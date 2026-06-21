CyberTradeTHxAI Friday AI Gold Hunter ICT PRO

🚀 FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT - Product Description

👑 Overview

FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT is a premium, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Ribbon Trend Matrix with a Smart Money Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection Engine, this EA operates entirely on single-position execution (Single-Shot) with zero custom indicators required.

The system features a Multi-Currency Auto-Scale Layer, allowing it to seamlessly pass the strict MQL5 Market Automatic Validation protocols while maintaining its specialized core logic optimized for high-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD).

🧠 Core Subsystems & Operational Logic

4-EMA Ribbon Trend Scan: Continuously monitors structural market direction using 25, 50, 75, and 100 Exponential Moving Averages to ensure trades are executed strictly inline with institutional momentum.

Smart Money FVG Detection: Identifies market inefficiencies (Imbalances) where major market participants inject high-volume liquidity, securing high-probability setups at fair-value prices.

Deep Neural Network Winrate Filter: Evaluates price expansion velocity, FVG gap density, and market volatility through a mathematical Sigmoid node to calculate confidence intervals. The EA selectively triggers only when the live evaluation hits your exact accuracy requirements (0.50 - 0.99).

Sovereign Customizable BreakEven: Dynamically tracks floating R:R relative to your risk profile. Once your defined R:R target is reached, the EA automatically adjusts the Stop Loss to secure entry capital plus commission offsets on the broker's ledger.

🛡️ Institutional Capital Protection Matrix

⚠️ Pure Basket Risk Protocol: Hard Cash Loss Limit Risk management is handled with absolute sovereign discipline. When Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD is locked at 100 USD, the EA tracks the net collective floating profile (including commissions and swap fees). The moment the floating drawdown touches the -100 USD limit, the Monolith Unified Close Engine triggers instantly—wiping the net position lot size to zero in one single market deal. No multi-position trailing lag, no partial fill errors, no residual exposure.

Hard Account Drawdown Guard: Automatic lockout protective circuit breaker if collective basket drawdown breaches your pre-set percentage.

Unified Emergency Close Button: Features a high-speed manual "EMERGENCY CLOSE ALL" interface that bypasses standard tick loops to interact directly with the broker ledger via MQL5 Chart Event handlers.

Dynamic Post-Close Rest Protocol: Imposes a strict 60-minute cooling-off period after any basket clearance cycle to enforce portfolio discipline and eliminate revenge-trading noise.

🎛️ Input Parameters & Specifications

Manual_Initial_Lot: Base Initial Sizing for ICT Matrix (Lots)

Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD: Hard Fixed Cash Loss Limit Per Cycle Basket Total (USD)

Reward_R_Ratio: Profit Target Ratio Relative to Loss Budget (R:R)

InpBreakEvenTriggerRR: Target R:R Level to trigger BreakEven Lock

InpLockProfitPoints: Points to secure past entry price when locked

InpStopLossPoints / InpTakeProfitPoints: Standard required SL/TP distances in Points

AI_Min_Winrate_Required: Minimum AI Winrate Barrier Required to Fire (0.50 - 0.99)

MaxCyclesPerDay: Maximum Absolute Trade Waves Allowed Allocation Per Day

MaxSpread: Maximum Allowable Spread Premium for Initial Triggers (Points)

📥 Installation & Deployment

Download and place the compiled CyberTradeTHxAI FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT PRO.ex5 into your MQL5/Experts/ folder. Drag the Expert Advisor onto a fresh chart (XAUUSD / Gold is highly recommended; compatible with major currency pairs). Navigate to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and ensure "Allow Algo Trading" and "Allow modification of Signals settings" are checked. Set your custom parameters (e.g., 100 USD Fixed Loss, 6.0 R:R Target) and let the sovereign AI securely pilot your portfolio.