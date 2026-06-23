Stark AI Neural Network AI Quantum

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Stark QUANTUM Engine - The Ultimate Trend Pyramiding Stack Machine

Welcome to the era of high-frequency quantitative execution. Stark QUANTUM Engine is an institutional-grade, algorithmic trading software meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and major liquid currency pairs.

This system is built for traders who want to capitalize heavily on explosive market movements, transitioning from a reactive drawdown-recovery logic into an aggressive positive pyramiding strategy (Winning Grid Stack).

🧠 MULTI-TIMEFRAME QUANTUM INFRASTRUCTURE

Unlike standard EAs that guess trend directions on high-noise charts, the Stark QUANTUM Engine utilizes a pre-trained Multi-Layer Perceptron Matrix to analyze liquidity pools across four synchronized timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1).

  • The Sniper Entry: It constantly measures market efficiency and only fires the crucial first baseline position at historical price extremes where your risk-to-reward ($1:30\ \text{RR}$) is mathematically optimized.

  • On-Tick Flat-Lot Pyramiding: Once the market breaks the structure (BOS) and validates the trend, the engine unlocks the scaling valves, injecting high-density micro-lots (Fixed 0.01) every $PyramidStepPoints$ along the winning path in real-time.

🛡️ CUSTOM CAPITAL SAFEGUARD SHIELD (ANTI-PHANTOM PROFIT)

The greatest flaw in high-growth trend trading is letting massive floating profits evaporate back into a loss during news spikes. Stark QUANTUM Engine solves this with a fully customizable Manual Trailing Safeguard Shield:

  • No Premature Closing: The EA will never close positions prematurely based on micro-retracements, allowing you to ride mega trends all the way to your massive target (e.g., $Target\_Profit\_USD = 3100.0$).

  • User-Defined Trigger Point: Set your exact profit threshold ($Trigger\_Shield\_At\_USD$). Once reached, the protective shield activates instantly.

  • Hard-Locked Cash Floor: If the market suddenly reverses, the EA aggressively flattens the entire basket at your specified $Lock\_Profit\_Floor\_USD$ (e.g., securing 50 or 100 USD in pure cash), ensuring you never walk away empty-handed or trigger your maximum loss boundary.

⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS & SYSTEM SETUP

  • Main Asset: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 (Optimized for neural baseline and scalping stability)

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting (100% Fully Compatible)

  • Execution Mode: Real-Time On-Tick Processing

  • Minimum Balance Requirement: 100 USD (for 0.01 micro-lots matrix setup)

  • VPS Requirement: Low-latency VPS with under 5ms execution speed is highly recommended.

Command the markets with absolute mathematical supremacy. Experience the compounding power of Stark QUANTUM Engine and automate your path to financial freedom today!


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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Arkadii Zagorulko
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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