CyberTradeTHxAI TradeStation Panel PRO
- Experts
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Chainarong Yensawat***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
“การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
***บังคับข้อตกลง***
"ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
- Version: 29.96
- Activations: 5
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a premium, hybrid trading utility engine built for MT5. It perfectly combines a high-performance Manual Trading Panel with a fully automated EMA Ribbon Pullback Strategy, governed by an advanced Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Cycle Money Management architecture.
Whether you are a professional manual day-trader or looking for a strict trend-following automation tool, CyberTrade TradeStation PRO adapts to your edge while maintaining institutional-grade risk parameters.
💎 Key Features
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Hybrid Trading Workflow: Execute trades manually via the beautiful on-screen interactive panel, or let the built-in M5 EMA Ribbon system sniper entries for you.
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Dynamic R:R Cycle MM: The system continuously tracks your peak balance to calculate real-time Target Profit (TP) and Max Loss (SL) based on a designated Risk/Reward multiplier. No fixed points, completely adaptive to your equity curve.
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Interactive Break-Even Lock: Once the basket profit hits the designated R-unit threshold, the system automatically trailing-locks the profit floor at $0 to guarantee a risk-free run.
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Dual-Action Grid Engine: Choose between 2 custom operational modes to handle multiple baskets:
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RECOVERY MODE: An advanced averaging system (Martingale structure) with a dynamic lot multiplier to extract the account safely out of drawdowns.
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ACCUMULATE MODE: A compounding trend-following system (Pyramiding structure) to aggressively stack positions with the micro-trends.
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Customizable Daily Auto Quota: Fully restrict the maximum number of algorithmic cycles permitted per day to stay disciplined and protect your capital from over-trading during sideways market conditions.
🛠️ Strategic Parameter Settings
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Use Auto Compound: Switch to true to calculate starting lot sizes dynamically based on your available balance.
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Base Balance Per 0.01: Adjust the scaling factor for lot generation (e.g., $1000 per 0.01 lot).
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Risk Percent Per Cycle: The percentage of maximum capital allocated as risk for a single operational cycle.
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Reward R Ratio: The target multiplier relative to the risk unit (e.g., 5.0 means your target is a 5:1 R:R payout).
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Grid Mode: Instantly switch the mathematical logic of the trailing basket between Recovery or Accumulate.
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Grid Distance Points: Minimum distance required before laying out consecutive grid levels, secured with a built-in frequency armor against high-volatility tick floods.
📌 Recommendations & Specifications
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Timeframe: Optimized natively for M5 charts for rapid intraday cycles, but compatible with any timeframe.
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Symbols: Highly recommended for liquid majors such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold).
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Account Type: 100% compliant with both Hedging and institutional Netting environments.
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VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous, un-interrupted auto-scanning operations.