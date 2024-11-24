US100 Nasdaq EA

4.43
  • Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system    Live Signal
  • This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
  • Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect.


Welcome to the US100 Nasdaq EA


US100 Nasdaq EA: Your Edge in the Fast-Growing Nasdaq

The US100, also known as USTech or Nasdaq, stands out as one of the most challenging indices due to its rapid growth over recent years and its constantly shifting market dynamics. Unlike other indices, there's a scarcity of successful Expert Advisors (EAs) that can trade the Nasdaq with a favorable risk-to-reward ratio over the long term without resorting to risky strategies like grid, martingale, or aggressive recovery methods that can quickly deplete your account.


Introducing US100 Nasdaq EA — engineered with a smart algorithm with multiple strategies to maximize profits during the best trading moments and minimize losses during uncertainty that goes beyond traditional support and resistance levels and avoids common market traps. This EA harnesses multiple unique strategies, intelligently following the flow of smart money to optimize profits. Enjoy risk-to-reward ratios of 1:3 for most strategies and 1:2 for others, providing you with a safer yet profitable trading experience.


Maximize your trading potential and tackle the Nasdaq with confidence using US100 Nasdaq EA!


Key Features:

  1. Not Broker-Sensitive: Trade effortlessly with any broker of your choice.
  2. Exceptional Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Designed for optimal trading outcomes.
  3. User-Friendly: Perfect for both new traders and seasoned professionals. 
  4. Beginner-friendly: free from the complexity of numerous set files and external links. Everything you need is hard-coded.
  5. Prop Firm Friendly: Ideal for prop firm trading with compliant performance.
  6. Innovative Trading Style: Breaks free from conventional methods for market makers, offering a distinctive and effective approach.
  7. Multiple strategies: Multiple strategies have been developed to follow smart money movements unlike other systems that simply use support and resistance by retailers and market makers to liquidate you 

Step up your trading game with US100 Nasdaq EA—the future of smart trading is here.


Highlights:

  • Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe to the symbol chart of the Nasdaq pairs (Nas100, USTech, US100 (Nasdaq 100), NDX, etc.)  
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
  • Minimum Account Balance: 50 $ 
  • FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
  • A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm


Backtesting Highlight:

Due to the exponential growth of US100 over recent years, its market behavior has changed significantly. Our EA focuses on strategies for when US100 is valued above 18K (currently around 21K). Most strategies are designed to perform optimally above this level. Backtesting after mid-2024 shows outstanding performance for values above 18K. Strategies are dynamically adjusted for different price ranges, with take profits and stop losses tailored to each range.


About Us:

As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!    



Reviews 15
z
145
z 2025.04.02 14:56 
 

I'm currently running all of your Expert Advisors – SilverPulse, Brentoil, Goldmind, Goldpulse, US30, and US100, along with a few others. (On the screen, you’ll also see US30Maker and Franco Scalp, which are not yours.) I've been trading conservatively over the past few months, and in March, I achieved a steady gain of around 5%. I'm letting everything run a bit further and looking forward to what the next month will bring. Thanks a lot for all your great strategies! I've also had the pleasure of interacting with the author behind these EAs, and I have to say – they are incredibly helpful and highly competent. Whether it's answering questions, providing updates, or offering guidance on how to best use the strategies, the support has been outstanding. It's clear that a lot of thought, experience, and care has gone into developing these EAs. I really appreciate the dedication and professionalism – it makes a big difference, especially when trading in a more conservative, long-term approach. @see screenshot of Trading Result in Comment Sektion https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126122#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=56333829 Highly recommended!

Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.14 12:52 
 

A very safe and profitable long-term product and the support is excellent

gabriel hencz
153
gabriel hencz 2025.01.02 15:59 
 

I love Babak, every time I wrote to him he answered and was very helpful. In addition, he answered as long as I had questions on New Year's Eve. I used three products: US30, US100, GoldMind. They're still in testing, but I think I'll be buying all the AI ​​from him. I will let you know soon when all AI is ready and tested.

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Babak Alamdar
3.3 (20)
Experts
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system   Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAU with full pairs like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH! I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportu
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Babak Alamdar
3.5 (12)
Experts
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system  Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 997 $ Welcome to the GoldMind AI Hey, I'm GoldMind AI! This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAUUSD, as the light version of GoldPulse AI with different future updates and surprising features. I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any oppo
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.64 (47)
Experts
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system   Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAU with full pairs like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH! I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportu
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Experts
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Experts
Diversify your trading with new instruments, your portfolio will be stronger  Live Signal  This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 745 $ Welcome to the SilverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI! This is the first smartest robot that trades Silver or XAG with full pairs like XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD! I check the news every single day and I take advantag
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
Experts
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system    Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect. Join the public chat group: Click here Welcome to the US30 Dow Jones EA US30 Dow Jones EA: Master the Dynamic Dow Jones The US30, also known as the Dow Jones, is one of the most popular indices in the market. Despite the plethora of expert advisors available, few succeed
Dax EA
Babak Alamdar
2.6 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO:  (The EA includes 23 distinct strategies built into one powerful system — something most sellers would split into multiple EAs.) Only 3 copies left at the current price! Next price: $799 — happening very soon! Final Price: $999 NEW (from $499) → Get 2 Expert Advisors FREE for 2 trading account numbers. Buy not just a backtest, but a real trading system — developed by a trader with 18 years of experience.     No Grid. No Martingale. Just Real Strategies with Tight Stop Losses, and
Filter:
z
145
z 2025.04.02 14:56 
 

I'm currently running all of your Expert Advisors – SilverPulse, Brentoil, Goldmind, Goldpulse, US30, and US100, along with a few others. (On the screen, you’ll also see US30Maker and Franco Scalp, which are not yours.) I've been trading conservatively over the past few months, and in March, I achieved a steady gain of around 5%. I'm letting everything run a bit further and looking forward to what the next month will bring. Thanks a lot for all your great strategies! I've also had the pleasure of interacting with the author behind these EAs, and I have to say – they are incredibly helpful and highly competent. Whether it's answering questions, providing updates, or offering guidance on how to best use the strategies, the support has been outstanding. It's clear that a lot of thought, experience, and care has gone into developing these EAs. I really appreciate the dedication and professionalism – it makes a big difference, especially when trading in a more conservative, long-term approach. @see screenshot of Trading Result in Comment Sektion https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126122#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=56333829 Highly recommended!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.04.02 15:06
Thank you so much for your kind words and feedback
John Woodward Jr
392
John Woodward Jr 2025.03.11 10:40 
 

Babak is great with customer support. He is always ready to answer questions and offer help. That being said, unfortunatly, this EA was not profitable for me.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.03.21 14:58
Thanks for the feedback, John. US100 EA is a swing system with perfect R: R and short-stop losses. When I last updated at the end of January (around 40 days ago), I created five sectors to suit different trading styles. Since we're at a strong level of the monthly candle, there were some False breakouts. It was usually able to profit for about 3 to 8 USD for 0.1 lot, but since it didn't meet the minimum take profit and movement was short, The EA closed some deals with SL. A swing system with such a good R: R can recover all losses with some good deals. Since some users couldn't handle emotions during DD, I added 2 new sectors. Users will be able to scalp instead of swing trade in these sectors. During the temporary period, you can use trailing sectors. in this temporary period also Ultra conservative sector + scalping trailing conservative can be a good combination. (Generally I don't like trailing in swing system, because it will lower the profits in the long run)
Bob0511
632
Bob0511 2025.02.25 15:25 
 

In one word it's a garbage. Not profitable.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.02.25 15:45
You always had my special respect, Artur! Whenever you start an argument with users in the Telegram group, be prepared to hear their criticism. Not overreacting by leaving the group and posting the same nonsense reviews on all my EAs
tobias
509
tobias 2025.01.27 12:55 
 

Hello together, good support and amazing results. I will update my review in a few month.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.27 13:52
I appreciate your feedback, mate
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.14 12:52 
 

A very safe and profitable long-term product and the support is excellent

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.14 22:38
Thank you for your feedback, Othman
Alexander Seidel
1519
Alexander Seidel 2025.01.14 06:36 
 

Was soll ich sagen. ALLE aber auch alle Produkte von Babak machen nachhaltig VERLUST. Leider. Er ist sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit. Leider funktionieren seine EA allesamt nicht... Entweder sieh traden wochenlang gar nicht oder wenn sie sich mal trauen irgendeinen Trade zu machen endet dieser im Verlust... wenigstens kumuliert am Tag... Meine Geduld ist am Ende. Ich werde die EA vielleicht Mitte des Jahres wieder einmal testen. Bisher AUSNAHMSLOS ein Fehlinvest... LEIDER

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.14 10:42
I released the EA around one month ago! if your mindset on trading is everyday profit then it doesn't work mate!
gabriel hencz
153
gabriel hencz 2025.01.02 15:59 
 

I love Babak, every time I wrote to him he answered and was very helpful. In addition, he answered as long as I had questions on New Year's Eve. I used three products: US30, US100, GoldMind. They're still in testing, but I think I'll be buying all the AI ​​from him. I will let you know soon when all AI is ready and tested.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.02 16:58
Thank you for your feedback, Gabriel
Adam Moosa
639
Adam Moosa 2024.12.24 15:45 
 

I recently had the opportunity to try out US100 NASDAQ EA and, while I haven't yet had the chance to use it for a long time, I want to highlight the exceptional support provided by the developer. He has been incredibly responsive and helpful, addressing all of my questions and concerns promptly. His dedication and professionalism give me confidence in the product's potential. I'm looking forward to exploring it further and fully leveraging its capabilities.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.12.24 16:28
I appreciate your feedback, Adam
Torsten
461
Torsten 2024.12.24 10:16 
 

If you’re searching for a trustworthy EA to tackle the US100, Babak’s NASDAQ US100 EA is an absolute gem. I’ve been using it for some time now, and I can confidently say this is one of those rare finds that delivers what it promises—and then some. First off, let’s talk about Babak. His support is second to none. He genuinely listens to his buyers, takes feedback seriously, and responds to questions or concerns with same-day answers and clear explanations. This level of dedication is something you don’t often see in the trading world, and it builds a ton of confidence in both the product and its creator. Now, onto the EA itself. It’s an incredibly well-thought-out system that trades using 9 different strategies on the US100. No grid, no martingale, and no recovery trades—just straightforward, clear risk/reward setups. That’s refreshing in a market flooded with overly complex or risky systems. Babak’s transparency is also top-notch; the results are published through reputable broker feeds, so you can verify its performance for yourself. One of the things I really appreciate is the EA’s versatility and Babak’s ongoing commitment to improvement. He recently introduced new options, and I’m excited to see how they perform when the market becomes active again in January. It’s clear that he’s always looking for ways to make his products even better. This EA is just another example of Babak’s outstanding work—he’s earned my trust, and I’m sure he’ll earn yours too. Highly recommended for anyone looking to trade the US100 with a reliable, well-supported system. Keep up the great work, Babak!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.12.24 14:05
Thank you so much for your incredibly kind words, Torsten
Yanddy Lim
154
Yanddy Lim 2024.12.24 04:11 
 

I have been using Babak product and in fact i have all of his products. Improvements are made regularly and has been better up to date. Babak is patently answer all my questions with confident and most importantly he answers all questions openly without covering anything up. Being tranparent is the key. Thats why i keep coming back for more. Thank you Babak and keep up the good work mate.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.12.24 14:07
your continued support and the kind words you’ve shared in this five-star review mean the world to me, thanks, Yanddy
SteadyProfitIncome
143
SteadyProfitIncome 2024.12.23 18:08 
 

I have all of Babak’s ea’s. What I love about Babak is he has the best support, and he will answer any queries you would have. He also keeps the EA updated, and they are a big improvement to previous versions.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.12.23 18:38
I appreciate your feedback, mate
Morteza Hosseini
371
Morteza Hosseini 2024.12.23 07:16 
 

Good Expert Advisor with competent support!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.12.23 12:32
I appreciate your feedback, Morteza
PopArt2025
356
PopArt2025 2024.12.18 09:43 
 

Responded to my questions promptly and politely, which was very reassuring. This EA can be set according to risk tolerance, so it is good that one EA can be used for several operations. I am very much looking forward to the future.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.12.18 12:15
I appreciate your feedback, mate
Nice Trader
3501
Aller Uja 2024.12.16 14:15 
 

I have been using this EA for a very short time, but it has been enough to provide a review, as I am familiar with most of this developer's work and have no doubts about the EA’s reliability. I also recommend other products from this developer, which, in my opinion, have earned a new mark of quality after a major update. Given that the past few years have been very unstable in the global economy and other influencing events, creating an absolutely stable EA is extremely challenging. With that in mind, here are a few additional recommendations for this EA, as I have suggested with others: All EAs are more of a marathon, not a sprint, and risk management is absolutely critical. If you have a losing day or even consecutive losses, it doesn’t mean the EA is bad—this is a normal phenomenon. The key is ensuring that you have enough capital to sustain you for the months ahead. That said, I reserve the right to revise my review if necessary or if I notice any changes in the EA’s reliability.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.12.16 14:35
Thank you for your feedback, Aller
Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.29 13:43
I appreciate your feedback, Yu Wei
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