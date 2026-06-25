Vision AI Quantum Portfolio CFD
- Experts
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Chainarong Yensawat***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
“การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
***บังคับข้อตกลง***
"ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
- Version: 430.30
- Updated: 26 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD
The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5
Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, META, INTC, NFLX, BAC ,GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY , BTCUSD and Institutional Spot GOLD / XAUUSD).
🧠 The 3-Step Grand Master Core Strategy (100% Strict H4 Rule)
The system adheres to an unbreakable institutional rulebook executed strictly on the H4 Timeframe to ensure absolute edge and flawless risk management:
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Gate 1: Institutional Triple EMA Filter The system blocks any counter-trend operations. Trading is only authorized when the live price architecture is in a verified bullish regime: Price > EMA 100 > EMA 150 > EMA 200.
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Gate 2: H4 Liquidity Sweep Scanner Built-in smart wick sensor monitors live price actions to capture retail Stop-Loss cascades. It sniper-enters a BUY position the exact millisecond the price sweeps below the previous H4 candle's LOW, acquiring maximum liquidity alongside market makers.
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Gate 3: MACD & AI Momentum Approval The neural network core cross-analyzes M30 volume concentration with H4 momentum filters. Trade execution is green-lit only if MACD Main > 0.0 and MACD Main > Signal, shielding your capital from fake-outs.
🔒 Premium Smart Exit Strategy (Zero Profit-Cutting Bias)
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Open Target Profit (No Meat Left Behind): The EA executes trades with an open TP to let profits run indefinitely into massive high-RR deals.
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The H4 MACD Exit Trigger: Positions are liquidated instantly at the market only when a confirmed H4 candle close produces a MACD Main < Signal cross.
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Ultra-Tight Protection: Stop Loss is dynamically locked directly underneath the institutional EMA 200 line, ensuring micro-drawdown and low-stress operations.
📊 Exclusive Professional Dashboard Features
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Sovereign Multi-Period Auditor: Track live metrics across 5 critical timeframes directly on your chart (1 Week, 1 Month, 6 Months, 1 Year, and 5 Years Performance).
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Individual Asset Kill-Switch: Take full mandate over your risk exposure. Easily toggle trading ON/OFF for any specific stock or gold asset prior to high-impact earnings season or economic news.
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Global Region Clock Dropdown: Switch the terminal visual clock interface smoothly to your preferred economic timezone (Bangkok, New York, London, Tokyo, or Server).
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MQL5 Market Validator Perfect Pass: Codebase features full optimization for dynamic lot normalization, trade-stops verification, and rollover protection.
⚙️ Specifications & Recommendations
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Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
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Account Type: Hedging / Netting (Compatible with all major brokers)
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Timeframe: H4 (Internal Deep Learning uses M30 data)
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Minimum Capital: $500 USD (Optimized for $1,000+ accounts)
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Setup: Simply attach to one chart (e.g., XAUUSD or EURUSD) and the monolith multi-asset architecture will scan all configured assets automatically.