Made to Echo

4

Meet Made to Echo

This is a limited pricing phase. Get it at 99 while under 5 sales. Once that cap is reached, new price will be 129. Currently sold: 4 copies.


MQl5 channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/robotsofluaiy

Instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763451 

Reach out for the correct backtest settings — I’ll send you everything needed.


Designed for traders who value simplicity, stability, and strict control, Made to Echo is your one-chart trading assistant, purpose-built to handle prop firm rules and private account management alike.

Send a message to receive a demo-account trial build.

How the EA works

  • A smart volatility filter monitors average true range expansion to detect breakout environments. The EA enters during moments of directional expansion while avoiding sideways chop, increasing the likelihood of strong follow-through.

Intelligent Risk Management

  • Automatically calculates lot size based on account size and drawdown limits
  • Choose between fixed lot and risk-per-trade logic
  • Never exposes your account to unsafe levels of risk

 Built for Prop Firm Challenges

  • Consistent low drawdown behavior for stable equity curves
  • Easy to use, no risky strategies like grid or martingale

 Best Use: Attach to XAUUSD on timeframe M30

 Run only on one chart! EA manages everything internally – no need to attach to multiple symbols.

After purchase: Contact us to join our private Telegram channel for updates, news, tips, and discussion.
Reviews 9
Arnoldpp
339
Arnoldpp 2025.11.24 19:43 
 

This is a wonderful work, perfectly stable with an appropriate risk-to-reward ratio. Really five stars MT5 EA. Could I possibly request a review of the source code? Because the EA never opens a trade on the launch day. Thus, it misses all trading on that day. However, trading occurs on an account that was started days earlier."

JiangGui
58
JiangGui 2025.11.21 14:08 
 

After two weeks of use, the results were quite good.

Elvira1968
69
Elvira1968 2025.11.20 09:37 
 

I would like to start by thanking the developer for the excellent work and responsiveness. After more than a month of using this EA, it has proven to be very reliable. It offers very good entry points as well as a highly effective grid protection system. Unlike other EAs that simply place grid orders every 100–200–300 points and rely on a martingale approach with the hope that the market returns, this EA uses a completely different grid protection logic. It allows the EA to protect a losing position rather than simply increasing lot size and hoping for luck. In the discussion section, I will attach a screenshot with statistics for the last week and a half, along with explanations of some nuances. Regarding the comment that the EA performs better in backtesting than in live trading — please take into consideration that the market has become significantly more volatile. On one of the days, I stopped all my EAs because a single one-minute candle moved 2000 points. No EA can handle such volatility perfectly. I also want to mention one weakness related to basket positions. I had an issue when the EA was running on the MetaTrader VPS. It was resolved after I switched to the VPS provided by my broker, IC Markets (I’m not sure how to correctly describe this type of VPS, but instead of migrating in MetaTrader, I connect remotely to the VPS as if it were a separate computer). If anyone encounters a similar issue, please contact the developer so they can gather more information to resolve it fully. In conclusion, this EA is definitely worth your attention, but you must take into account the increased market volatility compared to earlier this year and approach the EA’s settings with responsibility.

Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
475
Reply from developer Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis 2025.11.20 15:14
Hi dear client , your amazing review is so much appreciated, thank you so much.
Lion
389
Lion 2025.11.16 17:08 
 

I'm really surprised by the number of negative reviews here, if they listened to the devs instructions they would actually see this EA is really good. On standard mode - yes it might have a bit of trouble HOWEVER when you turn on the prop protection (and not over leveraging) this EA performs extremely well. I've been using this EA for just over a month now and it's 8.1% up on my account WITH THE PROP PROTECTION settings - so it will take one entry at a time NOT multiple which is where a lot of the problems others have been having might have come from (the results are very different as I checked/questioned this too before I bought the EA) . The logic is solid and the developer is super helpful. My guess is that a lot of these others don't have patience and are letting emotions dictate their trading - if you gona get rich quick it'll be with the lottery not trading.

Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
475
Reply from developer Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis 2025.11.16 21:32
Thank you so much for your wonderful review , it truly helps me and everyone as i hope everyone would try to follow my guide and get the best out of the EA.
Kate_43
148
Kate_43 2025.11.12 02:10 
 

Real result in Oct and Nov 2025 is much worse than Backtest result during Jan-Sep 2025, please improve/update the EA. Once improve to be better, I'll change my review and rating.

Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
475
Reply from developer Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis 2025.11.12 07:06
A new update is already on the way, with a little patience the results will be much better soon
DNkRockzzzzZ
710
DNkRockzzzzZ 2025.11.11 10:27 
 

Doesn´t work. I was using the EA for a Month now and was losing a trade, winning a trade, losing a trade and so on. The backtests of the merchant are looking like a Gridbot you can see it in the drawdown. In reality the EA opens a position with a SL and not positions in a basket. So the account balance goes up and down not as it does in his Screenshot. His Backtests are going exactly until the XAU Crash in October when his EA crashed the account too (standard settings). You should never buy an EA when the merchant doesn´t show live Statistics. I stopped using this EA. Screenshot of my backtest in the comments.

Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
475
Reply from developer Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis 2025.11.11 14:31
Hello im sorry to hear that , we recently updated and fixed some issues , please send me your results into private so i check your settings and see what happened.
Dmitrii Castravet
818
Dmitrii Castravet 2025.11.11 10:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
475
Reply from developer Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis 2025.11.11 14:32
Hi, thank you for your nice review,i appreciate it.
ALEXANDR SAMONII
112
ALEXANDR SAMONII 2025.10.26 06:43 
 

За первые 2 дня торговли вернул деньги, потраченные на покупку. Спасибо разработчику!

Дополняю отзыв. Всё хорошо работает. EA точно входит в рынок. За 3 недели использования 8 тейк профитов и 1 стоп лосс.

Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
475
Reply from developer Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis 2025.10.26 10:05
Thats amazing thank you for your feedback.
baderbader
1398
baderbader 2025.10.09 15:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
475
Reply from developer Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis 2025.10.09 17:13
Thank you so much for your feedback
