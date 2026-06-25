Vision AI Quantum Portfolio CFD

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 430.30
  • Updated: 26 June 2026
  • Activations: 5

Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD

The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5

Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, META, INTC, NFLX, BAC ,GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY , BTCUSD and Institutional Spot GOLD / XAUUSD).

🧠 The 3-Step Grand Master Core Strategy (100% Strict H4 Rule)

The system adheres to an unbreakable institutional rulebook executed strictly on the H4 Timeframe to ensure absolute edge and flawless risk management:

  1. Gate 1: Institutional Triple EMA Filter The system blocks any counter-trend operations. Trading is only authorized when the live price architecture is in a verified bullish regime: Price > EMA 100 > EMA 150 > EMA 200.

  2. Gate 2: H4 Liquidity Sweep Scanner Built-in smart wick sensor monitors live price actions to capture retail Stop-Loss cascades. It sniper-enters a BUY position the exact millisecond the price sweeps below the previous H4 candle's LOW, acquiring maximum liquidity alongside market makers.

  3. Gate 3: MACD & AI Momentum Approval The neural network core cross-analyzes M30 volume concentration with H4 momentum filters. Trade execution is green-lit only if MACD Main > 0.0 and MACD Main > Signal, shielding your capital from fake-outs.

🔒 Premium Smart Exit Strategy (Zero Profit-Cutting Bias)

  • Open Target Profit (No Meat Left Behind): The EA executes trades with an open TP to let profits run indefinitely into massive high-RR deals.

  • The H4 MACD Exit Trigger: Positions are liquidated instantly at the market only when a confirmed H4 candle close produces a MACD Main < Signal cross.

  • Ultra-Tight Protection: Stop Loss is dynamically locked directly underneath the institutional EMA 200 line, ensuring micro-drawdown and low-stress operations.

📊 Exclusive Professional Dashboard Features

  • Sovereign Multi-Period Auditor: Track live metrics across 5 critical timeframes directly on your chart (1 Week, 1 Month, 6 Months, 1 Year, and 5 Years Performance).

  • Individual Asset Kill-Switch: Take full mandate over your risk exposure. Easily toggle trading ON/OFF for any specific stock or gold asset prior to high-impact earnings season or economic news.

  • Global Region Clock Dropdown: Switch the terminal visual clock interface smoothly to your preferred economic timezone (Bangkok, New York, London, Tokyo, or Server).

  • MQL5 Market Validator Perfect Pass: Codebase features full optimization for dynamic lot normalization, trade-stops verification, and rollover protection.

⚙️ Specifications & Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Account Type: Hedging / Netting (Compatible with all major brokers)

  • Timeframe: H4 (Internal Deep Learning uses M30 data)

  • Minimum Capital: $500 USD (Optimized for $1,000+ accounts)

  • Setup: Simply attach to one chart (e.g., XAUUSD or EURUSD) and the monolith multi-asset architecture will scan all configured assets automatically.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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