Support and Resistance Multi TF Edition Pro
- Indicators
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Chainarong Yensawat***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
“การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
***บังคับข้อตกลง***
"ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
- Version: 299.99
- Updated: 28 July 2026
- Activations: 5
CyberTrade Matrix: Multi-Timeframe S&R Spectrum
Institutional-Grade Multi-TF Trend Matrix & Dynamic Support/Resistance Shields for MT5
CyberTrade Matrix is a premium, high-performance technical indicator engineered for professional traders who require a bird's-eye view of market structures across multiple horizons simultaneously. Powered by a optimized multi-timeframe engine, this indicator combines an Institutional EMA Cross Matrix (14/26) with Dynamic Visual Support and Resistance Shields (H4/D1) to deliver flawless trend filtering without cluttering your main trading workspace.
🚀 Advanced Technical Features
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Center-Bottom Trend Matrix Grid: Displays the synchronized EMA trend status (Uptrend / Downtrend / Flat) for 5 critical timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) simultaneously. Specially locked at the center-bottom corner to preserve screen space for execution panels.
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Smart Tick-Filtering Shield (CPU Optimized): Standard multi-TF indicators heavily drain CPU cycles by fetching data on every tick. The CyberTrade Matrix uses an advanced bar-state tracker that recalculates multi-TF data only upon the close of the current bar, reducing platform lag and terminal resource consumption by up to 98%.
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Dynamic Institutional S&R Levels: Automatically plots key historical support and resistance thresholds from the H4 and Daily (D1) cycles. Lines are projected with minimal thickness and labeled accurately, acting as pure psychological price levels.
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Persistent Visual Layer Protection: Engineered with a deep Z-ordering index layer. All lines and text objects are forced to load with OBJPROP_BACK = true and lower priority, allowing them to pass seamlessly beneath trading consoles (like the TradeStation PRO) without causing button selection glitches or graphical overlaps.
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Anti-Flicker Clean Deinit Core: Features an absolute garbage collection routine. When switching charts or timeframes, all residual object footprints are permanently purged from the terminal cache, entirely removing ghost text artifacts and double-label bugs.
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Integrated Push & Terminal Alerts: Includes a multi-channel alert matrix that delivers real-time notifications via popup windows, acoustic WAV sounds, secure SMTP emails, or Mobile Push Notifications whenever major H4/D1 support and resistance structural updates occur.
⚙️ Parametric Configurations & Inputs
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EMA_Fast (Default: 14) / EMA_Slow (Default: 26): Defines the mathematical period boundaries for the trend filter matrix.
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MAMethod (Default: MODE_EMA): Allows customization of the internal moving average algorithm (EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA).
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TableXDistance (Default: 750): Precision horizontal coordinate shift keeping the dashboard neatly centralized in the lower zone.
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TableYSpacing (Default: 22): Controls text matrix vertical density for custom screen resolutions.
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SR_LinesBack (Default: 1): Sets the absolute candle index offset to calculate major structural swing highs and lows.
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EnableAlert / Sound / Mobile / Email: Modular toggle options to control your real-time notification routing.