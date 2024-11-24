US100 Nasdaq EA
- Experts
-
Babak Alamdar⭐️As a Forex Specialist, I've been around since 2007.
⭐️Besides that, I've been a professional algorithm trader for a long time.
👆My Telegram ID: https://t.me/BabakMt4
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 30 April 2025
- Activations: 10
- Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system Live Signal
- This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
- Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect.
- Join the public chat group: Click here
Welcome to the US100 Nasdaq EA
US100 Nasdaq EA: Your Edge in the Fast-Growing Nasdaq
The US100, also known as USTech or Nasdaq, stands out as one of the most challenging indices due to its rapid growth over recent years and its constantly shifting market dynamics. Unlike other indices, there's a scarcity of successful Expert Advisors (EAs) that can trade the Nasdaq with a favorable risk-to-reward ratio over the long term without resorting to risky strategies like grid, martingale, or aggressive recovery methods that can quickly deplete your account.
Introducing US100 Nasdaq EA — engineered with a smart algorithm with multiple strategies to maximize profits during the best trading moments and minimize losses during uncertainty that goes beyond traditional support and resistance levels and avoids common market traps. This EA harnesses multiple unique strategies, intelligently following the flow of smart money to optimize profits. Enjoy risk-to-reward ratios of 1:3 for most strategies and 1:2 for others, providing you with a safer yet profitable trading experience.
Maximize your trading potential and tackle the Nasdaq with confidence using US100 Nasdaq EA!
Key Features:
- Not Broker-Sensitive: Trade effortlessly with any broker of your choice.
- Exceptional Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Designed for optimal trading outcomes.
- User-Friendly: Perfect for both new traders and seasoned professionals.
- Beginner-friendly: free from the complexity of numerous set files and external links. Everything you need is hard-coded.
- Prop Firm Friendly: Ideal for prop firm trading with compliant performance.
- Innovative Trading Style: Breaks free from conventional methods for market makers, offering a distinctive and effective approach.
- Multiple strategies: Multiple strategies have been developed to follow smart money movements unlike other systems that simply use support and resistance by retailers and market makers to liquidate you
Highlights:
- Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe to the symbol chart of the Nasdaq pairs (Nas100, USTech, US100 (Nasdaq 100), NDX, etc.)
- No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
- Minimum Account Balance: 50 $
- FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
- A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm
Backtesting Highlight:
Due to the exponential growth of US100 over recent years, its market behavior has changed significantly. Our EA focuses on strategies for when US100 is valued above 18K (currently around 21K). Most strategies are designed to perform optimally above this level. Backtesting after mid-2024 shows outstanding performance for values above 18K. Strategies are dynamically adjusted for different price ranges, with take profits and stop losses tailored to each range.
About Us:As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!
I'm currently running all of your Expert Advisors – SilverPulse, Brentoil, Goldmind, Goldpulse, US30, and US100, along with a few others. (On the screen, you’ll also see US30Maker and Franco Scalp, which are not yours.) I've been trading conservatively over the past few months, and in March, I achieved a steady gain of around 5%. I'm letting everything run a bit further and looking forward to what the next month will bring. Thanks a lot for all your great strategies! I've also had the pleasure of interacting with the author behind these EAs, and I have to say – they are incredibly helpful and highly competent. Whether it's answering questions, providing updates, or offering guidance on how to best use the strategies, the support has been outstanding. It's clear that a lot of thought, experience, and care has gone into developing these EAs. I really appreciate the dedication and professionalism – it makes a big difference, especially when trading in a more conservative, long-term approach. @see screenshot of Trading Result in Comment Sektion https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126122#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=56333829 Highly recommended!