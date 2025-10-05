Made to Echo
Made to Echo
Designed for traders who value simplicity, stability, and strict control, Made to Echo is your one-chart trading assistant, purpose-built to handle prop firm rules and private account management alike.
How the EA works
- A smart volatility filter monitors average true range expansion to detect breakout environments. The EA enters during moments of directional expansion while avoiding sideways chop, increasing the likelihood of strong follow-through.
Intelligent Risk Management
- Automatically calculates lot size based on account size and drawdown limits
- Choose between fixed lot and risk-per-trade logic
- Never exposes your account to unsafe levels of risk
Built for Prop Firm Challenges
- Consistent low drawdown behavior for stable equity curves
- Easy to use, no risky strategies like grid or martingale
Best Use: Attach to XAUUSD on timeframe M30
Run only on one chart! EA manages everything internally – no need to attach to multiple symbols.
This is a wonderful work, perfectly stable with an appropriate risk-to-reward ratio. Really five stars MT5 EA. Could I possibly request a review of the source code? Because the EA never opens a trade on the launch day. Thus, it misses all trading on that day. However, trading occurs on an account that was started days earlier."