  • Account Type: MT5 Netting / Retail Netting (Highly Recommended)

  • Minimum Capital: 1,000 USD

  • Initial Position Sizing: 0.05 - 0.08 Lots

  • Fixed Basket Loss Limit: 100 USD Total Basket

  • AI Threshold Probability: 0.60 (60% Strict Accuracy Barrier)

📥 Installation & Setup Guide

  1. Download and place the CyberTradeTHxAI JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO.mq5 file directly into your MQL5/Experts/ folder.

  2. Open MetaEditor, press F7 (Compile). Ensure 0 Errors, 0 Warnings appear in the compilation log.

  3. Drag the Expert Advisor onto a fresh XAUUSD chart.

  4. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 Terminal settings.

  5. Set your preferred Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD limit (e.g., 100) and let the sovereign AI engine securely pilot your portfolio.

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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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