Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum

# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition)





**Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**).





Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swing Reverse Subsystem**, the EA does not rely on fragile fixed grid layers or dangerous martingales. Instead, it aims for massive risk-to-reward ratios while strictly managing retail vulnerabilities.





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### 🧠 CORE QUANTUM ARCHITECTURE & STRATEGY





The EA processes price feed ticks through a multi-layered verification gate before a single order is routed to the server:





1. **Whale Wick Liquidity Sweep Matrix:** The core engine monitors extreme price expansions. It triggers buy/sell protocols only when current Ask/Bid liquidity sweeps past the high or low boundaries of previous bars, successfully trapping institutional fake-outs.

2. **Absolute Dual-Zone MACD Interlock:** To completely eliminate the risk of "catching falling knives" during heavy one-sided news drops, the EA operates with a dual trend-lock standard:

- **BUY** orders are strictly permitted only when the MACD Main Line is above the Zero line AND crossed above the Signal Line ($Main > Signal > 0$).

- **SELL** orders are strictly permitted only when the MACD Main Line is below the Zero line AND crossed below the Signal Line ($Main < Signal < 0$).





3. **Neural Network RSI Pipeline Gate:** An internal lightweight neural network processes localized trend velocity, volume feed data, and scaled RSI metrics to output an autonomous probability edge. Orders are executed only if the A.I. Confidence Score clears your decisive input threshold (e.g., $\ge 60\%$).





4. **Strict Intrabar Re-entry Prevention:** To ensure portfolio longevity, the system enforces a strict **One Position Per Candlestick Bar** rule. If a position hits its Stop Loss or closes within a bar, the system locks further entries, patiently searching for signals only when the next fresh bar prints.





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### 🛡️ KEY RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES





- **No Dangerous Strategies:** No Martingale, no Grid, no Averaging. Every position is protected by a definitive hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

- **Advanced BreakEven Protector:** Automatically moves your Stop Loss to a profitable buffer zone once the trade matures in time and covers broker commissions.

- **Broker Maximum Spread Guard:** Actively blocks orders during heavy news slippage or abnormal spread widening (Optimized for tight raw/zero accounts such as Exness, XM, IC Markets).

- **Day Rollover Safe Window:** Automatically restricts trading during toxic market rollover swap hours (23:30 broker time) when spreads artificially inflate.





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### 🎛️ PREMIUM HUD DASHBOARD CONTROLLER





The EA renders a sleek, institutional double-panel interface directly on your chart:

- **Realtime Portfolio Enterprise Dashboard (Left Box):** Tracks floating metrics, net equity P/L, active volume data, and calculated historical performance across 4 intervals (1 Week, 1 Month, 6 Months, 1 Year).

- **Strategy Checklist Auditor Panel (Right Box):** Provides complete transparency on why the EA is waiting or standby, verifying spread, time locks, and indicator gates instantly in premium Gold text theme.





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### ⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS & SETUP





- **Symbol:** XAUUSD / GOLD

- **Timeframe:** M15 (Highly Optimized) or M5 (For active intraday traders)

- **Account Type:** ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread accounts with low commissions.

- **Broker Compatibility:** Fully compatible with Exness, XM, IC Markets, and Prop Firm accounts (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).

- **VPS:** A low-latency Windows VPS (under 20ms to broker server) is highly recommended for atomic entry precision.