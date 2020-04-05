MACD Applied

The MACD Applied strategy uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) principles for short entries.

Strategy Rules
  • Trend Filter : Price must be above the 200 MA or 200 EMA.
  • MACD Crossover : The MACD line must cross above the signal line.
  • Location Constraint : This crossover must occur below the MACD zero line.
  • Trade Entry : Enter on the candle immediately following the crossover.
  • Stop Loss : Place the stop loss below the moving average.
  • Take Profit : Set the target at a 1:1.5 risk-to-reward ratio.
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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