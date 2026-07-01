Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 599.99
  • Updated: 4 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition)

**Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**).

Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swing Reverse Subsystem**, the EA does not rely on fragile fixed grid layers or dangerous martingales. Instead, it aims for massive risk-to-reward ratios while strictly managing retail vulnerabilities.

---

### 🧠 CORE QUANTUM ARCHITECTURE & STRATEGY

The EA processes price feed ticks through a multi-layered verification gate before a single order is routed to the server:

1. **Whale Wick Liquidity Sweep Matrix:** The core engine monitors extreme price expansions. It triggers buy/sell protocols only when current Ask/Bid liquidity sweeps past the high or low boundaries of previous bars, successfully trapping institutional fake-outs.
   
2. **Absolute Dual-Zone MACD Interlock:** To completely eliminate the risk of "catching falling knives" during heavy one-sided news drops, the EA operates with a dual trend-lock standard:
   - **BUY** orders are strictly permitted only when the MACD Main Line is above the Zero line AND crossed above the Signal Line ($Main > Signal > 0$).
   - **SELL** orders are strictly permitted only when the MACD Main Line is below the Zero line AND crossed below the Signal Line ($Main < Signal < 0$).

3. **Neural Network RSI Pipeline Gate:** An internal lightweight neural network processes localized trend velocity, volume feed data, and scaled RSI metrics to output an autonomous probability edge. Orders are executed only if the A.I. Confidence Score clears your decisive input threshold (e.g., $\ge 60\%$).

4. **Strict Intrabar Re-entry Prevention:** To ensure portfolio longevity, the system enforces a strict **One Position Per Candlestick Bar** rule. If a position hits its Stop Loss or closes within a bar, the system locks further entries, patiently searching for signals only when the next fresh bar prints.

---

### 🛡️ KEY RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

- **No Dangerous Strategies:** No Martingale, no Grid, no Averaging. Every position is protected by a definitive hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- **Advanced BreakEven Protector:** Automatically moves your Stop Loss to a profitable buffer zone once the trade matures in time and covers broker commissions.
- **Broker Maximum Spread Guard:** Actively blocks orders during heavy news slippage or abnormal spread widening (Optimized for tight raw/zero accounts such as Exness, XM, IC Markets).
- **Day Rollover Safe Window:** Automatically restricts trading during toxic market rollover swap hours (23:30 broker time) when spreads artificially inflate.

---

### 🎛️ PREMIUM HUD DASHBOARD CONTROLLER

The EA renders a sleek, institutional double-panel interface directly on your chart:
- **Realtime Portfolio Enterprise Dashboard (Left Box):** Tracks floating metrics, net equity P/L, active volume data, and calculated historical performance across 4 intervals (1 Week, 1 Month, 6 Months, 1 Year).
- **Strategy Checklist Auditor Panel (Right Box):** Provides complete transparency on why the EA is waiting or standby, verifying spread, time locks, and indicator gates instantly in premium Gold text theme.

---

### ⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS & SETUP

- **Symbol:** XAUUSD / GOLD
- **Timeframe:** M15 (Highly Optimized) or M5 (For active intraday traders)
- **Account Type:** ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread accounts with low commissions.
- **Broker Compatibility:** Fully compatible with Exness, XM, IC Markets, and Prop Firm accounts (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).
- **VPS:** A low-latency Windows VPS (under 20ms to broker server) is highly recommended for atomic entry precision.
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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