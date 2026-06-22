CyberTradeTHxAI TradeStation Panel PRO

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 29.96
  • Activations: 5

CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a premium, hybrid trading utility engine built for MT5. It perfectly combines a high-performance Manual Trading Panel with a fully automated EMA Ribbon Pullback Strategy, governed by an advanced Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Cycle Money Management architecture.

Whether you are a professional manual day-trader or looking for a strict trend-following automation tool, CyberTrade TradeStation PRO adapts to your edge while maintaining institutional-grade risk parameters.

💎 Key Features

  • Hybrid Trading Workflow: Execute trades manually via the beautiful on-screen interactive panel, or let the built-in M5 EMA Ribbon system sniper entries for you.

  • Dynamic R:R Cycle MM: The system continuously tracks your peak balance to calculate real-time Target Profit (TP) and Max Loss (SL) based on a designated Risk/Reward multiplier. No fixed points, completely adaptive to your equity curve.

  • Interactive Break-Even Lock: Once the basket profit hits the designated R-unit threshold, the system automatically trailing-locks the profit floor at $0 to guarantee a risk-free run.

  • Dual-Action Grid Engine: Choose between 2 custom operational modes to handle multiple baskets:

    1. RECOVERY MODE: An advanced averaging system (Martingale structure) with a dynamic lot multiplier to extract the account safely out of drawdowns.

    2. ACCUMULATE MODE: A compounding trend-following system (Pyramiding structure) to aggressively stack positions with the micro-trends.

  • Customizable Daily Auto Quota: Fully restrict the maximum number of algorithmic cycles permitted per day to stay disciplined and protect your capital from over-trading during sideways market conditions.

🛠️ Strategic Parameter Settings

  • Use Auto Compound: Switch to true to calculate starting lot sizes dynamically based on your available balance.

  • Base Balance Per 0.01: Adjust the scaling factor for lot generation (e.g., $1000 per 0.01 lot).

  • Risk Percent Per Cycle: The percentage of maximum capital allocated as risk for a single operational cycle.

  • Reward R Ratio: The target multiplier relative to the risk unit (e.g., 5.0 means your target is a 5:1 R:R payout).

  • Grid Mode: Instantly switch the mathematical logic of the trailing basket between Recovery or Accumulate.

  • Grid Distance Points: Minimum distance required before laying out consecutive grid levels, secured with a built-in frequency armor against high-volatility tick floods.

📌 Recommendations & Specifications

  • Timeframe: Optimized natively for M5 charts for rapid intraday cycles, but compatible with any timeframe.

  • Symbols: Highly recommended for liquid majors such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Account Type: 100% compliant with both Hedging and institutional Netting environments.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous, un-interrupted auto-scanning operations.


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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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